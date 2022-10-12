Read full article on original website
Pep Zone: East St. Louis Senior High School
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The Pep Zone was in East St. Louis, Illinois Friday, October 14 at East St. Louis Senior High School. FOX 2’s Chris Regnier hung out with the Flyers and of course t-shirts were tossed!. The cheerleaders, dance team, football team, band, and spirited...
MSHSAA honors Rock Bridge tennis coach Ben Loeb with distinguished service award
The Missouri State High School Activities Association selects individuals every year to recognize statewide for their contributions to activities across their careers. Rock Bridge head tennis coach Ben Loeb is the next recipient of that award, the Tribune learned Wednesday evening. ...
Jim Boeheim: ‘You can say what you want about the Big Ten. They sucked in the tournament’
Syracuse basketball head coach Jim Boeheim didn’t hold back on Friday, taking a shot at the Big Ten and the conference’s underwhelming show in last season’s NCAA Tournament. Last season, the Big Ten didn’t have a men’s team in the Final Four, with just one team making the Elite Eight and two advancing to the Sweet 16. It was a dismal showing from a conference that many throughout the regular season called the best in college basketball. A Big Ten team hasn’t won the NCAA Tournament since William Henry Harrison was president. The last Big Ten team to win the NCAA Tournament...
Edwardsville vs. East St. Louis football live stream: How to watch, get live score updates online
Watch and follow live a two of the best teams in Illinois face off for first place in the Southwestern Conference
Photos: Kickapoo beats Glendale 22-2 in Springfield football showdown
The Kickapoo football team ended a six-game losing streak against rival Glendale on Friday night with a dominant 22-2 victory. Kickapoo (6-2) hadn't beaten Glendale (5-3) since 2015. After a 1-2 start to the season with losses to Camdenton and Lebanon in Week 2 and Week 3, the Chiefs have now ...
Photos: Rock Bridge routs Hickman for seventh straight victory
The Rock Bridge football team's impressive turnaround season continued on Friday night. So did the Bruins' remarkable streak against rival Hickman. Rock Bridge defeated visiting Hickman 49-0 for its seventh straight victory – and the 10th consecutive win against the Kewpies. Rock Bridge (7-1) went ...
Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem Details His Experiences In Orlando Bubble
Haslem said he didn't speak to LeBron James until they met in the 2020 NBA Finals
How a freshman phenom fuels Hononegah cross country into the IHSA postseason
Putting freshman Kylie Simpson onto an already strong Hononegah girls cross country squad has morphed this group into one of the teams to watch as the IHSA cross country season makes its final turn and hits the backstretch of the 2022 season. Simpson burst onto the scene this year and,...
Photos: Francis Howell tops Troy Buchanan to win Class 5 District 4 softball title
Francis Howell standout Lorin Boutte's fourth inning solo home run was all the offense the Vikings would need on Friday. Thanks to Boutte. The junior pitcher tossed a three-hit shutout as No. 1 seed Francis Howell defeated second-seeded Troy Buchanan 2-0 to win the Class 5 District 4 softball ...
