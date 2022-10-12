Kuan Hai Lim transformed his small Bossier City restaurant into a destination. Like so many friends and admirers, I got to know Kuan Hai Lim at table in Lucky Palace, his Bossier City, Louisiana, restaurant. For the August 2018 issue of Garden & Gun, I wrote about how Lim turned a scraggly coffee shop in a rooms-by-the-week motel into a destination for allocated Burgundies and razor clams with black bean sauce. That December, TrueSouth, the television show I host, introduced another audience to that beautiful man and his beautiful restaurant. On October 4 of this year, Lim died after a long and brave fight. Cancer took him, but cancer never took his spirit. On Sunday, October 16, friends, admirers, and family will gather in Bossier City for a private service to celebrate that unquenchable spirit. I will be in their number. By way of this very short film, cut by TrueSouth director Tim Horgan, we invite all to be in that number.

