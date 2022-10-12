ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Tallulah receives $400K ‘Love Louisiana Outdoors’ Recreation Grant

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 3 days ago
TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, the City of Tallulah announced they received a $400,000 “Love Louisiana Outdoors” CDBG-CV Grant. According to Mayor Charles Michael Finlayson, the grant is a great win for Tallulah, La.

I am proud to announce that the City of Tallulah is a recipient of a $400,000 ‘Love Louisiana Outdoors’ CDBG-CV Grant! The funds will be used to make improvements at the Tallulah City Park and the Tallulah Fairgrounds Park. This park specific grant is designed similar to the road grant we announced last week, in that funds are only paid out after certain milestones have been achieved. I look forward to keeping you all updated over the next several months as we begin the process of using these grant funds. This is certainly another great win for Tallulah!

Charles Michael Finlayson, Mayor of Tallulah

