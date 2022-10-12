Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
macaronikid.com
Here Are The Best Decorated Halloween Homes in Lynchburg VA for 2022
Crank up that spooky Halloween music in the car and take the kids on a driving tour of the best decorated Halloween homes in Lynchburg VA and the surrounding area!. We asked Lynchburg Macaroni Kid Facebook and other Facebook fans for their favorite decorated Halloween homes and businesses in the Lynchburg area. We put all the addresses of the best decorated Halloween homes and businesses in Lynchburg together to make it easy for you to find them all. We love the Halloween spirit in Lynchburg!
WSET
Spooky Spots: Scaremare turns 50!
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you've been around Lynchburg during the fall, you've probably heard of the house of haunts on Carroll Ave. Scaremare means Halloween in Hill City. "We're so glad at how much the community comes out and joins us the thousands that come out every night," said Josh Ham with Scaremare.
WSLS
Explore your love for the outdoors with Roanoke’s Go Outside Festival
ROANOKE, Va. – It is the time of year to embrace outdoor recreation and take in all the beauty that Southwest Virginia has to offer because this weekend is GO Fest. Downtown Roanoke is being transformed into an endless array of outdoor activities. You can test drive a bike, demo a stand-up paddleboard, learn to fly cast and join in on races.
WSET
Roanoke florist to 'petal it forward' by handing out 5,000 bouquets
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — When it comes to happiness, it's just as good to give flowers away as it is to receive them. That's why this florist in Roanoke is working to hand out 5,000 bouquets in the Roanoke Valley on October 19. George Clements, the owner of George's,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSLS
Toys ’R’ Us opening in Macy’s stores this holiday season
Toys “R” Us is gaming up to make a playful comeback. The toy store’s partnership with Macy’s is arriving just in time for the holiday season starting Oct. 15, according to a Macy’s press release. First announced in July, Toys ”R” Us will be featured...
WSET
'Ice Bumper Cars:' Winter fun coming to the Berglund Center in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Berglund Center is gearing up for a busy winter season and they are bringing back popular icy events for their 2022 schedule. The center said Ice Bumper Cars are back by popular demand. After selling out their first season, the center added more dates...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke’s ‘GO Outside Festival’ kicks off in Elmwood Park
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s ‘Go-Fest’ is in full swing this weekend in downtown’s Elmwood park. This is the second year the free festival is downtown and organizers said there are a couple surprises in store for this weekend. Saturday night’s main performance headliner has been changed to Pimps of Joytime.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke public skating and bumper cars return for fall and winter
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Berglund Center has announced the dates for the 2022 return of Public Skate and Ice Bumper Cars. After selling out their first season, bumper cars on ice are back with more dates. With the ability to spin 360 degrees, Berglund says, “It’s a safe and fun way to provide excitement and entertainment for the whole family!”
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSET
PHOTOS: First graders 'wowed' by visit from Lynchburg firefighters
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — First-grade students at Dearington Elementary got to hang out with some Lynchburg firefighters--and learn an important lesson. Lynchburg Fire Department took to Facebook to share some pictures of the visit. The crew from Station 6 "wowed" the students with the fire engine and equipment. Even...
WSET
Desmond T. Doss Day celebrated at Monument Terrace
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Local veterans and the community celebrated Desmond T. Doss Day Friday morning. They gather every Friday for their 'Support the Troops Rally' and haven't missed a Friday in over 20 years. Thomas Current is the President of the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council and organizer of...
wfxrtv.com
Star City business helping furry friends with Yappy Hour
Roanoke, Va (WFXR) — The Regional Center for Animal Care & Protection (RCACP) teams up with Crescent City Bourbon & BBQ for Yappy Hour, to help find shelter animals a fur-ever home. American Humane Society has celebrated National adopt-a-pet month each October since 1981 in an effort to help...
WSET
'The Life of a Musician,' filmed in Danville to air in Central VA, on PBS Passport app
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — “The Life of a Musician,” a new Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) television series filmed in Danville, will begin airing this Saturday. Danville resident and musician Brandon Lee Adams hosts the show. The series takes viewers behind the scenes for conversations and stories from artists known throughout the world. Viewers will hear the motivations for beloved songs such as “Highway 40 Blues” and “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.” The songs are performed live on the show.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDBJ7.com
Fall Festival hits Glade Hill this weekend
GLADE HILL, Va. (WDBJ) - The Redwood Community Farmers’ Market in Glade Hill is hosting its Fall Festival Saturday, October 15. The event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. will include 18 vendors and three food trucks. Organizer Liz White and Bonnie Altice with Appalachian Tumblers dropped by 7@four...
WDBJ7.com
Go Fest returns to downtown Roanoke bigger than ever before
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Go Fest is returning to downtown Roanoke Friday, October 13, bigger than ever. The three-day event will kick off featuring a free viewing of the Banff Mountain Film Festival. Go Fest will feature live music, two beer gardens and fan-favorite shows like Lumberjack and BMX stunts.
streakingthelawn.com
Best food spots around UVA from a current student’s perspective
As it is the Virginia Cavaliers football team’s bye week and UVA basketball is still a frustrating four weeks away, we’re rolling in some fun UVA/Charlottesville content by taking a look at the best food spots/restaurants in the area, particularly from my perspective as a current student at Mr. Jefferson’s university.
WDBJ7.com
Dickens of a Christmas dates set for 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke, Inc. has set dates for its annual Dickens of a Christmas event. Now being accepted are vendor and parade applications, available at DickensRoanoke.org. December 2 - City of Roanoke Christmas Tree lighting on Salem Avenue in Wells Fargo Plaza. The ceremony begins at 5:30...
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
WSET
Charlotte Co. authorities warn parents of Rainbow Fentanyl ahead of Trick or Treat
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Charlotte County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office have an important message for parents this Halloween. Parents should closely observe the treats their children receive. "As many of you are already aware Fentanyl is a highly addictive...
wfxrtv.com
Horizon Behavioral Health brings new treatment centers to Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Horizon Behavioral Health is opening up addiction treatment centers in the Hill City, offering specialized treatment for pregnant and postpartum women and their children. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning at the site of the new facilities on Langhorne Road in Lynchburg. Horizon Behavioral...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine’s class of 2026 receives white coats
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The white coat ceremony is a tradition that most medical schools across the country participate in. But Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine has a unique tradition for the special day. “We wait until the end of the first block of medical school. Wait until they...
Comments / 0