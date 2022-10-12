Read full article on original website
bossierpress.com
BREW: SHREVEPORT’S ORIGINAL BEER FESTIVAL RETURNS OCTOBER 29, 2022
The Red River Revel and Mudbug Madness invite you to “Revel in the. Madness” (Ostendo Sum in Insania) at BREW: Shreveport’s Original Beer Festival on Saturday,. October 29, 2022 from 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm at the lower pavilion of Festival Plaza in downtown. Shreveport, Louisiana!...
Massive Fire On The Outskirts Of Downtown Shreveport
A massive fire on the outskirts of Downtown Shreveport is causing concerns all across the Shreveport and Bossier Area. The smoke from the fire can be seen from all over the city, and on the Bossier side of the Red River. KTAL is reporting that explosions are now occurring at...
KTBS
Friday's fire west of downtown Shreveport rekindles Saturday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport firefighters sprung into action Saturday morning at a familiar location. They were dispatched back to a small trucking business in the 1900 block of Sestin Street near Texas Avenue that caught fire on Friday. Firefighter said they placed more water on what was left of the...
KSLA
Pastor shares complaints about Hustler Hollywood store; planning commission says public is ‘misinformed’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Some Shreveport community members are speaking out over the proposed opening of a store that sells adult products. Hustler Hollywood is slated to open in the Financial Plaza in west Shreveport. [RELATED: Hustler Hollywood coming to west Shreveport]. Pastor Juan Bryant with the Logos and Life...
enchantingtexas.com
‘Wonderland of Lights’ Christmas Lights in Marshall, Texas 2022
Visit Marshall in East Texas for the Wonderland of Lights Festival!. Just a two-hour drive from Dallas, Marshall is home to beautiful Christmas lights, charming skating rinks, holiday markets, carriage rides, and more. Keep reading to learn more about all that Marshall has to offer during the holiday season!. Marshall’s...
KSLA
Real BBQ and More closes temporarily
Inflation continues to impact people and businesses. The average recipient will receive more than $140 extra a month beginning in January. It happened about 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway. KSLA Salutes: B-52 Chute. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Living in Shreveport-Bossier, the B-52 or “Buff”...
Garden & Gun
In Memoriam: Honoring One of Louisiana’s Most Passionate Restaurateurs
Kuan Hai Lim transformed his small Bossier City restaurant into a destination. Like so many friends and admirers, I got to know Kuan Hai Lim at table in Lucky Palace, his Bossier City, Louisiana, restaurant. For the August 2018 issue of Garden & Gun, I wrote about how Lim turned a scraggly coffee shop in a rooms-by-the-week motel into a destination for allocated Burgundies and razor clams with black bean sauce. That December, TrueSouth, the television show I host, introduced another audience to that beautiful man and his beautiful restaurant. On October 4 of this year, Lim died after a long and brave fight. Cancer took him, but cancer never took his spirit. On Sunday, October 16, friends, admirers, and family will gather in Bossier City for a private service to celebrate that unquenchable spirit. I will be in their number. By way of this very short film, cut by TrueSouth director Tim Horgan, we invite all to be in that number.
myarklamiss.com
SFD investigating trucking company fire south of downtown Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire involving a battery of oil tanks just south of downtown Shreveport late Friday morning. It took dozens of firefighters to battle the two-alarm fire on the commercial property near Linwood Ave. where I-20 and...
Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, & Bone Thugs Coming To Bossier City
Today is a good day in the SBC. We just got a massive announcement for this December. Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City has announced a gigantic show for Friday, December 2nd, 2022. Yeah, a freakin' Friday. Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony will all be coming to Bossier...
KTBS
Maxwell’s Market in Shreveport sold to local couple
SHREVEPORT, La. — Maxwell’s Market will close on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. to undergo a week or more of revamping. When the South Highlands staple reopens, the store will be under new ownership. Andrea and Eric Reuther are taking over as owners of the gourmet Line Avenue market in Shreveport. The couple also owns Bodacious Bar & Q on Line Avenue, which they opened in 2021.
KTBS
New development announcement expected; opponent takes another swing at stopping demolition of Fair Grounds Field
SHREVEPORT, La. -- With demolition stopped until at least December 1 at Fair Grounds Field, opponents of the stadium's teardown hope the city will take this time to reconsider keeping it. But on Monday morning, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is expected to announce a new development with partners from Dallas...
KSLA
Big cool-down ahead after weekend showers and storms
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! We have a beautiful day ahead of us here in the ArkLaTex with highs being summer-like, in the low-90s. You will begin to see some changes this afternoon in the form of cloud cover moving in. Tonight, there are chances of some pop-up storms in our northern counties and there is a low chance of severe storms tonight. Lows will drop to the 60s.
KSLA
Real BBQ & More closed due to inflation costs
The average recipient will receive more than $140 extra a month beginning in January. It happened about 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway. Living in Shreveport-Bossier, the B-52 or “Buff” as it’s affectionately known, is a common sight and sound for the area.
bossierpress.com
Park closure
Fields at the Lawson Bo Brandon Sports Complex near Princeton will be closed. beginning Monday, Oct. 17 through January, 2023, according to Bossier Parish. Director of Parks and Recreation Warren Saucier. Saucier said parks and recreation workers will be conducting field repair and. improvements during that time period. Individuals are...
bossierpress.com
LSU Health Shreveport Offers COVID-19 Vaccinations at City of Shreveport Expungement & Resource Fair
The Center of Excellence for Emerging Threats (CEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport continues to offer community COVID-19 vaccinations. The FDA-authorized bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, or updated boosters, are now available and include an mRNA component of the original strain to provide an immune response that is broadly protective against COVID-19 and an mRNA component in common between the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5 lineages to provide better protection against COVID-19 caused by the more prevalent omicron variant.
UPDATE: If the Rumor is True, Chicken Fans in Haughton are Gonna Be Really Happy
Since originally posting this story we've found that there will be a discussion regarding a proposed new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant location during Bossier's MPC meeting Monday, October 17, 2022. It's listed on the agenda as a proposal by Texstock Development. You don't see mention of 'Popeyes' until you get to page 230 of the 312-page document.
Bossier Police Searching For 3 Debit Card Thieves
The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these 3 subjects. On August 22, 2022 the victim contacted Bossier Police in reference to her Debit card being obtained and used at 2nd and Charles in Bossier City. Video footage obtained from 2nd and...
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Warns Citizens of a New Scam in the Area
Sigh... another day another scam. Why are folks so intent on stealing from others instead of making money the old-fashioned way? You know, working!. Detectives from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are warning Bossier residents about another round of phone scams to be aware of. Don't you just hate...
KSLA
4 Shreveport mayoral candidates release campaign funding info
The driver has remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. 1 escapes house fire on St. Vincent Ave. No injuries were reported. What is the economic impact of State Fair of Louisiana?. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The State Fair of Louisiana starts Oct. 27 and runs through...
KSLA
A big cool down next week after picking up a little weekend rain
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Our next cold front will settle by the end of the week. We’ll be very warm ahead of it, but behind it the coolest air of the fall season so far appears to be on the way. In the transition we do expect to pick up some more rain in parts of the ArkLaTex.
