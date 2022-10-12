Read full article on original website
Cross Country Trails - Benton Tiger Tracks 2022Under The Radar NWLABenton, LA
Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
High School Swimming Striding Through SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KTBS
Friday's fire west of downtown Shreveport rekindles Saturday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport firefighters sprung into action Saturday morning at a familiar location. They were dispatched back to a small trucking business in the 1900 block of Sestin Street near Texas Avenue that caught fire on Friday. Firefighter said they placed more water on what was left of the...
KSLA
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A pedestrian has been hit by a vehicle in Bossier City. It happened about 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway. The injured man’s been taken to Ochnser LSU Health in Shreveport, where he’s listed in critical condition. Police...
KSLA
Real BBQ and More closes temporarily
Inflation continues to impact people and businesses. The average recipient will receive more than $140 extra a month beginning in January. It happened about 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway. KSLA Salutes: B-52 Chute.
KTBS
New development announcement expected; opponent takes another swing at stopping demolition of Fair Grounds Field
SHREVEPORT, La. -- With demolition stopped until at least December 1 at Fair Grounds Field, opponents of the stadium's teardown hope the city will take this time to reconsider keeping it. But on Monday morning, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is expected to announce a new development with partners from Dallas...
KSLA
Pastor shares complaints about Hustler Hollywood store; planning commission says public is ‘misinformed’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Some Shreveport community members are speaking out over the proposed opening of a store that sells adult products. Hustler Hollywood is slated to open in the Financial Plaza in west Shreveport. [RELATED: Hustler Hollywood coming to west Shreveport]. Pastor Juan Bryant with the Logos and Life...
KSLA
Massive fire near Linwood Bridge
The fire started in Garland City, about 20 miles east of Texarkana. The Metropolitan Planning Commission says the public is misinformed. The event began with a 3-K run. Chancellor Larry Clark made the announcement Friday, Oct. 14, saying he will retire June 30, 2023.
UPDATE: If the Rumor is True, Chicken Fans in Haughton are Gonna Be Really Happy
Since originally posting this story we've found that there will be a discussion regarding a proposed new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant location during Bossier's MPC meeting Monday, October 17, 2022. It's listed on the agenda as a proposal by Texstock Development. You don't see mention of 'Popeyes' until you get to page 230 of the 312-page document.
KTBS
Property standards sweep set for Thursday in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continued Thursday to beautify the city of Shreveport with another property standards sweep in City Council District A. Inspectors from the Department of Property Standards concentrated their efforts on Shreveport's Cherokee Park, Agurs and North Highland neighborhoods and were to flagg structures for demolition. Shreveport police...
bizmagsb.com
Parish begins projects on ART Parkway in Bossier
Bossier Parish is making repairs to one of its major roadways. Highway department workers for the Bossier Parish Police Jury are cutting out and repairing sections of the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway (ART). This work is being doin in preparation for an asphalt overlay project on the roadway that is...
Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, & Bone Thugs Coming To Bossier City
Today is a good day in the SBC. We just got a massive announcement for this December. Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City has announced a gigantic show for Friday, December 2nd, 2022. Yeah, a freakin' Friday. Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony will all be coming to Bossier...
1 dead, 2 injured in Panola County crash
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and two more were injured following a two-vehicle crash near Carthage. According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, around 5 p.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a crash on US 59, just south of Carthage in Panola County. DPS reports...
bossierpress.com
LANE CLOSURE: I-20 westbound at (LA 72) Old Minden Rd
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Monday, October 17, 2022, the left (inside) lane of I-20 westbound at the LA 72 (Old Minden Road) interchange in Bossier City will be closed. This lane closure is scheduled to take place from Monday, October 17 through...
KTBS
Pedestrian hit, killed along Highway 80 in Haughton
HAUGHTON, La. - The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department responded to reports of a pedestrian killed on Saturday. The body was found in the median of U.S. 79 and U.S. 80 in Haughton. Louisiana State Police took over the investigation shortly afterward. Troopers told KTBS they were interviewing a person of...
KSLA
Big cool-down ahead after weekend showers and storms
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! We have a beautiful day ahead of us here in the ArkLaTex with highs being summer-like, in the low-90s. You will begin to see some changes this afternoon in the form of cloud cover moving in. Tonight, there are chances of some pop-up storms in our northern counties and there is a low chance of severe storms tonight. Lows will drop to the 60s.
KTBS
Maxwell’s Market in Shreveport sold to local couple
SHREVEPORT, La. — Maxwell’s Market will close on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. to undergo a week or more of revamping. When the South Highlands staple reopens, the store will be under new ownership. Andrea and Eric Reuther are taking over as owners of the gourmet Line Avenue market in Shreveport. The couple also owns Bodacious Bar & Q on Line Avenue, which they opened in 2021.
Garden & Gun
In Memoriam: Honoring One of Louisiana’s Most Passionate Restaurateurs
Kuan Hai Lim transformed his small Bossier City restaurant into a destination. Like so many friends and admirers, I got to know Kuan Hai Lim at table in Lucky Palace, his Bossier City, Louisiana, restaurant. For the August 2018 issue of Garden & Gun, I wrote about how Lim turned a scraggly coffee shop in a rooms-by-the-week motel into a destination for allocated Burgundies and razor clams with black bean sauce. That December, TrueSouth, the television show I host, introduced another audience to that beautiful man and his beautiful restaurant. On October 4 of this year, Lim died after a long and brave fight. Cancer took him, but cancer never took his spirit. On Sunday, October 16, friends, admirers, and family will gather in Bossier City for a private service to celebrate that unquenchable spirit. I will be in their number. By way of this very short film, cut by TrueSouth director Tim Horgan, we invite all to be in that number.
bossierpress.com
This Saturday is the Bossier City Makers Fair!
The largest gathering of handmade goods in the Ark-La-Tex! 130+ Handmade Makers, Artists, Homemade Entrepreneurs, Crafters, Food Trucks, Kids Activities, Live Music and more will be at the LOUISIANA BOARDWALK from 11AM-6PM on Saturday 10/15/22. With FREE Admission, FREE Parking, and FREE LIVE Music in an open air, outdoor environment. Bring the entire family! See you there!
KSLA
U.S. Marshals arrested man accused of attempted murder in Bossier City
The Metropolitan Planning Commission says the public is misinformed. The event began with a 3-K run. Chancellor Larry Clark made the announcement Friday, Oct. 14, saying he will retire June 30, 2023.
bossierpress.com
BREW: SHREVEPORT’S ORIGINAL BEER FESTIVAL RETURNS OCTOBER 29, 2022
The Red River Revel and Mudbug Madness invite you to “Revel in the. Madness” (Ostendo Sum in Insania) at BREW: Shreveport’s Original Beer Festival on Saturday,. October 29, 2022 from 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm at the lower pavilion of Festival Plaza in downtown. Shreveport, Louisiana!...
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Warns Citizens of a New Scam in the Area
Sigh... another day another scam. Why are folks so intent on stealing from others instead of making money the old-fashioned way? You know, working!. Detectives from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are warning Bossier residents about another round of phone scams to be aware of. Don't you just hate...
