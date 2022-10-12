Tevogen Bio® Expresses Gratitude for 2023 Nobel Peace Prize Nomination of the Company and its Founding CEO Ryan Saadi in Recognition of its Novel Business Model to Alleviate Health Inequality

Curtis Patton, PhD, Professor Emeritus, Yale School of Public Health, nominates Tevogen Bio and Founding CEO, Dr. Ryan Saadi, for 2023 Nobel Peace Prize. (Photo: Business Wire)

Tevogen Bio ®, is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company specializing in the development of cellular immunotherapies in virology, neurology, and oncology. The company and its founding CEO, Dr. Ryan Saadi, were nominated for the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize by Dr. Curtis Patton, Professor Emeritus, Yale School of Public Health, Yale University for their work towards alleviating health inequality.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005798/en/

Curtis Patton, PhD, Professor Emeritus, Yale School of Public Health, nominates Tevogen Bio and Founding CEO, Dr. Ryan Saadi, for 2023 Nobel Peace Prize. (Photo: Business Wire)

After submitting the letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Dr. Patton informed Dr. Saadi and select U.S. and international news outlets of the nomination. “It’s been a pleasure to observe Dr. Saadi over the years and especially the realization of his vision for greater health equity. Furthermore, I am pleased that my nomination has garnered so much well-deserved media focus on health equity and sustainable business models for the medical innovation industry,” stated Dr. Patton.

The honorable Dr. Dipu Moni, former Foreign Minister and current Minister of Education of Bangladesh also issued a public congratulations to Dr. Saadi who was born in Bangladesh and was her classmate at Dhaka Medical College, sharing “We are proud. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Saadi.”

“We are honored and humbled by the news that Tevogen Bio has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize,” Saadi said. “The distinction reinforces our guiding principle that sustainable business success can be an unattainable concept unless the success also contributes to societal prosperity, health, and well-being of all people and, ultimately, a peaceful existence of all humanity. I am thankful for every single colleague at Tevogen Bio, my family who supported me, and for the many who have commended us for the success, including especially, the Minister of Education of the Government of Bangladesh, Dr. Dipu Moni, and the Leadership of Warren Township, in which Tevogen Bio is headquartered.”

About Tevogen’s Next Generation Precision T Cell Platform

Tevogen’s next generation precision T cell platform is designed to provide increased immunologic specificity to eliminate malignant and virally infected cells, while allowing healthy cells to remain intact. Multiple targets are selected in advance with the goal of overcoming the mutational capacity of cancer cells and viruses which can otherwise allow for escape from immunologic targeting.

Tevogen is investigating its technology’s potential to overcome the primary barriers to the broad application of personalized T cell therapies: potency, purity, production-at-scale, and patient-pairing, without the limitations of current approaches. Tevogen’s goal is to open the vast and unprecedented potential of developing personalized immunotherapies for large patient populations impacted by common cancers and viral infections.

In August 2022, Tevogen announced the completion of patient enrollment in the Proof-of-Concept clinical trial of its lead product, TVGN-489, for ambulatory, severe-risk COVID-19 patients, with no dose-limiting toxicities or significant treatment-related adverse events observed for any patient at any dose level.

TVGN-489 is a genetically unmodified, off-the-shelf, allogeneic cytotoxic CD8+ T lymphocyte (CTL) product with activity against multiple, precise targets across the SARS-CoV-2 genome.

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen Bio is driven by a team of distinguished scientists and highly experienced biopharmaceutical leaders who have successfully developed and commercialized multiple franchises. Tevogen’s leadership believes that accessible personalized immunotherapies are the next frontier of medicine, and that disruptive business models are required to sustain medical innovation in the post-pandemic world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to Tevogen Bio™ Inc (the “Company”) and its business. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs as of the date of this release and are subject to several factors which involve known and unknown risks, delays, uncertainties, and other factors not under the Company’s control that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or other expectations implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can sometimes be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “intend,” “expect,” “believe,” “potential,” and “possible,” or their negatives or comparable terminology, as well as other words and expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances. In any forward-looking statement in which the Company expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, there can be no assurance that the statement or expectation or belief will be achieved. Various factors may cause differences between the Company’s expectations and actual results, including, among others: the Company’s limited operating history; uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; risks related to regulatory review, and approval and commercial development; risks associated with intellectual property protection; and risks related to matters that could affect the Company’s future financial results, including the commercial potential, sales, and pricing of the Company’s products. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or any of the information in this release, or provide additional information, and expressly disclaims any and all liability and makes no representations or warranties in connection herewith or with respect to any omissions therefrom.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005798/en/

CONTACT: Media Contact:

Katelyn Joyce

Corporate Communications Lead

T: 1 877 TEVOGEN, Ext 709

Katelyn.joyce@tevogen.com

KEYWORD: NEW JERSEY UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RESEARCH PHARMACEUTICAL ONCOLOGY PUBLIC POLICY GENETICS CLINICAL TRIALS SCIENCE BIOTECHNOLOGY NEUROLOGY STEM CELLS HEALTH PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT

SOURCE: Tevogen Bio

PUB: 10/12/2022 10:41 AM/DISC: 10/12/2022 10:41 AM