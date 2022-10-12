ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

fallriverreporter.com

Police arrest alleged Providence, Worcester, Fall River drug dealers, seize 12 kilos of fentanyl, 6 guns, $238,000

Providence – An in-depth investigation in southern New England has resulted in several arrests and the seizure of drugs, guns, money, and vehicles. Over the past few months, Providence Narcotics Detectives Rousseau and Voyer conducted an investigation into street level narcotics transactions being conducted in the Smith Hill area of the city. According to Providence Police, this area of the city has seen numerous incidents of violent crime, including a shooting at the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas Avenues on October 2. During the course of the investigation, Detectives identified 37-year-old Calvin Mitchell as a suspect. A signed search warrant was obtained and executed on October 12 and Mitchell was apprehended. Located and seized from the apartment was 145.7 grams of cocaine, three firearms and approximately $9171. The firearms were a Smith and Wesson 380 caliber, a stolen Sig Sauer 380 caliber out of Conn., and a Glock 9mm with an extended magazine that holds 16 live rounds.
This Behavior Could Get You 5 Years in MA Prison…or $1k Fine

When my wife, Amber, and I moved to Pittsfield back in 2011 we chose a nice neighborhood that includes plenty of flat streets for walking, friendly neighbors, a nice park, and an overall safe and comfortable place to live. As a matter of fact, like many neighborhoods throughout Pittsfield and the Berkshires, we have our own crime watch organization which keeps us up to date with any questionable situations throughout the neighborhood.
newbedfordguide.com

DEA, Massachusetts State Police seize 30,000 doses of Fentanyl

“On October 11, 2022, members of the Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force (Springfield Resident Office) and the Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics (CINRET) West Unit conducted a joint operation in the City of Springfield. During the operation, a motor vehicle was discovered abandoned on Andrew Street in Springfield. Members...
6 shot during after-hours party at warehouse in Worcester, police say

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester police say six people were shot overnight during a party at a warehouse in the Massachusetts city. Police said officers were dispatched shortly before 3:10 a.m. Saturday to a warehouse at 88 Webster St., where they found a male shooting victim suffering from serious injuries. Officers rendered medical aid to the man before an ambulance took him to an area hospital.
Worcester Man Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Prison for Drugs

WORCESTER - A federal court judge in Boston sentenced a local man to more than three years in prison on Thursday, in connection with cocaine trafficking. Kevin Jean, 31, of Worcester, received a sentence of 40 months in prison after being convicted alongside co-defendants Junior Melendez and Juan Rodriguez on March 30. The tri were convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine.
Massachusetts Folks May Not be Aware of the Seriousness of This Health Issue

In a recent interview with Great Barrington Police Chief, Paul Storti and Massachusetts Police Officer of Sherborn, Doug Kingsley, we learned about a non-profit organization named Blue H.E.L.P. which Doug is supporting. Doug is walking 219 miles from the New York State border to the Chatham Lighthouse out on the Cape as a way to raise awareness of this organization. Doug has a site entitled Massachusetts Cop Walk which you can check out by going here.
