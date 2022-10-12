Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin home prices dropping more than any U.S. cityKalen HouckAustin, TX
Austin home prices are falling faster than any other city in the U.SAsh JurbergAustin, TX
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Forever Families: 11-year-old Michael looking for loving adoptive family
AUSTIN, Texas — Michael is an 11-year-old boy with an infectious energy that fills every room he walks into. With a bright, big smile and a tight hug, it's impossible not to fall in love with him. "I really try to be as friendly as possible. And I feel...
The Largest Homecoming Mum Ever? Texas School Shows Off Their Giant Creation
They say everything is bigger in Texas and for those of you not originally from here, that is a fact. We like to do things bigger here. Our trucks are big, our personalities are larger than life, our food portions, can't compete and even our mums are larger than life. Wait, what is a 'mum?' I tend to forget that not everyone knows or has even seen one.
KSAT 12
Watch Texas toddler cheer with big sister’s squad at football game
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas – A viral video shows an adorable Texas toddler supporting his sister’s cheerleading squad by joining in on the routine. Michelle Rodriguez lives in Pflugerville, a small city in the Austin metro area, and shared a video of her son cheering alongside his sister on Instagram on Oct. 7. The video has since gone viral.
fox7austin.com
Family presses for answers almost 2 months after father was killed near Barton Springs
AUSTIN, Texas - Inside a San Antonio apartment, Sarai Ramos-Campbell cares for her newborn alone. "I'm 22 and I'm a widow. I don't know how to deal with it, but I got a baby to take care of now. So, this is my main focus," she explained. Ramos-Cambell’s son, Jeilani...
Where can you find America’s most ridiculous donuts? Texas is a good start
Do donuts make you go nuts? Well if they do, then buckle up for these ridiculous donuts that just might make you go insane.
1 Texas Eatery Is Among 'Absolute Best Breakfast Restaurants In America'
Mashed compiled a list of the absolute best breakfast restaurants in America.
Austin City Limits artist follows in mother’s footsteps
Lili and Flora & Fawna will be making their ACL debut this Sunday on the Miller Light Stage at 11:45 a.m.
Blog: Austin man turns his battle with alcohol into vitamin cocktails
Jonathan Mendoza, or “Nurse Doza” as he is affectionately known, is passionate about health. But getting to where he is now, a successful career in health and wellness, did not come easy. Nurse Doza came across some health challenges.
Beware This Fuzzy Little Menace in Killeen, Texas
As we get into celebrating the harvest season here in the Killeen, Texas area, there are a lot of things that we look forward to. One thing I can say I definitely look forward to is the variety delicious harvest vegetables that we can turn into yummy fall dishes. For...
People Are Obsessed With This Bedazzled Truck In Austin, Texas
Odd Ball Kustom Garage in Austin has been working hard on a special truck. They took us along for the ride by making an entire TikTok account. The task started with taking an old rusty brown C10 and restoring it. Most shops would have just stopped there. It looked great...
austin.com
Hocus Pocus House Magically Appears in East Austin
The Harry Potter House in South Austin may not be happening for Halloween this year, but we found the next best thing. A Hocus Pocus display has magically appeared at a house in East Austin – a house we know well as it’s also the Home Alone House that we featured in the past.
VIDEO: Viewer spots bald eagle in Williamson County tree
An iconic symbol of our country was spotted in southeastern Williamson County this week and captured on video.
Alex Jones returns to Austin court in fight over $49.3M compensation for Sandy Hook parents
AUSTIN, Texas — Alex Jones, the founder of InfoWars, will be back in court after a decision was made by a Connecticut jury for the harm caused when he portrayed the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting as a hoax. According to KVUE's newspaper partner the Austin American-Stateman, Jones will...
Is Halloween candy really being laced with drugs? We asked Austin first responders
It's a question we've been getting a lot at KXAN: Why aren't you warning us about Halloween candy being laced with drugs?
fox7austin.com
Austin community raises money for beloved bartender injured in crash
AUSTIN, Texas - A beloved bartender and prominent figure in Austin’s LGBTQ+ community is in a coma after a scooter crash early Tuesday morning. Miranda "Randi" Welch, 33, was found unconscious in the area of East 6th and Onion Street around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Austin police are investigating the incident.
Leander police locate missing man with autism
The Leander Police Department posted an update on social media at about 9:50 a.m. that read the man "has been located and is in good health." Police also thanked people for reporting tips about his whereabouts.
Allergens, irritants causing symptoms for ACL fest-goers
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival brings live music and community to Zilker Park, but it also brings sneezes, watery eyes and scratchy throats. ACL can be a nightmare for allergy sufferers, particularly for people allergic to weeds. But even people who don't usually suffer from allergies are experiencing similar symptoms.
‘The most terrifying waiting game’: Families wait up to 90 days for substance use treatment centers
Sixty to 90 days is how long some families in Hays County are waiting to get their children treatment for substance use.
fox7austin.com
Beloved Austin bartender in coma after scooter crash
Austin police are investigating the cause of the crash. Meanwhile, the community is coming together to help.
Austin ISD: Low pay and lack of respect 2 factors affecting teacher retention
According to a recent Texas Teacher Poll from the Charles Butt Foundation, there has been an increase in teachers wanting to leave the profession over the last few years. In 2022, 77% of teachers were considering leaving the profession.
