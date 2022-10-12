ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Floridians seeing fewer gas tax holiday benefits than promised, data shows

ORLANDO, Fla. — When Florida passed a one-month gas tax holiday in March, political leaders heralded the move as a relief for drivers facing inflation-fueled prices. Their promise was simple: the state would temporarily wipe away its 25-cent-per-gallon tax, meaning drivers would reap quarter after quarter at the pump that could be used to pay other bills. The move was supported by politicians in both parties.
country1025.com

“Everyone Is Moving To Florida!” Here Are the Top 25 States Moving There Most, Including Massachusetts

And here I was thinking Massachusetts would be #1 on this list. I feel like at a certain age most Massachusalites… errr… Massachusetters? No. Most Massholes feel the gravitational pull dragging them away from the cold and the snow – to the sunny warmth of Florida beach life. But alas, we aren’t the top state in the country packing up and moving to the Sunshine State.
WINKNEWS.com

Michigan man dies from bacteria while helping in Ian recovery

Hospitals reported a spike in injuries after Ian as people started to clean up storm debris. Cuts, along with broken bones and sprains, are the most common thing they’re treating. But in one instance, a dangerous bacteria found in salt or brackish water, took the life of a man...
10NEWS

Florida spent almost $1 million for two more migrant flights

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida has paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to transport about 100 migrants who entered the country illegally to Delaware and Illinois, according to documents released Friday by the Florida Department of Transportation. The flights would be a follow-up to the Sept....
brevardtimes.com

Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold In Florida and California

FORT MYERS, Florida – Two lucky ticket-holders in California and Florida will be celebrating the holiday season in style after matching all six numbers drawn in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing – the white balls 9, 22, 26, 41, and 44, plus the gold Mega Ball 19.
WFLA

You’re saying it wrong: Commonly mispronounced Florida cities

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida natives may be familiar with the long list of unusual names bestowed to land across the Sunshine state, but to many newcomers, some names may stand out as much as the state’s renowned “Florida man” headlines. The following is a list of cities that locals have hotly debated to be […]
10NEWS

Florida needs $33 billion for Ian recovery, Rubio says

WASHINGTON — Floridians will need about $33 billion in emergency aid from the federal government as the state recovers from the devastation left by Hurricane Ian, the state's Republican Sen. Marco Rubio said Wednesday. Rubio said the federal government has an important role to play in Florida's recovery. He...
blackchronicle.com

Florida teachers, parents fearful for future of K-12 education

A month into the brand new faculty 12 months, Florida lecturers, parents and college students are already experiencing state adjustments to public faculty curriculum by new state civics requirements and education payments. To enhance the civic literacy of Florida college students, Gov. Ron DeSantis authorized and allotted $106 million towards...
