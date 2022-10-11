ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WJCL

Update: Missing Savannah teen girl found safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Update 4:37 p.m.: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Savannah are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Marlesia Young, 14, was last seen Thursday around 5 p.m. in Yamacraw Village. She was wearing red...
SAVANNAH, GA
nypressnews.com

Georgia authorities believe missing toddler Quinton Simon to be dead

Georgia authorities believe Quinton Simon, a Georgia toddler who disappeared earlier this month, to be dead. “We know that thousands of people around the world will be heartbroken by this news, and we share your sorrow,” Chatham County Police Department said. No body has yet been found in the...
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garden City, GA
County
Chatham County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Chatham County, GA
Crime & Safety
wtoc.com

One person shot in the back in Friday night shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police responded to the scene of a shooting at West 57th and Boyd St. around 11:00 Friday night. According to police a male received a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the back. There is no further information at this time. Stick with WTOC for updates.
SAVANNAH, GA
thedariennews.net

GoFundMe set up after tragic death of Trevon Armstrong

McIntosh man killed by illegal alien drunk driver in Brunswick. Trevon Armstrong, 29, of McIntosh County was killed by a drunk driver in Brunswick on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 8. According to reports, Armstrong was on his way the Brunswick waterfront for prayer and mediation when Kevin Reyes-Molina was...
BRUNSWICK, GA
wtoc.com

Vigil held Wednesday night for missing toddler

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A vigil was held Wednesday night at Daffin Park in Savannah for missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon. Quinton disappeared from his home in Chatham County one week ago. Around 20 people attended a vigil for Quinton tonight. Some came just to be surrounded by Quinton’s village while...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Babysitter#Affordable Housing#Grandparent#Wsav#Ridgeland#Lowcountry#Port Royal#Project Lifesaver#Sheriff S Deputies
WSAV News 3

Deputies arrest man charged in Grays Hill shooting

GRAYS HILL, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies arrested a man and charged him in connection to a shooting in Grays Hill Wednesday afternoon. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) arrested Joe Fields, 29 on Thursday and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The shooting happened […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

Police: Missing Georgia toddler believed dead, mom a suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Police who spent more than a week searching for a toddler who was reported missing from his home have gathered enough evidence to conclude that the boy is dead and name his mother as a suspect in his death and disappearance, the police chief said Thursday. Authorities are still searching for the body […]
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

Attempted murder plea draws 15-year prison sentence

A Port Royal man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he shot a man in the face in broad daylight. Michael Shane Kearney, 37, pleaded guilty as indicted Monday to the attempted murder of Torian Singleton and to possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.
PORT ROYAL, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
wtoc.com

Hinesville man dies after tree falls on him

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has died after a tree fell on him in Hinesville. According to Detective William Oberlander, detectives responded to the 900 block of Fox Haven Court just after 5 p.m. Hinesville Police said that a man, who was cutting a tree in his front yard,...
HINESVILLE, GA
WSAV-TV

Police say 20-month-old Quinton Simon believed to be dead

Police told WSAV that 20-month-old child Quinton Simon is believed to be dead. The Chatham County Police Department also said Quinton's mom, Leilani is the prime suspect in the case. Police say 20-month-old Quinton Simon believed to …. Police told WSAV that 20-month-old child Quinton Simon is believed to be...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
yourislandnews.com

Long sentence handed down for 2020 murder conviction

A 22-year-old St. Helena Island man received a 37-year prison sentence after he was convicted for the 2020 killing of an unarmed man. Channon Talon Preston was found guilty Wednesday of the murder of Steven Glover, also of St. Helena Island. The Beaufort County General Sessions Court jury of six men and six women also found Preston guilty of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Deputies in Beaufort County investigating shooting; 1 man injured

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in Beaufort County are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Roberts Lane in Grays Hill around 5:10 p.m. for a shots fired call. When they arrived, they found...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Man taken to hospital after Beaufort Co. shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday afternoon. Deputies responded to a shots fired call at 5:10 p.m. on Roberts Lane. That is in the Grays Hill area of the county. When investigators arrived, they found...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy