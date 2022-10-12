Read full article on original website
Nigerian Socialite Dies During Liposuction—Doctor Apologizes
28-year-old Nigerian socialite and businesswoman, Amelia Pounds has gone viral after mysteriously dying during liposuction in India. According to mynewsgh.com, the young woman died in the early hours of October 7th, in an unknown hospital in New Delhi, India. She had left Nigeria a few days prior with the belief of making it back alive, but unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned. Although not much has been said about her or how she died, or what even led to the complications, in a video that has circulated on social media someone believed to be the surgeon can be heard apologizing to her corpse in the background.
China set up a secret police station in Australia whose officers allegedly hunt down dissidents and 'persuade' them to return home
China has set up dozens of police stations around the world, including one in Australia, with a human rights group claiming they're using them to hunt down and retrieve dissidents. A new report from Safeguard Defenders, a human rights watchdog, revealed that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has at least...
Profiling Ariel Henry, Haitian Neurosurgeon And Prime Minister
A neurosurgeon and politician, Ariel Henry was born in Tabarré, Port-au-Prince, Haïti, on November 6, 1949, to Elie Saturné Henry, a lawyer and university theology professor from Petite Rivière de l’Artibonite, and Elvire Cantave Henry, a teacher from Port-au-Prince. Henry has five siblings, Monique Henry, Edlyne Henry Richards, Elie Henry, Jr., and Elvire Henry. He is married to Annie Claude Massiau. They have three sons, Lionel Henry, Isaiah Henry, and Matthieu Henry.
The U.S. Issues Travel Advisory For Trinidad and Tobago, The Country Pushes Back
The United States issued a travel advisory against Trinidad and Tobago earlier this month. The updated advisory urges Americans to stay away due to violence and shootings. The country’s capital, Port of Spain, dumbfounded by the advisory, expressed its sentiments. This resulted in the U.S. explaining its decision. A...
