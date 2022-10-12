Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Spanberger encourages U.S. Senate to pass legislation to lower food, fuel costs
The Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act passed the U.S. House by a majority vote in June, and four months later the Senate prepares to vote. On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger called on the Senate to pass her legislation as Virginians and Americans continue to struggle with rising food and gas prices.
Augusta Free Press
New IRS rule removes ‘family glitch’ from Marketplace enrollment
More than 160,000 Virginians and up to 5.1 million Americans are now eligible for financial assistance with health coverage after a new IRS rule removed the “family glitch.”. In April, a Third Way report estimated that a Virginia family of four with income at 200 percent of the federal...
Augusta Free Press
Andrew Moss: Democracy is an act of moral imagination
Shortly before he died, Congressmember and human rights activist John Lewis wrote a farewell to his fellow citizens, declaring: “Democracy is not a state. It is an act, and each generation must do its part to help build what we called the Beloved Community, a nation and world society at peace with itself.”
Native Americans recall torture, hatred at boarding schools
Victims of abusive, government-backed Native American boarding schools are sharing their experiences as U
Augusta Free Press
Climate and Energy News Roundup: What’s making environmental news
After pummeling Cuba, Hurricane Ian was among the most powerful and devastating hurricanes to make landfall in the US. The destruction of property alone appears to be among the worst recorded. According to Michael Wehner at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, “Climate change didn’t cause the storm but it did cause it to be wetter.” Warming oceans caused it to absorb and dump 10% more water than it otherwise would have, creating a significant multiplying effect.
Augusta Free Press
Tom H. Hastings: Vladimir Putin is on the ballot in the 2022 U.S. midterm elections
Really, everything’s on the ballot. We hear that reproductive rights are on the ballot, in a bid to elect lawmakers who will codify reproductive rights into black letter law. Anything else on the ballot?. Maybe climate chaos or its mitigation. Most Democrats say climate emergency action is crucial while...
Augusta Free Press
In a techie world: Virginia is best state for technology positions
Virginia is the best state to work in technology. Data such as salaries, employment rates and vacancies in the technology field across the United States was analyzed by SmallPDF, a document management company. Following Virginia, are Maryland and Washington. The worst state to work in technology, according to the data,...
