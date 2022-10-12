Jury decides conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay nearly $1 billion in damages to Sandy Hook families for his lies about the school massacre

Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Wisconsin Gov. Evers, Michels display differences in debate
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers tried to cast his Republican challenger Tim Michels as a radical in a debate, while Michels argued that Evers has failed the state and doesn’t deserve a second term. Michels is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, which he touted during the Republican primary, but did not mention that backing in Friday’s debate. Evers defended his record and made a push for increasing funding for schools and local governments. Both candidates vowed to certify election results no matter who wins. Polls have shown the race to be about even.
KTVZ
Nearly half-million Oregonians pledge to practice preparedness during Great Oregon ShakeOut quake drill
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Earthquakes can strike any time without warning, as many Oregonians experienced last Friday when a magnitude 4.4 quake occurred in Linn County. When the earth starts to shake, people need to know how to best protect themselves. The Great Oregon ShakeOut is part of a...
KTVZ
Oregon has 62 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
Oregon has 62 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest. Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
KTVZ
Warm, sunny, and a bit smoky
High pressure over the Pacific Northwest is reinforced, and that process will carry through an unseasonably warm weekend. Breezes will be gentle out of the north, but what little breeze we see will calm Friday evening and stay calm overnight. Skies will be mostly clear, with lows ranging from the mid-20s to the upper 30s.
Comments / 0