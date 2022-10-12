In a battle for district supremacy, Argyle demonstrated why it is the top-ranked 5A-DII team in the state on Thursday night, defeating McKinney Emerson by a score of 24-10. District 3-5A included three unbeaten teams heading into the tonight’s contest in what promised to be a dog fight, but the Eagles were in control for most of the game.

