Read full article on original website
Related
Fight breaks out in Frisco vs. Frisco Heritage football game; multiple players ejected
FRISCO, Texas - A fight broke out between Frisco and Frisco Heritage during the first quarter of their high school football game Thursday night at the Ford Center. With Frisco holding a 7-3 lead late in the first quarter, Heritage completed a pass play that went for a first down. At the end ...
High School Football Scoreboard
In a battle for district supremacy, Argyle demonstrated why it is the top-ranked 5A-DII team in the state on Thursday night, defeating McKinney Emerson by a score of 24-10. District 3-5A included three unbeaten teams heading into the tonight’s contest in what promised to be a dog fight, but the Eagles were in control for most of the game.
Bellevue HS cancels rest of football season due to multiple player injuries
Athletic Director Jim Hicks recognized that this not only affects the players, but also their scheduled opponents, cheerleaders, band members and the families that support the team.
ABCNY
Nassau County high schooler to play in homecoming football game after beating cancer
A Jericho High School senior is ready to play in his homecoming football game after a two-year battle with Stage 3 Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma.
Comments / 0