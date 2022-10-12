The teenage heir to the Dutch throne has been forced to give up on Amsterdam's student life and live instead at her parents' palace, the latest indication of just how much of a threat organized crime poses to Dutch society.Queen Maxima said her eldest daughter, Amalia, “can't leave home” and that it has “enormous consequences for her life.” A visibly emotional Maxima said at the end of a state visit to Sweden on Thursday that the 18-year-old princess “doesn't live in Amsterdam and can't really go out.” She said that despite the security concerns, the princess is continuing her...

