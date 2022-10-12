Read full article on original website
Man arrested for allegedly killing his mother in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — A man was arrested Monday night for allegedly killing his mother in Idaho. According to KTVB, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office said that a woman was found dead in her house in Middleton, Idaho, Monday evening. Levi Isaac Davis, 26, was arrested and charged with...
Five men from southwest Idaho charged with over 50 wildlife violations
BOISE, Idaho — Five southwest Idaho men were charged with over 50 wildlife violations stemming from a 2021 hunting incident, which resulted in more than $21,000 in fines, 15 years in license revocations, 34 years of probation, 330 hours of community and the forfeiture of their kill. An investigation...
Do You Know This Meridian Fraud Suspect?
In the Treasure Valley, we're used to living a relatively safe and calm life. While tragedy and heartbreak have struck our beloved town before, there is no denying that overall we live in a very great place. Our community always looks out for itself--for the most part, our residents are neighborly and there is a sense of pride in our home that adds to the charm of the Treasure Valley.
KTVB
50 wildlife charges filed against five Idaho men
An Idaho Fish and Game investigation revealed a trespassing call during the 2021 pronghorn archery season was much more. The group was sentenced to $21,000 in fines.
Post Register
Oregon man sentenced to prison for committing grand theft and aggravated battery in Idaho
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Gregory J. Escobedo, age 29, of Oregon was sentenced on Tuesday for felony Aggravated Battery with a Firearm enhancement, felony Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and felony Grand Theft. Escobedo was also charged with a Persistent Violator enhancement on all three felony charges.
Boise Police: Suspect arrested after driving car at people, yelling homophobic slurs, also connected to other crimes
BOISE, Idaho — A 31-year-old Boise man faces three counts of felony aggravated assault after police say he yelled homophobic slurs and tried to hit three people with his car on two separate occasions. According to the Boise Police Department (BPD), Matthew Lehigh hit a person in the arm...
‘Manejando Sin Miedo’: An initiative to help undocumented immigrants obtain driver’s licenses in Idaho
IDAHO, USA — The 2023 legislative session is getting closer and local organizations are starting to raise awareness for potential bills being introduced. Poder of Idaho is kicking off the ‘Manejando Sin Miedo’ Driving without Fear Initiative. Poder of Idaho’s Executive Director Estefania Mondragon said, “we want...
Why Has Oregon’s Most Prolific Serial Killer Escaped Death Four Times?
One Of Oregon's Most Prolific Killers Has Escaped Death Four Times. Oregon like Washington has sadly had its share of serial killers. One serial killer is considered to be Oregon's most prolific and he's currently managed to escape death four times. Dayton Leroy Rogers was a serial killer who terrorized...
Man Charged With Murder in 'Horrific' Killing of his Mother in Southern Idaho
A Nampa man was arrested Monday night after police found a woman dead in her residence in Middleton, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. Levi Isaac Davis, 26, was arrested for second-degree homicide and a parole violation from the Idaho Department of Probation and Parole. On Tuesday, Davis was charged with second-degree murder.
eastidahonews.com
Suspect allegedly drove car at two women, yelled homophobic slurs in Boise, police say
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Boise police arrested a 31-year-old man who allegedly threatened and yelled a homophobic slur at two women and intentionally drove his car at them, according to a Boise Police Department news release. Authorities said they had been searching for him since Saturday. Matthew Lehigh has...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Another bull elk poached in Oregon; 4th in 2 weeks, including one locally
(Editor’s note: A photo of the elk that was poached appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some.) Oregon State Police are asking for help in yet another bull elk poaching case. It’s the fourth such report in the past two weeks, including one that happened in Deschutes County.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Friday 10/14 – Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody, Quake Near Eagle Point
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. UPDATE: Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody. 10-14-22 UPDATE: Next of kin has been notified. The victim...
Idaho son accused of fatally stabbing Humane Society executive mom after she evicted him
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho (TCD) -- A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his mother several times not long after she evicted him from her home. Canyon County court records show Levi Davis was charged with second-degree murder and his bond was set at $5 million. According to court documents...
waste360.com
Landfill Heavy Equipment Operator Terminated for Chronic Pain Sues Idaho County
Canyon County, Idaho, is situated along the picturesque Snake River, about 25 miles west of the capital city of Boise. Migrant wagon trains passed through the area in the 19th Century on the Oregon Trail. The county hosts professional rodeos each summer, and those who attend can forgo a beer and toast the competitors with a glass of local wine. The county’s thriving agricultural economy includes 80% of the state's vineyards.
kptv.com
Oregon inmate escapes in Forest Service vehicle with keys left inside
BAKER CITY Ore. (KPTV) - An inmate briefly escaped custody on Wednesday afternoon by fleeing in a U.S. Forest Service vehicle with the keys left in the ignition, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections. Hal Andrew Davis III, 22, was on a work crew project from the minimum security...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Man sentenced for illegally voting in Idaho during 2020 presidential election
A man has been sentenced for illegally voting in the 2020 presidential election. Charles A. Skiles, 70, was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation and a $1,500 fine. A jury found him guilty in August of felony illegal voting and misdemeanor illegal registration by a voter. Skiles entered an...
Old Idaho Law Forbids Unmarried Fornication
All states have some old laws that have not been updated for decades upon decades. While Idaho is a progressive state that is ahead of the curve with technology, business development and other city happenings, the outdated laws are at this point humorous. Take this gem from the law book that originally started in 1921, when Idaho looked and behaved pretty differently.
Idaho Women Are Exposing Their Husband’s Dirty Secrets Online
Idaho mistresses, beware. Your crimes against your lover's wife could soon become a public affair. It's a bit unnerving, isn't it? That's understandable. After all, you know what you did you, but you never imagined the rest of the world would. You broke the Woman Code. You slept with another...
WATCH: Man Hunting in Idaho Gets Stalked and Charged by Mountain Lion
Hunting season has officially begun, and many people are out looking to get their first tag of the season. Hunting can be a long process and can often lead to getting down on yourself and depressed when you spend hours or days hunting but have nothing to show for it. While going hours or days without seeing any kind of potential tag can be frustrating and disappointing, seeing nothing beats the alternative that one hunter in Idaho recently experienced.
$74,950 Foreclosed Home For Sale In One of Idaho’s Most Darling Little Cities
In short, a foreclosed property is one that is seized and listed for sale by the homeowner's lender. Any home with a mortgage has what's called a lien on it. The lien is the part of the mortgage contract that grants a lender the power to take possession of a residence after the homeowner stops paying the mortgage.
