Read full article on original website
Related
Satanic Temple challenges abortion bans in Idaho and Indiana
The Satanic Temple filed lawsuits in federal court challenging abortion bans in Indiana and Idaho, arguing that the laws violate their members' rights.
Washington Examiner
Half of voters motivated after Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade
Half of surveyed voters said they were more motivated to vote in the 2022 midterm elections in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Fifty percent of voters polled by Kaiser Family Foundation from Sept. 15-26 (up from 43% in July and 37% in May) said they were more eager to vote in the midterm elections when the draft of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision was leaked.
These male politicians are pushing for women who receive abortions to be punished with prison time
A faction of self-proclaimed "abolitionists" are seeking to make abortion laws more restrictive and the consequences of having the procedure more punitive than ever before.
Doctors say Graham’s abortion ban would force women to have transvaginal ultrasounds
WASHINGTON — Sen. Lindsey Graham's national 15-week abortion ban would likely force many women to undergo invasive transvaginal ultrasounds before terminating pregnancies, according to doctors. Under the bill, which Graham introduced last week, physicians could be prosecuted for terminating pregnancies after 15 weeks, except in a handful of scenarios:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret
The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
Democrat running for Arizona gov is latest to support no limits on abortion
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs is the latest high-profile Democrat to suggest that women should be free to have an abortion at any time during their pregnancy. Hobbs appeared on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday to discuss her race against GOP nominee Kari Lake, who supports abortions up to 15 weeks of pregnancy. When asked what she thinks about that restriction and whether she favors any specific limit on abortion, Hobbs indicated she supports no limit.
Woman who had to abort 22-week pregnancy pleads with Congress to protect abortion rights: ‘Be the compassion’
Into her 20th week of a “very wanted” pregnancy, Kelsey Leigh was devastated to learn during an ultrasound that her unborn son had a fatal diagnosis.If the pregnancy had continued, her child would likely not have been able to swallow, or breathe, and his bones would have broken during delivery, no matter the method, she told members of Congress on 29 September.“I chose to end my pregnancy,” she testified during a House Oversight Committee hearing. “I could not and would not carry my son for four more months to give birth to him knowing his life would be filled...
Republican candidate for Pa. governor said in 2019 that women who violated proposed abortion ban should be charged with murder
The Republican nominee for governor in Pennsylvania, Doug Mastriano, said in 2019 that women should be charged with murder if they violated his proposed abortion ban. NBC News unearthed that portion of the 2019 interview with radio station WITF that previously had been unreported. His comment that women should be...
RELATED PEOPLE
Republicans in Congress say they’d keep federal abortion funding in cases of rape, incest
WASHINGTON — A nearly 50-year-old federal law backed by Republicans allows the use of federal dollars for abortions in cases of rape, incest or the life of the pregnant person. That so-called Hyde Amendment, which is folded into spending bills, is less stringent than new or planned abortion bans in some GOP-led states, where governors […] The post Republicans in Congress say they’d keep federal abortion funding in cases of rape, incest appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Herald & Review
In Illinois' hottest congressional race, campaigns spar over abortion ad
SPRINGFIELD — The battle for control of the U.S. House could very well run through Illinois' 17th Congressional District, where attorney Esther Joy King, a Republican, and former television meteorologist Eric Sorensen, a Democrat, are vying to succeed retiring Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-East Moline. King came within four percentage...
Darren Bailey's Response to Abortion Question Draws Gasps From Debate Crowd
Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey was met with gasps and laughter from the crowd during a debate on Thursday when he answered a question about his views on abortion. Bailey, 56, a Republican state senator, was asked whether he favored exceptions for rape and incest when it came to bans...
No, State Legislators Can't Ban Interstate Abortion Travel
The U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which eliminated the constitutional right to abortion, has prompted concerns that Republican-led state legislatures might try to prohibit women from traveling out of state for the procedure. Any such interstate travel ban would be constitutionally defective for at least two reasons.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Abortion on the ballot: here are the US states voting on a woman’s right to choose
Voters in five states will dramatically shape abortion policies for millions of women this November
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan residents federally charged with blocking doors to reproductive health clinic in Tennessee
Three Michigan residents are being federally charged alongside eight other people for blocking access to a reproductive health care facility in Tennessee last year. Eleven people are being accused of physical obstruction and intimidation to block patients from entering a clinic that provides reproductive health care on March 5, 2021, in Mount Juliet, Tennessee. On that day, at least one patient was harassed in a hallway leading up to the clinic, where several people were standing and blocking the entrance doors, according to court documents.
CNET
These States Have Put Abortion on the Ballot in November
For more information about your reproductive health rights and related federal resources, you can visit the US government's Reproductive Rights site. Abortion access in the US shifted enormously after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that determined there was a constitutional right to abortion. The...
Where Abortion Is Literally on the Ballot in 2022
Since the Supreme Court eliminated the national right to abortion in June, abortion policy has been sent back to the states. Now some of those states are letting voters decide directly how abortion should be regulated within their borders. Six states have amendments or measures affecting abortion on the ballot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The final Wisconsin U.S. Senate debate between Johnson, Barnes will center on abortion. Here are their views.
The two candidates for U.S. Senate agree on one thing on the issue of abortion — their opponent is a radical extremist. Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is coming under fire for co-sponsoring a so-called "personhood" amendment in 2011, his first year in the Senate. A legal scholar says the proposal would have eliminated any exceptions for abortion, though Johnson disputes it.
Biden, doctors say new abortion laws have chilling impact
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and top White House officials announced new guidelines and grants to protect abortion and contraception rights on Tuesday, and said women's rights have already been curtailed since the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade 100 days ago.
coloradopolitics.com
FEEDBACK | Supporters of barbaric abortion policy unfit to serve
It is rarely a good thing for our democracy or government to cast a ballot based on a single issue. This will inevitably lead to the election of candidates with problematic views on a host of other issues or with little or no legislative experience. However, there is a time when a candidate’s position on a single issue is so extreme and destructive that it should be disqualifying for public office.
The First Abortion Law in the History of the United States
In the early 19th century, most New England homes would have had a copy of “Domestic Medicine” by William Buchan, pictured here.National Institute of Health. History has seen abortion as an extremely contentious act. Religion was once employed as a political framework to govern communities before to the advent of modern politics, and many faiths claimed that abortion was one of the greatest crimes. The normalization of abortions globally, or at least in the western world throughout the 19th century, resulted from many people abandoning a life based on religious convictions and following a more personal calling as society progressed and changed.
Comments / 0