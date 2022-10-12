Support Surges For Pittsburgh College Student Who Lost Both Parents In Less Than 2 Years

22-year-old Leah Vester has suffered a multitude of misfortunes. When many of her peers were preparing to graduate from college this Ohio University student came home to Pennsylvania to care for her mother, Brenda, who was diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer in 2020, then Leah's father died suddenly of a heart attack in April, 2021. Since her diagnosis, her mother has continued to fight but died of breast cancer on Friday, Oct. 7.

Brenda Neal Vester and Kurt Vester.

Facebook/Leah Vester

Leah's community has not forgotten the kind, caring, Quaker high school volleyball star, and is rallying to help her through this difficult time.

Her family's friend Dan Mancini launched a GoFundMe page to help Leah with funeral costs and other immediate expenses.

In just two days over $10,000 has been raised.

The funds go towards the "Launching Leah Future Fund" as detailed in Brenda's obituary.

The 51-year-old crafton native is survived by her parents Paulette and Greg Neal; daughter Leah Vester; sisters Holly Joyce, Keli Neal, and Mandy Neal; as well as a "beloved niece of the countless aunts, uncles, and cousins of the Keeley and Neal families from Crafton," her obituary states.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to the Launching Leah Future Fund.

Her funeral service will be held at St. Philip Catholic Church, 50 W. Crafton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15205, followed by a luncheon at Rockefeller's Grille, 1833 McKees Rocks Rd., McKees Rocks, PA 15136 starting on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 10 a.m.

Kurt, 53, was a beloved father, and outdoorsman who enjoyed hiking and fishing, according to his obituary.

A mass of Christian burial was held in April at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Polish Hill, in Pittsburgh and his funeral arrangements were handled by Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home, his obituary details.

If you'd like to donate to the GoFundMe campaign to help Leah, you can do so here .