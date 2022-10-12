ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DC deputy mayor under fire resigns from position

By Brian Farrell
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uxpcn_0iWLytb900

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser said a deputy mayor who faced a charge in Virginia and who had questions raised about his residency in the District resigned from his position.

Bowser held a news conference Wednesday afternoon and said Christopher Geldart’s departure was a mutual decision. Geldart, who served as the city’s Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice, was accused of grabbing someone by the throat during an encounter with that person in the parking lot of a gym in Fairfax County, Va . Police said Geldart’s car door hit the person’s car. There was a fight, during which things got physical.

Bowser said Wednesday that Geldart’s response was “serious” for what amounted to “a door ding.”

After word of the encounter surfaced, the question about where Geldart, 53, lived came up . Because of his position, he was required to live in the District.

Bowser explained at the news conference that cabinet members have to establish D.C. residency within 180 days of starting their jobs. Bowser said Geldart claimed he had done that, although his family did not live in the city. The family lived in Virginia.

Bowser said when she hires people, it’s with the expectation that they think what she thinks, that “D.C. is the best city in the world.” Along with that is the expectation that they live there.

Bowser said that she and Geldart agreed that the incident in Fairfax County and the residency issue distracted from the needs of the District. Although she said she was “saddened” to accept Geldart’s resignation, she was “proud of the work we did together” and “immensely grateful for his service to the city.”

Kevin Donahue, who previously served as Deputy Mayor for Public Safety, was to provide leadership in that office until someone was appointed to the position, permanently.

DC News Now

Woodmont Streetery reopens in Bethesda

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Bikeway construction on Woodmont Avenue in Bethesda is complete and on Friday the county reopened a reconfigured “streetery.” Streeteries, such as the one on Woodmont Avenue, were opened under the Shared Streets program during the pandemic and kept many businesses afloat when indoor dining was restricted. The county […]
BETHESDA, MD
NBC Washington

DC Housing Authority Units Unsafe, Unsanitary and Mismanaged, Audit Finds

A scathing federal audit accuses the D.C. agency in charge of public housing of mismanagement and allowing thousands of public housing units to either sit vacant or fall into unsafe and unsanitary conditions. The D.C. Housing Authority manages thousands of public housing units and administers millions of dollars in federally...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Montgomery County Planning Board resigns

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Council accepted resignations from all five members of the Planning Board on Wednesday after an alleged workplace misconduct scandal. Planning Board Chair Casey Anderson and Vice Chair Partap Verma resigned as well as Planning Board members Gerald Cichy, Tina Patterson and Carol Rubin. “My colleagues […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In DC

There is no shortage of top-notch Italian restaurants in Washington, DC. These restaurants offer a wide variety of cuisines; some are the creations of native Italian cooks, while others adapt the best aspects of Italian culture to suit American tastes. While some experiment with new platters and unexpected pairings, several...
WASHINGTON, DC
WDBO

Oath Keepers jury hears about massive weapon cache on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A member of the Oath Keepers who traveled to Washington before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol testified Wednesday about a massive cache of weapons the far-right extremist group stashed in a Virginia hotel room. Taking the stand in the seditious conspiracy...
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

New information emerges regarding deadly shooting of teenager in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metropolitan Police are still looking for the three gunmen they believe shot and killed 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. Thursday afternoon. The gunmen opened fire while Andre was sitting on his great-grandmother’s porch at her home on 48th Street Northeast. “There were other individuals on the porch,” said Metropolitan Police Commander […]
WASHINGTON, DC
