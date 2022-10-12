ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gizelle Bryant Says She “Will Never” Date Peter Thomas

By Angie G
 3 days ago
Just when I thought I had survived the Sunday Scaries, here comes Peter MF Thomas on my screen. The way this man slithers around Real Housewives franchises getting day-drunk in sunglasses to make a check is beyond mortifying. Sort of surprised someone with four degrees hasn’t clocked that yet. Maybe she’s cooking up something else in that kitchen of hers…

This week’s Real Housewives of Potomac episode showed Wendy Osefo and Peter meeting over lunch to supposedly discuss opening a bar in Baltimore together. Why? It seems this business deal could turn into Gizelle Bryant , who once spread rumors on camera about Wendy’s husband cheating on her, getting her due. Clips from the season trailer show hints that Peter and Gizelle have been spending a little time on the side together.

Earlier this month, Wendy shared her thoughts on the rumors involving her supposed business partner and reality TV nemesis. She said, “You know what’s so interesting, I had heard whisperings of it. And so, I was just like, ‘What is happening?’ But let the record reflect it didn’t come from me. It wasn’t a me thing. If they want to date they can have at it!” She just wanted Peter to join her on camera for a random business venture you guys!!

According to Page Six , Gizelle has said she will “never” date the ex-husband of her good friend from Real Housewives of Atlanta , Cynthia Bailey .

“I know Cynthia . I love Cynthia. I went to Cynthia’s wedding to Mike [Hill] ,” Gizelle explained. “So this was just, like, weird.”

Gizelle shared the rumor with Cynthia in an effort to maintain Housewives girl-code. “I wanted her to know because I know how this ‘Housewives’ thing is. If there’s a rumor that I’m dating Peter , she’s doing press for other things, she’s going to be asked and I wanted her to be able to tell the truth which was, ‘I’m not dating Peter,’” she claimed.

Gizelle revealed that Cynt remained unbothered by the news, and even encouraged her to date Pete if that’s what she wanted. “She was like, ‘Girl, you could do you. I don’t care what you do. Like, if you want to date him, have at it.’ And I was like, ‘No.’ No shade to Peter, but no!” For once I agree with and am impressed by Gizelle!

Gizelle also admitted that she wasn’t mad to see Peter filming on RHOP . She explained, “You know, Peter Thomas is good TV. Let’s just start there. I’ve known Peter for a very long time.” She added, “But I’ve never dated him, never kissed him, never held his hand. I will not be dating him. Peter and I are just friends.” And that’s that.

TELL US – DO YOU BELIEVE GIZELLE AND PETER HAVE NEVER BEEN ROMANTIC? DO YOU THINK THEY SHOULD TRY DATING? DO YOU AGREE THAT PETER IS GOOD TV?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]

The post Gizelle Bryant Says She “Will Never” Date Peter Thomas appeared first on Reality Tea .

