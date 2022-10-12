Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgxa.tv
The Fly Infestation: Remembering a local legend with a full day of good tunes
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Last month, the Macon arts community lost one of its most beloved figures. Jason Laster, better known as J-Fly was a friend and supporter to everyone active in the community and, after losing a battle to cancer, continues to be on the minds of many. That's...
wgxa.tv
Local music festival in honor of a lost cancer patient
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- A Macon music festival with a good cause behind it. "Many people coming together to do something in J Fly's name, but also to celebrate his memory and who he was to us", says Scott Baston. Scott Baston, the festival organizer, is helping to put together a...
wgxa.tv
Buddy walk to celebrate the abilities of down syndrome
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Saturday afternoon Middle Georgia Buddy Walk took to the fields of Lane Orchards in Fort Valley to celebrate families with down syndrome children. The first large scale walk since 2019, several dozen families attended to raise money and awareness for local groups that support down syndrome. Monte Murphy of the Middle Georgia Buddy Walk has a 27-year-old son of his own with down syndrome and says he wants to show that this isn't a hindrance and the best we can do is come together and make more connections.
wgxa.tv
GAME CHANGER: Warner Robins' Jada Morgan
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- While she's a woman of a few words, Warner Robins Basketball Point Guard Jada Morgan's actions speak volumes in the classroom, on the court, and in the community. "I just do it," she says. Morgan's Head Basketball Coach Rebecca White says Morgan's leadership often catches...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Almost $5,000 worth of tickets': East Macon speeding cameras causing people grief
MACON, Ga. — It seems like more cities and counties are installing speeding cameras in school zones these days. A new set sits in front of Northeast High School on Upper River Road in East Macon. Some folks say it's causing them some financial grief. Sonya Goodlow lives about...
wgxa.tv
Macon is educating safer sleep for kids and infants
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- "I found that there were some deaths that were easily preventable," said Anita Howard, District Attorney for Macon Judicial Circuit. Deaths that are among infants and small children when sleeping. Since 2021, the district attorney's office has been educating Maconites and providing resources for families to have safe sleeping environments partnering alongside the GBI, the Department of Health, and Hands to Heart.
Dublin veteran earns 50 years of flying award
DUBLIN, Ga. — A 79-year-old Dublin Veteran received the Wright Brothers Award for more than 50 years of safe flight and instruction on Thursday. Soon, the Dublin terminal building will even be named in Fred Houston's honor. "Anybody that works in a job or profession they have a passion...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Four men shot following argument in downtown Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A downtown Macon shooting is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was called to 911 just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Cherry Street. Investigators say several men were arguing prior to the shooting happening. They say the men that were arguing went in separate directions, including some that walked to their car that was parked near the intersection of Martin Luther King. Jr. Blvd. and Cherry Street. That's when investigators say a silver sedan drove by. They say gunfire was exchanged between those in the car and one of the men that was walking.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgxa.tv
Larry Bush Riverside Tire owner says it's the end-of-the-road for the longtime business
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Tomorrow marks the end of an era for the automotive business in Macon. Larry Bush, owner of Larry Bush Riverside Tire, announced today in an email to customers he's closing up shop effective tomorrow. "I have been in this industry for over 45 years in Middle Georgia....
wgxa.tv
'We will not be silent, we are coming for you': Authorities react to Macon street racing
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- A peaceful park in Macon turned into a hotspot for illegal activity. "We will not be silent anymore. We are coming after you on this....it started off like you said, as car shows, then the drifting started and the donuts started... so know we are putting a stop to it," Captain Wilton Collins with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said.
'Stuff is going on': Jones County deputy searches for paranormal activity in Central Georgia
GRAY, Ga. — There's something spooky going on in central Georgia and one deputy in Jones County is willing to find out. When Jones County Sheriff made a statement on their Facebook page about finding the scariest places in the county, they elected Dennis as the "in-house paranormal expert."
lakeoconeebreeze.net
Circle of Love Center earns national honor
DomesticShelters.org announced the winner of the 2022 Purple Ribbon Awards naming Circle of Love 2022 Program/Shelter of the Year. Circle of Love received an official Purple Ribbon Award medallion trophy and a certificate stating, “this award is presented only to the best of the best who are making a substantial positive impact on the lives of domestic violence victims and survivors.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgxa.tv
Man wanted in theft of 1967 Mercury Cougar
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man in connection to a 1967 Mercury Cougar that was stolen, along with several tools and pieces of motorized equipment, from the I-Storage facility on Riverside Drive last month. Deputies have an outstanding warrant for 61-year-old Wilson...
Macon Traffic Cameras are Catching School Zone Speeders in Bunches
Seemingly overnight, traffic cameras are sprouting up across Bibb County, particularly in East Macon, infiltrating school zones, and catching speeders with an almost eerie silence and efficiency.
wgxa.tv
UPDATE: Macon teen dies days after incident at Davis Homes
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A teen is now dead after suffering an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following an incident at Davis Homes on Wednesday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Johntavious Solomon has died from injuries he suffered after fleeing from deputies. It was reported on Wednesday that...
'A better place to live': Macon-Bibb pledges $730K for Eisenhower Parkway sidewalk, traffic improvements
MACON, Ga. — Big changes are on the way for Macon's Eisenhower Parkway, all in the name of pedestrian safety. Macon-Bibb County is teaming up with the Georgia Department of Transportation to redo about a mile of the busy road. There's not much of a sidewalk on the north...
The Sunshine House: Washington County opens first child-advocacy center
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — There is a new place for children and families to go if they have experienced traumatic events like domestic violence, sexual abuse, and even drug endangerment. Earlier this month, The Sunshine House Regional Child Advocacy Center opened their first center in Washington County. Family advocate Bonnie...
Saving your sweet tooth: Macon dentist says how Halloween candy affects your teeth
MACON, Ga. — Halloween is an excuse to eat all your favorite sweets, like chocolates, gummies, candy corn, and so many other treats!. However, parents like Cheyenne Bennett say they are being mindful of the candy they buy. Bennett says she chooses candies based on her kids age. "What's...
'The potholes are driving me crazy!': Potholes plague residents in Pierce Avenue subdivision
MACON, Ga. — Some folks living in a subdivision just west of Pierce Avenue in Macon say they see more potholes than road when driving to their house. 13WMAZ's Jessica Cha went out there to see how those road conditions are driving them crazy!. June Mack has lived on...
Snake removed from Georgia hotel pool, deputies say
A snake spotted at a Bibb County hotel pool has been captured and released into a wooded area, deputies told Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The sheriff’s office took to their Facebook page to share photos of the 6-foot Eastern rat...
Comments / 0