Austin, TX

B93

The Largest Homecoming Mum Ever? Texas School Shows Off Their Giant Creation

They say everything is bigger in Texas and for those of you not originally from here, that is a fact. We like to do things bigger here. Our trucks are big, our personalities are larger than life, our food portions, can't compete and even our mums are larger than life. Wait, what is a 'mum?' I tend to forget that not everyone knows or has even seen one.
Watch Texas toddler cheer with big sister’s squad at football game

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas – A viral video shows an adorable Texas toddler supporting his sister’s cheerleading squad by joining in on the routine. Michelle Rodriguez lives in Pflugerville, a small city in the Austin metro area, and shared a video of her son cheering alongside his sister on Instagram on Oct. 7. The video has since gone viral.
austin.com

Hocus Pocus House Magically Appears in East Austin

The Harry Potter House in South Austin may not be happening for Halloween this year, but we found the next best thing. A Hocus Pocus display has magically appeared at a house in East Austin – a house we know well as it’s also the Home Alone House that we featured in the past.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin community raises money for beloved bartender injured in crash

AUSTIN, Texas - A beloved bartender and prominent figure in Austin’s LGBTQ+ community is in a coma after a scooter crash early Tuesday morning. Miranda "Randi" Welch, 33, was found unconscious in the area of East 6th and Onion Street around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Austin police are investigating the incident.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Allergens, irritants causing symptoms for ACL fest-goers

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival brings live music and community to Zilker Park, but it also brings sneezes, watery eyes and scratchy throats. ACL can be a nightmare for allergy sufferers, particularly for people allergic to weeds. But even people who don't usually suffer from allergies are experiencing similar symptoms.
AUSTIN, TX

