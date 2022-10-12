ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davina Potratz Is Upset About Her Lack Of Airtime On Selling Sunset

Early last month a fan of Davina Potratz from Netflix’s Selling Sunset posted photos of the reality star at the Burning Man Festival on Twitter. When one fan commented that she was “mesmerized” by the pics. Another asked, “where is this energy when she was on the show?”

According to Page Six , Davina jumped on the thread and shot back. She implied that the producers of the show didn’t give her a fair chance at stardom. “Ask the producers!” she tweeted .

I was a borderline supporter of Davina’s star power during her time on Seasons 2 and 3 of the show. She was the ultimate pot-stirrer, and kept the storylines moving in tandem with the #1 girl in the group, Christine Quinn . It’s not an easy job, but some of these women need to do it! I’m not here to binge-watch corny office relationships.

In 2020 Davina spoke out about wanting the audience to have a chance to see her softer side, but implied it might not be “dramatic enough” for the show. She explained, “I actually am the jokester with my friends and I love being really funny and playful and I think that’s not really shown on the show.” I can confirm it most certainly was not.

“I have really close, good girlfriends and I’m the most loyal, sweet friend. And I think that maybe isn’t dramatic enough for the show so they don’t show a lot of that.”

Two years ago Davina announced that she was leaving The Oppenheim Group, but not over anything dramatic. According Davina, she was given an offer she couldn’t refuse. She announed, “I’m really excited to be a part of Douglas Elliman and their very sophisticated and global new development division,” before adding, “It’s not that I wanted to leave [The Oppenheim Group], but I had a great opportunity. It was a purely business decision.”

Initially, D wanted to remain a part of the Selling Sunset narrative. She explained that Jason Oppenheim “absolutely” understood her decision, and that Brett Oppenheim was still given opportunity to film despite no longer working at the Oppenheim Group anymore either. “I certainly hope that I’m still part of the cast,” she said.

Davina later announced her departure from Selling Sunset , claiming that “people twist and assume things” after watching reality TV.

TELL US – WOULD YOU WELCOME DAVINA BACK TO SELLING SUNSET? WHO WILL DRIVE THE STORYLINES NOW THAT CHRISTINE IS GONE?

[Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images]

The post Davina Potratz Is Upset About Her Lack Of Airtime On Selling Sunset appeared first on Reality Tea .

