Waterbury, CT

Journal Inquirer

Former Yale med school official gets 9 years for $40M fraud

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former official at Yale University’s medical school was sentenced Thursday to more than nine years in prison for carrying out a $40 million scam involving computers and other electronics. Jamie Petrone was arrested last year and pleaded guilty in March to wire fraud...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Police: Officers may have been lured into deadly ambush

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Two police officers who were shot dead in Connecticut were apparently drawn into an ambush by an emergency call about possible domestic violence, authorities said Thursday. A third officer was wounded in the gunfire. State police said in a release that the 911 call Wednesday...
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

Medical examiner: 2 officers died from multiple gunshots

Two Connecticut police officers who were killed in an apparent ambush both died of multiple gunshots to their heads and torsos, the state chief medical examiner’s office said Friday as law enforcement officials remained tightlipped about the shooting. The two Bristol officers, Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy,...
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

Ostrout: We can all go to bat for Bristol

Nearly every city and town across the country, even the smallest ones, become known for something. Some become synonymous with wonderful people or popular companies; sometimes it’s for odd events that may have occurred there; and others become known for tragedies. Think Hershey, Pennsylvania, Roswell, New Mexico, or Columbine,...
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

PERSONALITIES: Tolland artist’s works are ‘in your face’

TOLLAND — Tolland resident Melissa Rodgers has been painting most of her life. Growing up in Burlington County in New Jersey, she said, she enjoyed swimming and playing lacrosse in school, hanging out with her brother playing video games, or going to the mall. But throughout that entire time, she was beginning to practice her art.
TOLLAND, CT
Journal Inquirer

Vernon mill awarded brownfields grant

VERNON — The town has received a $650,000 federal grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to help clean up Daniel’s Mill on East Main Street, with the hope of revitalizing the mill for apartments and mixed-used space. WHAT: Vernon has received a $650,000 grant from the Environmental Protection...
VERNON, CT
Journal Inquirer

State streamlines food truck vendor permits for some health districts

MIDDLETOWN — The state Department of Health is streamlining the way food truck vendors pull permits to operate by removing a lot of the red tape that, until recently, was required for every municipality in which vendors sell their wares. Those businesses operating within 13 Connecticut health districts will...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Roof replacement estimate higher for Stafford school

STAFFORD — The estimate for the roof replacement project at Stafford Middle School has increased to $2.416 million from the rising cost of roofing materials. Ongoing issues of water damage and leaks have affected the roof, with regular patching needed to prevent excessive leaking. Originally projected at $1.863 million,...
STAFFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

EVENTS: Make a bid to fly in a Mustang fighter-bomber

WINDSOR LOCKS — Place a bid to win one of four flights in a Red Tail P-51 Mustang fighter-bomber through the New England Air Museum in partnership with the Commemorative Air Force. Proceeds will go toward a new exhibit at the Air Museum, “The Tuskegee Airmen: Their Untold Stories,”...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Journal Inquirer

Volunteers help renovate home in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD — Winter is coming, prices are rising, and houses need fixing. That’s why local volunteers provided a helping hand to an East Hartford woman who can no longer maintain her house on her own. The homeowner, Geraldine Fitzgerald, 80, had overgrown trees, a busted ramp, and...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Journal Inquirer

Tolland avenges loss to East Hartford

The Tolland High boys soccer team couldn’t hold serve at home against East Hartford on Sept. 22, suffering a two-goal loss to its CCC East rival. The Eagles returned the favor Friday in East Hartford. Luke McCarthy’s goal with 3:09 remaining in the first half broke a 1-all tie...
TOLLAND, CT

