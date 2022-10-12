Read full article on original website
ANOTHER Major Bust In Western Massachusetts–Over 27,000 Bags Of Drugs Seized
What the HELL is going on in Western Massachusetts lately? Obviously, I realize that drugs are a problem all over the globe, but it just seems like there have been A LOT of drug busts recently in our end of the Bay State. Yesterday, we reported on the Holyoke bust...
fallriverreporter.com
Police arrest alleged Providence, Worcester, Fall River drug dealers, seize 12 kilos of fentanyl, 6 guns, $238,000
Providence – An in-depth investigation in southern New England has resulted in several arrests and the seizure of drugs, guns, money, and vehicles. Over the past few months, Providence Narcotics Detectives Rousseau and Voyer conducted an investigation into street level narcotics transactions being conducted in the Smith Hill area of the city. According to Providence Police, this area of the city has seen numerous incidents of violent crime, including a shooting at the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas Avenues on October 2. During the course of the investigation, Detectives identified 37-year-old Calvin Mitchell as a suspect. A signed search warrant was obtained and executed on October 12 and Mitchell was apprehended. Located and seized from the apartment was 145.7 grams of cocaine, three firearms and approximately $9171. The firearms were a Smith and Wesson 380 caliber, a stolen Sig Sauer 380 caliber out of Conn., and a Glock 9mm with an extended magazine that holds 16 live rounds.
Massachusetts duo accused of drug trafficking in Rutland
A criminal complaint was unsealed Thursday against two Springfield, Massachusetts men, accusing them of drug trafficking in Rutland, Vermont.
This Behavior Could Get You 5 Years in MA Prison…or $1k Fine
When my wife, Amber, and I moved to Pittsfield back in 2011 we chose a nice neighborhood that includes plenty of flat streets for walking, friendly neighbors, a nice park, and an overall safe and comfortable place to live. As a matter of fact, like many neighborhoods throughout Pittsfield and the Berkshires, we have our own crime watch organization which keeps us up to date with any questionable situations throughout the neighborhood.
A Drug Bust In Bennington Nets Three people From Western Mass Being arrested
The third time was the charm for Bennington Police officers & Homeland Security Investigations as they executed a search warrant at 546 Main Street Apartment A, the residence of Peter Aleksonis. Bennington Police Department has conducted a search warrant at this same residence for narcotics trafficking. Law enforcement officers had...
newbedfordguide.com
DEA, Massachusetts State Police seize 30,000 doses of Fentanyl
“On October 11, 2022, members of the Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force (Springfield Resident Office) and the Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics (CINRET) West Unit conducted a joint operation in the City of Springfield. During the operation, a motor vehicle was discovered abandoned on Andrew Street in Springfield. Members...
Israel Silva-Guzman arrested on drug trafficking charges following search of Springfield home
Police in Springfield executed a search warrant on a Miller Street house on Wednesday morning and arrested a man suspected of trafficking drugs and illegally possessing firearms. The search happened at 6 a.m. at 66 Miller St. and police arrested Israel Silva-Guzman, 32, in what police described as the result...
WCVB
6 shot during after-hours party at warehouse in Worcester, police say
WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester police say six people were shot overnight during a party at a warehouse in the Massachusetts city. Police said officers were dispatched shortly before 3:10 a.m. Saturday to a warehouse at 88 Webster St., where they found a male shooting victim suffering from serious injuries. Officers rendered medical aid to the man before an ambulance took him to an area hospital.
Worcester Police Arrest Woman Causing Disturbance at Courthouse
WORCESTER - Police officers arrested a woman at the Worcester County District Courthouse on Friday for causing a disturbance with a replica firearm. According to the Worcester Police Department, officers assigned to the Court Liaison unit were informed someone had attempted to enter the courthouse with a firearm. Officers stopped...
Indian Orchard homicide victims identified
The two victims in a Wednesday morning shooting in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood have been identified.
Worcester Man Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Prison for Drugs
WORCESTER - A federal court judge in Boston sentenced a local man to more than three years in prison on Thursday, in connection with cocaine trafficking. Kevin Jean, 31, of Worcester, received a sentence of 40 months in prison after being convicted alongside co-defendants Junior Melendez and Juan Rodriguez on March 30. The tri were convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine.
No arrests made for Indian Orchard double homicide
The victims are known to the police and they are looking into who the victims were associated with.
Dalton Man Who Severely Beat Pittsfield Resident Gets Prison Sentence
A Pittsfield resident that was severely beaten over a year ago finally gets to see some justice served on their behalf. The suspect pleaded guilty Wednesday in Berkshire Superior Court. Back in early August 2021, Pittsfield Police Officers responded to an assault and found the victim savagely beaten at their...
FBI in Holyoke conducts court-ordered search in Hampden Street area
The FBI's Western Massachusetts Gang Taskforce was in Holyoke Wednesday cooperating with local authorities for an ongoing investigation.
ABC6.com
Local law enforcement react to tragedy in Bristol after 2 officers ambushed, killed
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Police across New England mourned the loss of their own on Thursday, after Bristol, Connecticut, Police Sergeant Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were shot and killed overnight in a suspected ambush-style attack. “It’s the call that you never want to get in the middle...
Two dead after shooting in Indian Orchard
Two people dead after shots were fired in the city's Indian Orchard neighborhood Wednesday morning.
Massachusetts Folks May Not be Aware of the Seriousness of This Health Issue
In a recent interview with Great Barrington Police Chief, Paul Storti and Massachusetts Police Officer of Sherborn, Doug Kingsley, we learned about a non-profit organization named Blue H.E.L.P. which Doug is supporting. Doug is walking 219 miles from the New York State border to the Chatham Lighthouse out on the Cape as a way to raise awareness of this organization. Doug has a site entitled Massachusetts Cop Walk which you can check out by going here.
Suspect allegedly stole pressure washer from Lowe’s in Springfield
Springfield Police are looking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for allegedly stealing a pressure washer from Lowe's.
Lyonel Williams, of Worcester, arraigned on firearm charges in Roxbury shooting
A Worcester man was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arraigned in Roxbury Boston Municipal Court Tuesday on charges in connection with a September shooting that left an unidentified person wounded, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said. Lyonel Williams, 39, was charged with illegal...
Marijuana, gun seized during North Smithfield traffic stop
Police said they arrested two men Sunday after a traffic stop on Eddie Dowling Highway, seizing over 90 ounces of marijuana and a handgun.
