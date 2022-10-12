ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox44news.com

LA carjacking victim dragged, killed during police pursuit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A carjacking victim died after being dragged along with the vehicle allegedly driven by a homicide suspect who was fleeing Thursday, the Los Angeles Police Department said. Detectives from the department’s Gang and Narcotic Division were conducting surveillance on 7th Avenue around 5 p.m. Thursday...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy