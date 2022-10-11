Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Memorial set up outside of toddler’s home as investigation continues
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County police say they don’t expect to be out searching for little Quinton Simon’s body today through Sunday. Police have said they believe Quinton is dead, and they’re continuing to gather and analyze evidence. Not just people living in the area but...
WJCL
Police: Missing Savannah toddler is dead. But there's no body, and no charges
Chatham County Police say the 20-month-old toddler who disappeared from his Savannah home last week is dead. They also say his mother is the prime suspect. But they've not yet charged her. Below: Why haven't police arrested Quinton Simon's mother?. Quinton Simon was last seen at his home the morning...
WJCL
Update: Missing Savannah teen girl found safe
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Update 4:37 p.m.: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Savannah are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Marlesia Young, 14, was last seen Thursday around 5 p.m. in Yamacraw Village. She was wearing red...
nypressnews.com
Georgia authorities believe missing toddler Quinton Simon to be dead
Georgia authorities believe Quinton Simon, a Georgia toddler who disappeared earlier this month, to be dead. “We know that thousands of people around the world will be heartbroken by this news, and we share your sorrow,” Chatham County Police Department said. No body has yet been found in the...
wtoc.com
One person shot in the back in Friday night shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police responded to the scene of a shooting at West 57th and Boyd St. around 11:00 Friday night. According to police a male received a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the back. There is no further information at this time. Stick with WTOC for updates.
thedariennews.net
GoFundMe set up after tragic death of Trevon Armstrong
McIntosh man killed by illegal alien drunk driver in Brunswick. Trevon Armstrong, 29, of McIntosh County was killed by a drunk driver in Brunswick on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 8. According to reports, Armstrong was on his way the Brunswick waterfront for prayer and mediation when Kevin Reyes-Molina was...
Heated exchange between grandmother, babysitter of missing Georgia toddler caught on camera
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV obtained an exclusive video of a heated exchange between Quinton Simon’s grandmother and his babysitter. The 20-month-old Quinton has not been seen since the morning of Oct. 5. Quinton was last seen at the home where he lived with his mother, her boyfriend, siblings and grandparent on Burkhalter Road […]
wtoc.com
Vigil held Wednesday night for missing toddler
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A vigil was held Wednesday night at Daffin Park in Savannah for missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon. Quinton disappeared from his home in Chatham County one week ago. Around 20 people attended a vigil for Quinton tonight. Some came just to be surrounded by Quinton’s village while...
Deputies arrest man charged in Grays Hill shooting
GRAYS HILL, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies arrested a man and charged him in connection to a shooting in Grays Hill Wednesday afternoon. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) arrested Joe Fields, 29 on Thursday and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The shooting happened […]
Police: Missing Georgia toddler believed dead, mom a suspect
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Police who spent more than a week searching for a toddler who was reported missing from his home have gathered enough evidence to conclude that the boy is dead and name his mother as a suspect in his death and disappearance, the police chief said Thursday. Authorities are still searching for the body […]
yourislandnews.com
Attempted murder plea draws 15-year prison sentence
A Port Royal man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he shot a man in the face in broad daylight. Michael Shane Kearney, 37, pleaded guilty as indicted Monday to the attempted murder of Torian Singleton and to possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.
Savannah man faces 10 years in prison after brandishing a gun while shoplifting
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A Chatham County man with a lengthy criminal record faces 10 years in prison for illegally carrying a gun. According to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Thomas Kevin Robinson, 52, of Savannah was sentenced to 120 months in prison after he previously plead guilty to […]
wtoc.com
Witnesses say police took 15 minutes to respond to shots fired on W. Jones St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Gunshots in downtown Savannah yesterday during the lunch hour have residents concerned about the increasing gun violence across the city. “It stays with you,” said a woman, who described the mayhem that unfolded on West Jones Street. At about 12:15 pm on Wednesday, she and...
wtoc.com
Hinesville man dies after tree falls on him
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has died after a tree fell on him in Hinesville. According to Detective William Oberlander, detectives responded to the 900 block of Fox Haven Court just after 5 p.m. Hinesville Police said that a man, who was cutting a tree in his front yard,...
WSAV-TV
Police say 20-month-old Quinton Simon believed to be dead
Police told WSAV that 20-month-old child Quinton Simon is believed to be dead. The Chatham County Police Department also said Quinton's mom, Leilani is the prime suspect in the case. Police say 20-month-old Quinton Simon believed to …. Police told WSAV that 20-month-old child Quinton Simon is believed to be...
Mother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon pictured for first time since boy’s disappearance
Leilani Simon, the mother of a missing Georgia 1-year-old, was photographed outside her home Wednesday, one week after she reported Quinton Simon missing.
yourislandnews.com
Long sentence handed down for 2020 murder conviction
A 22-year-old St. Helena Island man received a 37-year prison sentence after he was convicted for the 2020 killing of an unarmed man. Channon Talon Preston was found guilty Wednesday of the murder of Steven Glover, also of St. Helena Island. The Beaufort County General Sessions Court jury of six men and six women also found Preston guilty of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.
WJCL
Deputies in Beaufort County investigating shooting; 1 man injured
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in Beaufort County are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Roberts Lane in Grays Hill around 5:10 p.m. for a shots fired call. When they arrived, they found...
live5news.com
Man taken to hospital after Beaufort Co. shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday afternoon. Deputies responded to a shots fired call at 5:10 p.m. on Roberts Lane. That is in the Grays Hill area of the county. When investigators arrived, they found...
wtoc.com
Warrants issued for 27 people following $70,000 check cashing scam in Evans Co.
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - More than two dozen face charges from Claxton to Savannah for forging checks and costing business owners thousands. Evans County’s sheriff says this has turned into one of the bigger fraud cases they’ve seen in quite some time. He says people creating bogus checks...
