FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin home prices dropping more than any U.S. cityKalen HouckAustin, TX
Austin home prices are falling faster than any other city in the U.SAsh JurbergAustin, TX
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
CBS Austin
Sarah Wolf with Good Party ATX has your weekend rundown
ACL Fest weekend 2 is about to kick off, but if you are not heading out to Zilker Park this weekend, Sarah Wolf from Good Party ATX curated a list of other fun festivities that feature good food, good music and more. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and...
CBS Austin
It's Fall Market season and Frida Friday ATX is hosting several events
Our Hispanic Heritage Month series continues! It's never too early to start holiday shopping, and this month you can join Frida Friday ATX to support the Latinx, Bi-poc and Queer Creative community. Frida Friday ATX vendor, Veronica Ramirez is joins Chelsey Khan to share what special events they're hosting this...
CBS Austin
Round Rock Express 'Education Day'
Being an educator can be challenging but also rewarding profession. That’s why every year minor league baseball teams across the country pitch in a little relief for what’s known as Education Day. Our friends at the Round Rock Express gave us some insight on how they turn Dell Diamond into one of the largest outdoor classrooms in Central Texas.
CBS Austin
Round Rock ISD floral design students create 15-foot homecoming mega mum
ROUND ROCK, Texas — What-a-mum! Everything is bigger in Texas and so are the Homecoming "mums." Nearly 100 students and four teachers from Stony Point High School's Floral Design program created an 8.5-foot by 15.5-foot mega mum!. The students in Round Rock say they even had to trim it...
CBS Austin
Comic book superheroes and villains visit patients at Dell Children's Medical Center
AUSTIN, Texas — Comic book superheroes took a pause on saving the world and the villains escaped prison to pay a visit to young patients at Dell Children's Medical Center in Austin on Thursday. The Dell Children's located at 4900 Mueller Boulevard teamed up with the Austin Police Department...
CBS Austin
Barkin' Creek Dog Kitchen + Bath offers a 360 experience for all breeds of fur babies
We are dog people—and Austin is a dog town. So it makes sense that our pet stores would be anything but ordinary. Barkin’ Creek Dog Kitchen and Bath is the perfect example. They have freshly cooked meals and treats, grooming ad spa services, it truly is your one perfect spot for all your pupper needs!
CBS Austin
Texas Empowerment Academy is now enrolling Pre-K3 through 12th grade
Providing children with an innovative alternative for educational excellence in grades "Pre-K3" through 12, Texas Empowerment Academy goes beyond the classroom to create a community in which students, teachers, and staff thrive. Take a look at what sets this Austin charter school apart. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin...
CBS Austin
The Driskill is Texas' most haunted hotel, according to Yelp
Spooky season is here, and a Downtown Austin hotel can give you quite the fright. The Driskill was named the most haunted hotel in Texas by Yelp. On Friday, Yelp released its top 15 most haunted hotels and it's top 20 most haunted restaurant and bars in Texas. The company...
CBS Austin
Local Attorney John Levy shares why a trust is a better option than a traditional will
What do you think of when you hear words like "will," "trust," and "beneficiaries," You might be thinking "I don't need to worry about that until I retire." Our next guest will tell you that's probably not the best idea. Attorney John Levy joins Trevor Scott this morning to discuss...
CBS Austin
Big Bertha II revealed at halftime during UT vs Iowa State game
It’s a new era for an iconic drum at the University of Texas. Big Bertha turned 100 years old and was just retired at halftime at the UT versus Iowa State football game. She will sit in the UT Athletics Hall of Honor in the stadium. As fans said goodbye to the old Big Bertha, Big Bertha II was revealed.
CBS Austin
2-year-old steals the show cheering alongside big sister's cheer team
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A two-year-old stole the show alongside his big sister's cheerleading team at a Kelly Lane Middle School football game in Pflugerville. The video is now going viral for his impressive cheer moves. The TikTok video of 2-year-old Liam Rodriguez is taking the internet by storm. "He...
CBS Austin
Austin City Council taking steps to protect the environment
At this week’s Austin City Council meeting, members approved a resolution directing the city manager to work with downtown businesses to reduce single-use plastics in the entertainment and tourism district. CBS Austin asked bars and restaurants how they feel about the council's efforts. Some shared they’ve already taken steps...
CBS Austin
Austin Energy crew member recounts deployment to Florida for Hurricane Ian
We don't normally think of them as first responders, but electric utility crews from Austin Energy and across the country rushed to Florida to help get the lights back on after Hurricane Ian. Working with electrical equipment in flooded streets is an obvious risk but responding to a mass power outage in large numbers can pose its own dangers.
CBS Austin
Doctor provides tips on minimizing dust impact for ACL weekend 2
AUSTIN, Texas — Whether it's sunny, raining, or dusty, the environmental factors seem to capture the attention during ACL weekends. 2022 is no exception, with many people experiencing problems with dust. Ahead of weekend two, the city says their Operations and Maintenance staff have been watering mulch areas along with the turf nightly.
CBS Austin
Woman injured in early morning shooting downtown
A woman was injured in a shooting in downtown Austin overnight. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene in the 600 block of Trinity Street around 1:51 a.m. They said the suspect was trying to shoot another man from his car, but he missed and shot a woman instead. Austin-Travis County EMS medics took her to Dell Seton Medical Center.
CBS Austin
Mosquito traps in Georgetown test positive for West Nile Virus
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Williamson County health officials say two mosquito traps in Georgetown tested positive for West Nile virus. The samples are located in Geneva Park and Berry Creek. They were collected on October 11 and the lab results were returned on October 13 from the Texas Department of State Health Services lab in Austin.
CBS Austin
Travis County provides more than 60 doses of Naloxone to bartenders working at ACL
AUSTIN, Texas — Day one of weekend two of the Austin City Limits Music Festival has wrapped up for the night and county officials are making sure everyone is staying safe this weekend. Hundreds of medical staff are carrying naloxone this year, including bartenders working the festival. Naloxone or...
CBS Austin
Fire marshal offers safety tips as temperatures are set to plunge
A big change in the weather comes with its own risks - to both people and pets. It has been so long since it has been cold that this primer might be helpful. Central Texans go from beating the heat to trying to stay warm on Sunday -- a predicted twenty-five-degree temperature drop is expected to bring our first real taste of fall.
CBS Austin
Lake Pflugerville infected with zebra mussels, plant expansion to address issue
Officials said Lake Pflugerville is infected with zebra mussels, which can wreak havoc on infrastructure and shorelines. The mussels attach to surfaces and cluster together, causing an assortment of issues. Leaders at the water treatment plant on Lake Pflugerville detailed the damage the invasive species has caused so far. “Zebra...
CBS Austin
APD: Person injured in NE Austin crash dies at hospital
Police say a person injured in a two-vehicle crash earlier this week in Northeast Austin later died at a hospital. The crash happened Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the intersection of Cedar Lake Drive and McCallen Pass. The Austin Police Department says at around 1:50 p.m. a Chevrolet pickup truck and...
