Macon, GA

wgxa.tv

Local music festival in honor of a lost cancer patient

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- A Macon music festival with a good cause behind it. "Many people coming together to do something in J Fly's name, but also to celebrate his memory and who he was to us", says Scott Baston. Scott Baston, the festival organizer, is helping to put together a...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Buddy walk to celebrate the abilities of down syndrome

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Saturday afternoon Middle Georgia Buddy Walk took to the fields of Lane Orchards in Fort Valley to celebrate families with down syndrome children. The first large scale walk since 2019, several dozen families attended to raise money and awareness for local groups that support down syndrome. Monte Murphy of the Middle Georgia Buddy Walk has a 27-year-old son of his own with down syndrome and says he wants to show that this isn't a hindrance and the best we can do is come together and make more connections.
FORT VALLEY, GA
wgxa.tv

GAME CHANGER: Warner Robins' Jada Morgan

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- While she's a woman of a few words, Warner Robins Basketball Point Guard Jada Morgan's actions speak volumes in the classroom, on the court, and in the community. "I just do it," she says. Morgan's Head Basketball Coach Rebecca White says Morgan's leadership often catches...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon is educating safer sleep for kids and infants

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- "I found that there were some deaths that were easily preventable," said Anita Howard, District Attorney for Macon Judicial Circuit. Deaths that are among infants and small children when sleeping. Since 2021, the district attorney's office has been educating Maconites and providing resources for families to have safe sleeping environments partnering alongside the GBI, the Department of Health, and Hands to Heart.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Dublin veteran earns 50 years of flying award

DUBLIN, Ga. — A 79-year-old Dublin Veteran received the Wright Brothers Award for more than 50 years of safe flight and instruction on Thursday. Soon, the Dublin terminal building will even be named in Fred Houston's honor. "Anybody that works in a job or profession they have a passion...
DUBLIN, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Four men shot following argument in downtown Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A downtown Macon shooting is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was called to 911 just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Cherry Street. Investigators say several men were arguing prior to the shooting happening. They say the men that were arguing went in separate directions, including some that walked to their car that was parked near the intersection of Martin Luther King. Jr. Blvd. and Cherry Street. That's when investigators say a silver sedan drove by. They say gunfire was exchanged between those in the car and one of the men that was walking.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

'We will not be silent, we are coming for you': Authorities react to Macon street racing

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- A peaceful park in Macon turned into a hotspot for illegal activity. "We will not be silent anymore. We are coming after you on this....it started off like you said, as car shows, then the drifting started and the donuts started... so know we are putting a stop to it," Captain Wilton Collins with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said.
MACON, GA
lakeoconeebreeze.net

Circle of Love Center earns national honor

DomesticShelters.org announced the winner of the 2022 Purple Ribbon Awards naming Circle of Love 2022 Program/Shelter of the Year. Circle of Love received an official Purple Ribbon Award medallion trophy and a certificate stating, “this award is presented only to the best of the best who are making a substantial positive impact on the lives of domestic violence victims and survivors.”
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Man wanted in theft of 1967 Mercury Cougar

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man in connection to a 1967 Mercury Cougar that was stolen, along with several tools and pieces of motorized equipment, from the I-Storage facility on Riverside Drive last month. Deputies have an outstanding warrant for 61-year-old Wilson...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

UPDATE: Macon teen dies days after incident at Davis Homes

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A teen is now dead after suffering an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following an incident at Davis Homes on Wednesday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Johntavious Solomon has died from injuries he suffered after fleeing from deputies. It was reported on Wednesday that...
MACON, GA

