Fort Myers, FL

spectrumlocalnews.com

After Hurricane Ian, Florida citrus and agriculture struggle

ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — The thousands of oranges scattered on the ground by Hurricane Ian’s fierce winds like so many green and yellow marbles are only the start of the disaster for citrus grower Roy Petteway. The fruit strewn about his 100-acre (40-hectare) grove in central Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York GOP gubernatorial nominee Lee Zeldin talks crime, abortion and energy

With just 25 days to go until Election Day, GOP gubernatorial nominee Lee Zeldin told Capital Tonight that he is prepared to declare a crime state of emergency in New York to give him the power to suspend the recently passed bail reforms to force a conversation on overhauling the changes. While this sweeping state of emergency power would give him power to suspend certain laws, the Republican congressman from Long Island says he will not do the same on the issue of abortion.
ELECTIONS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Finger Lakes sheriff changes shifts to address OT, deputy shortage

LYONS, N.Y. — As departments across the country are grappling with a shortage of officers, one Finger Lakes sheriff's department is taking new steps to lighten the overtime burden on his deputies and address the shortage. Serve and protect is a mission Deputy T.J. Radka says he takes seriously.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Republicans look to flip eastern N.C. seat being vacated by Butterfield

It can be hard to keep up with Don Davis as he power walks and even runs through the streets of Wilson, N.C. Davis, a minister and Democrat running for North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, is canvassing with potential voters. With a limited social media presence, the six-term state...
WILSON, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

New ERCOT CEO praises grid reliability in first press conference

AUSTIN, Texas – Fall is finally here, but it doesn’t feel like it outside. Parts of Texas are still hitting 90 degrees. The new CEO of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) Pablo Vegas said in a press conference Thursday that there was more demand for energy on Wednesday than ever before on an October day, and the grid didn’t fail.
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

As companies seek state business, executives contribute to Hochul

Arnold Gumowitz has owned a 16-story building across from Penn Station for 44 years. And it’s clear the nearly 94-year-old real estate magnate has some sentimental attachment to it. “This is where we used to dance with all the stars on Broadway,” Gumowitz said, walking through a mirrored room...
ECONOMY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Grupo Fantasma continues to connect Texans through love of music

BUDA, Texas — For 22 years, Grupo Fantasma guitarists and co-founders Beto Martinez and Greg Gonzalez have been uniting Texans through their love of music. "Greg and I being from the border, we straddled two languages and two cultures,” Martinez said. “Maybe not feeling 100% on one side or the other, but I think that resonated with a lot of people, how we were able to do it."
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

New law will lighten student debt burden in New York

A new measure signed Thursday by Gov. Kathy Hochul is meant to lessen the burden of student debt fees charged by state agencies in New York. The law will address student debt surcharges by state agencies that had been owed when they are unable to collect educational debt through traditional means. The fees can reach up to 22% on top of the total amount due.
COLLEGES
spectrumlocalnews.com

Advocates urge NY state health department to change Medicaid policy

Thousands of cancer patients enrolled in Medicaid in New York state are facing an additional hurdle that could impact the efficacy of the treatment intended to save their lives. Cancer and HIV patients across the state can get their oral medications directly from their physician's dispensary. But the state health...
HEALTH
