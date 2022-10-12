Read full article on original website
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambushjustpene50Bristol, CT
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Former Yale med school official gets 9 years for $40M fraud
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former official at Yale University’s medical school was sentenced Thursday to more than nine years in prison for carrying out a $40 million scam involving computers and other electronics. Jamie Petrone was arrested last year and pleaded guilty in March to wire fraud...
Man charged in Windsor robbery pleads to different crime
A Bloomfield man, who police say was tied to a Windsor gas station robbery and the attempted robbery of a Bloomfield convenience store by DNA evidence, has accepted a plea bargain in which he was convicted only of the Bloomfield crime and sentenced to two years and a day prison.
Man gets year in Vernon incident; major charges dropped
VERNON — A man who was facing major felony charges after being accused of trying to collect a $160 marijuana debt by pushing down a woman who was holding her 4-month-old daughter and showing a gun pleaded guilty Friday to much-reduced charges and got a one-year prison sentence. Juan...
Police: Officers may have been lured into deadly ambush
BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Two police officers who were shot dead in Connecticut were apparently drawn into an ambush by an emergency call about possible domestic violence, authorities said Thursday. A third officer was wounded in the gunfire. State police said in a release that the 911 call Wednesday...
Medical examiner: 2 officers died from multiple gunshots
Two Connecticut police officers who were killed in an apparent ambush both died of multiple gunshots to their heads and torsos, the state chief medical examiner’s office said Friday as law enforcement officials remained tightlipped about the shooting. The two Bristol officers, Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy,...
Ostrout: We can all go to bat for Bristol
Nearly every city and town across the country, even the smallest ones, become known for something. Some become synonymous with wonderful people or popular companies; sometimes it’s for odd events that may have occurred there; and others become known for tragedies. Think Hershey, Pennsylvania, Roswell, New Mexico, or Columbine,...
PERSONALITIES: Tolland artist’s works are ‘in your face’
TOLLAND — Tolland resident Melissa Rodgers has been painting most of her life. Growing up in Burlington County in New Jersey, she said, she enjoyed swimming and playing lacrosse in school, hanging out with her brother playing video games, or going to the mall. But throughout that entire time, she was beginning to practice her art.
Vernon mill awarded brownfields grant
VERNON — The town has received a $650,000 federal grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to help clean up Daniel’s Mill on East Main Street, with the hope of revitalizing the mill for apartments and mixed-used space. WHAT: Vernon has received a $650,000 grant from the Environmental Protection...
Ellington man dies from injuries in South Windsor crash
SOUTH WINDSOR — An Ellington man has died as a result of a three-car crash in the area of Sullivan Avenue and Schwier Road on Tuesday. South Windsor Police on Friday said Joseph Murphy, 64, died after being transported to the hospital following the crash. The accident resulted in...
State streamlines food truck vendor permits for some health districts
MIDDLETOWN — The state Department of Health is streamlining the way food truck vendors pull permits to operate by removing a lot of the red tape that, until recently, was required for every municipality in which vendors sell their wares. Those businesses operating within 13 Connecticut health districts will...
HALLOWEEN: Choose your thrill level: take a terror ride or pick a pumpkin
EAST WINDSOR — The Connecticut Trolley Museum, 58 North Road (Route 140), presents Pumpkin Patch and Rails to the Darkside, two major fundraisers for the museum, on Fridays and Saturdays. The Pumpkin Patch is for younger children and is included with the price of admission: $14, adults; $13, seniors...
Roof replacement estimate higher for Stafford school
STAFFORD — The estimate for the roof replacement project at Stafford Middle School has increased to $2.416 million from the rising cost of roofing materials. Ongoing issues of water damage and leaks have affected the roof, with regular patching needed to prevent excessive leaking. Originally projected at $1.863 million,...
EH home renovation 1014.JPG
EAST HARTFORD — Winter is coming, prices are rising, and houses need fixing. That’s why loca…
EVENTS: Make a bid to fly in a Mustang fighter-bomber
WINDSOR LOCKS — Place a bid to win one of four flights in a Red Tail P-51 Mustang fighter-bomber through the New England Air Museum in partnership with the Commemorative Air Force. Proceeds will go toward a new exhibit at the Air Museum, “The Tuskegee Airmen: Their Untold Stories,”...
Volunteers help renovate home in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD — Winter is coming, prices are rising, and houses need fixing. That’s why local volunteers provided a helping hand to an East Hartford woman who can no longer maintain her house on her own. The homeowner, Geraldine Fitzgerald, 80, had overgrown trees, a busted ramp, and...
Portable classrooms needed at new South Windsor school
SOUTH WINDSOR — The Board of Education says it needs two portable classrooms for the newly built Philip R. Smith Elementary School to accommodate growing enrollment over the last few years. The school at 949 Avery St. was built in August 2020 for many reasons — one of which...
Tolland avenges loss to East Hartford
The Tolland High boys soccer team couldn’t hold serve at home against East Hartford on Sept. 22, suffering a two-goal loss to its CCC East rival. The Eagles returned the favor Friday in East Hartford. Luke McCarthy’s goal with 3:09 remaining in the first half broke a 1-all tie...
