The 10 Best Haunted Houses Around Tampa Bay!

Halloween is on the horizon and what better way to get in the spooky spirit than to check out a haunted house? There are several seriously scary attractions to check out around Tampa and beyond. While some of these may be a little intense for younger kids, most of them can make for a fun night out with teens or even a kid-free night for the parents! Take a look at our picks for our favorite haunted houses to visit this Halloween season around Tampa Bay and beyond!

*We recommend reading the FAQ and disclaimers on each attraction’s page before purchasing tickets for children under 18. Most places do not have age restrictions but do have recommended ages due to the intense nature of the attraction.