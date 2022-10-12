Read full article on original website
Floridians seeing fewer gas tax holiday benefits than promised, data shows
ORLANDO, Fla. — When Florida passed a one-month gas tax holiday in March, political leaders heralded the move as a relief for drivers facing inflation-fueled prices. Their promise was simple: the state would temporarily wipe away its 25-cent-per-gallon tax, meaning drivers would reap quarter after quarter at the pump that could be used to pay other bills. The move was supported by politicians in both parties.
Florida surgeon general blocked from sharing COVID vaccine study on Twitter: 'An enormous deal'
Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo recommends that males under 40 years old should not get the COVID vaccine due to cardiac-related deaths on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
country1025.com
“Everyone Is Moving To Florida!” Here Are the Top 25 States Moving There Most, Including Massachusetts
And here I was thinking Massachusetts would be #1 on this list. I feel like at a certain age most Massachusalites… errr… Massachusetters? No. Most Massholes feel the gravitational pull dragging them away from the cold and the snow – to the sunny warmth of Florida beach life. But alas, we aren’t the top state in the country packing up and moving to the Sunshine State.
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the Hurricane
Gov. DeSantis on October 14Twitter of GovRonDeSantis. On October 14, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis appeared in Cape Coral to present bonus checks to law enforcement officers.
Florida Pandemic EBT payments start in October, here’s when to expect benefits
Florida Pandemic EBT payments are coming soon for eligible families.
WINKNEWS.com
Michigan man dies from bacteria while helping in Ian recovery
Hospitals reported a spike in injuries after Ian as people started to clean up storm debris. Cuts, along with broken bones and sprains, are the most common thing they’re treating. But in one instance, a dangerous bacteria found in salt or brackish water, took the life of a man...
10NEWS
Judge denies preliminary injunction on Florida transgender care rule
The trial will still continue. Since August, state health officials banned transgender care under Medicaid.
10NEWS
Florida spent almost $1 million for two more migrant flights
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida has paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to transport about 100 migrants who entered the country illegally to Delaware and Illinois, according to documents released Friday by the Florida Department of Transportation. The flights would be a follow-up to the Sept....
Florida homeowners can soon apply for hurricane home improvement grants
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — During Florida's special legislative session, the state voted to reenact the "My Safe Florida Home" program. The program does two things: provide free home inspections to identify recommended home improvements to mitigate hurricane damage and provide grant money for eligible homeowners to make those improvements.
brevardtimes.com
Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold In Florida and California
FORT MYERS, Florida – Two lucky ticket-holders in California and Florida will be celebrating the holiday season in style after matching all six numbers drawn in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing – the white balls 9, 22, 26, 41, and 44, plus the gold Mega Ball 19.
WLTX.com
Florida water 'looks like root beer, smells like dead fish rolled into compost' as environment reels from Hurricane Ian
FLORIDA, USA — While Hurricane Ian has passed, it has left a damaging mark on Florida's environment – complete with green sludge, thousands of gallons of leaked diesel and water that "looks like root beer, smells like dead fish rolled into compost." Records and personal accounts show that...
You’re saying it wrong: Commonly mispronounced Florida cities
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida natives may be familiar with the long list of unusual names bestowed to land across the Sunshine state, but to many newcomers, some names may stand out as much as the state’s renowned “Florida man” headlines. The following is a list of cities that locals have hotly debated to be […]
Gov. DeSantis says Florida's state-backed insurance agency of last resort is ‘unfortunately undercapitalized’
'We had questions early on even as the storm was hitting.'
Florida foreclosures increased 71% from 2021
In the past month, Florida's foreclosure levels declined almost 4%, while foreclosures across the U.S. collectively rose almost 3% instead.
disneyfoodblog.com
The Aftermath: What Comes Next for Disney’s Reedy Creek District and Governor Ron DeSantis
If you’ve been keeping up with Disney World news over the past several months, then you’ve likely heard at least a little of the drama with the Reedy Creek Improvement District. The Reedy Creek Improvement District was first established in 1968, allowing Disney World to operate as its...
10NEWS
Florida needs $33 billion for Ian recovery, Rubio says
WASHINGTON — Floridians will need about $33 billion in emergency aid from the federal government as the state recovers from the devastation left by Hurricane Ian, the state's Republican Sen. Marco Rubio said Wednesday. Rubio said the federal government has an important role to play in Florida's recovery. He...
klif.com
Migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard by FL governor certified ‘victims of a crime’
The certification by Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar opens the door for the 49 migrants to get special visa. San Antonio (WBAP/KLIF) – The Bexar County sheriff has certified that 49 migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron Desantis last month were victims of a crime; that certification makes them eligible for a special visa.
blackchronicle.com
Florida teachers, parents fearful for future of K-12 education
A month into the brand new faculty 12 months, Florida lecturers, parents and college students are already experiencing state adjustments to public faculty curriculum by new state civics requirements and education payments. To enhance the civic literacy of Florida college students, Gov. Ron DeSantis authorized and allotted $106 million towards...
‘Bonnie & Clyde’: Couple goes on crime-spree that ends in deadly shooting in Milton
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s what media outlets deemed the “modern-day Bonnie and Clyde” — a Missouri couple committing crimes across multiple states. When they were found in Florida, gunfire was exchanged, leading to a deadly ending for one of the pair. This is the story of Blake Fitzgerald and Brittany Harper. WKRG News 5 […]
10NEWS
FWC creates hotline for people to report lost, damaged boats after Ian's impact
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian's impact washed away many large objects across southwestern Florida through flooding and strong winds. That's why the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has created a hotline for people to report misplaced boats found on any body of water across the state. “We...
