Omaha, NE

omavs.com

Mavericks Grab First Victory of the Season in 3-1 Road Battle with Lake State

The Omaha Mavericks grab their first win of the season after downing the Lake Superior State Lakers 3-1 at Taffy Abel Arena in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan tonight. After a scoreless opening 20 minutes, the Mavericks wasted little time lighting the lamp in the 2nd period. Sophomore forward Cameron Berg fed a saucer pass to sophomore centerman Ty Mueller who roofed his first goal of the year just 1:50 into the middle frame. Senior forward Jack Randl was credited with the secondary assist and Berg tallied his first point of the season.
OMAHA, NE
omavs.com

Women's Soccer Closes 2022 Home Slate this Weekend

Omaha returns to Caniglia Field for its final regular season games this weekend. The Mavericks host St. Thomas for senior night on Friday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. following by Western Illinois on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. for the home finale. The Mavericks are looking for their third and fourth win in the league to move up in the standings and remain in Summit League Tournament contention.
OMAHA, NE
omavs.com

Mavericks Get Sixth Consecutive Sweep vs. North Dakota

OMAHA, Neb. - Riding their longest shutout streak since 2000, the Mavericks brought their best Thursday night as they swept the University of North Dakota 3-0 to extend their streak to six consecutive sweeps. This is now Omaha's second longest shutout streak since 1996, when they blanked nine opponents in a row.
OMAHA, NE
WILX-TV

Big Honor For St. Johns Golf Course

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Emerald, located just north of St. Johns on U. S. 127, has been named the 2022 Michigan golf course of the year by the Michigan Golf Course Association. The course measures 6,619 yards with multiple tee locations. Four criteria are used in judging. Jay and Katie Eccleton run the Emerald which was renovated and opened in 1996 from a previous life as Clinton County Country Club.
SAINT JOHNS, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan’s First Snowfall of the Season Just Happened

It’s only mid-October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course,...
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

Are These Michigan Places Still The Most Snobby?

People can be snobby, but did you know places can be snobby too?. Road Snacks is constantly ranking cities in Michigan from best to worst, richest to poorest, and yes, the snobbiest places in the Great Lakes State too. When I saw the headline for the snobbiest places, I was intrigued.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

What Horror Movie Is Michigan Obsessed with?

Halloween? Hellraiser? Good guesses but the horror movie that Michigan is obsessed with goes back to the beginning of a new horror master. According to hotdog.com, Michigan is loving The Devil’s Backbone as of 2021. In 2018, Michigan liked Near Dark the best per soda.com (perhaps they should get together and I’d have lunch, soda and a hotdog). Michigan’s interest in Horror movies is average but not as high as Alaska and Oregon. I would have never guessed in a million years, Alaska or Oregon being so into horror movies. Two very popular movies, The Ring (takes place in Oregon) and 30 Days of Night (an area of Alaska that doesn’t have sun for months) take place in those states, so perhaps there is something to that).
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Why More People Could Be Moving to Michigan in the Future

Michigan could see a spike in population in the coming years. Climate change is a touchy topic with a lot of people, especially those that don't believe it's a real issue. We're not here to debate climate change or anything of that. We're simply telling you what some scientists predict will happen.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s Best Small Towns?

You may live in one of Michigan's many small towns, but do you live in one of Michigan's best small towns?. Don't get me wrong, not all small towns in Michigan are great. I know this to be true because I have also posted about 10 of the worst small towns in Michigan. However, today is about the best small towns in the mitten state. Maybe you even live in one of them?
MICHIGAN STATE
Sports
wemu.org

Could this be Michigan's new state bird?

The state of Michigan could have a new state bird. There is legislation in the Michigan House that would make the Kirtland’s Warbler the official state bird. The American Robin, which is also the state bird of Connecticut and Wisconsin, has been recognized as Michigan’s state bird since 1931. However, if the bill passes, Michigan would be the first state to give the Kirtland’s Warbler state bird status.
MICHIGAN STATE
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Michigan

- If you're looking for the best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet restaurants in Michigan, you've come to the right place. From Muskegon's Asian Buffet and Grill to the Grand Hotel Luncheon Buffet on Mackinac Island, there's a buffet for every taste and budget. In addition to a wide variety of entrees, these dining options also include salad, fruit, and hot sides.
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

Michigan regulators not ready to expand turkey hunting limits

Michigan wildlife regulators are unlikely to expand the number of wild turkeys hunters can kill annually. They worry that raising the limit from one to two turkeys a year could take out too many males. The NRC said it would take up whether to remove three trout streams from the...
MICHIGAN STATE

