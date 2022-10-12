ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 2

WSB Radio

Man arrested for allegedly killing his mother in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — A man was arrested Monday night for allegedly killing his mother in Idaho. According to KTVB, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office said that a woman was found dead in her house in Middleton, Idaho, Monday evening. Levi Isaac Davis, 26, was arrested and charged with...
103.5 KISSFM

Do You Know This Meridian Fraud Suspect?

In the Treasure Valley, we're used to living a relatively safe and calm life. While tragedy and heartbreak have struck our beloved town before, there is no denying that overall we live in a very great place. Our community always looks out for itself--for the most part, our residents are neighborly and there is a sense of pride in our home that adds to the charm of the Treasure Valley.
Oregon State
Idaho State
Idaho Crime & Safety
Oregon Crime & Safety
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 10/14 – Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody, Quake Near Eagle Point

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. UPDATE: Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody. 10-14-22 UPDATE: Next of kin has been notified. The victim...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
waste360.com

Landfill Heavy Equipment Operator Terminated for Chronic Pain Sues Idaho County

Canyon County, Idaho, is situated along the picturesque Snake River, about 25 miles west of the capital city of Boise. Migrant wagon trains passed through the area in the 19th Century on the Oregon Trail. The county hosts professional rodeos each summer, and those who attend can forgo a beer and toast the competitors with a glass of local wine. The county’s thriving agricultural economy includes 80% of the state's vineyards.
kptv.com

Oregon inmate escapes in Forest Service vehicle with keys left inside

BAKER CITY Ore. (KPTV) - An inmate briefly escaped custody on Wednesday afternoon by fleeing in a U.S. Forest Service vehicle with the keys left in the ignition, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections. Hal Andrew Davis III, 22, was on a work crew project from the minimum security...
MIX 106

Old Idaho Law Forbids Unmarried Fornication

All states have some old laws that have not been updated for decades upon decades. While Idaho is a progressive state that is ahead of the curve with technology, business development and other city happenings, the outdated laws are at this point humorous. Take this gem from the law book that originally started in 1921, when Idaho looked and behaved pretty differently.
95.7 KEZJ

WATCH: Man Hunting in Idaho Gets Stalked and Charged by Mountain Lion

Hunting season has officially begun, and many people are out looking to get their first tag of the season. Hunting can be a long process and can often lead to getting down on yourself and depressed when you spend hours or days hunting but have nothing to show for it. While going hours or days without seeing any kind of potential tag can be frustrating and disappointing, seeing nothing beats the alternative that one hunter in Idaho recently experienced.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

