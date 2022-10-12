Read full article on original website
These loans no longer qualify for Biden’s student loan forgiveness program
(The Hill) – President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan was abruptly updated on Thursday to exclude borrowers with privately held federal student loans, according to Education Department guidance. As of Thursday, borrowers with federal student loans not held by the Education Department are no longer eligible to...
A federal judge strikes down another conservative lawsuit against Biden's student-debt cancellation — but says a future administration could collect on the forgiven loans
A Wisconsin group sued over student-debt cancellation because it purposely helps Black people. Two days later, a judge ruled it had no standing.
How Can I Apply For Federal Student Loan Forgiveness?
On Aug. 24, President Joe Biden announced he would cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for individuals making less than $125,000 a year. The initiative was announced after months of speculation and...
Student Loan Forgiveness: Don’t Be Caught Off Guard When Application Goes Live in October — How To Prepare
The Biden administration's federal student loan forgiveness program, unveiled to great fanfare in August, has run into some bumps getting up and running -- including multiple lawsuits that aim to...
Department of Education releases beta version of student loan forgiveness application
Department of Education releases beta version of student loan forgiveness application form This beta version will be on and off during the testing period as the DOE’s technical team assesses the tool. (NCD) The Department of Education released a beta version of the student loan forgiveness application Friday evening.
KUTV
Biden administration announce student loan forgiveness applications now open
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Biden administration has opened the application process in a beta period for Americans seeking student debt relief. The announcement comes just two days after the White House provided a sneak peek at the application for federal student loan borrowers. The beta period allows...
Judge hears case on whether Biden's student loan forgiveness can move forward
A US district judge could decide soon whether to temporarily block President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program from taking effect after hearing a motion for a preliminary injunction on Wednesday.
The Biden administration swears its online student-loan forgiveness application can support a flood of borrowers seeking relief, even after past hiccups: 'We can handle the traffic'
While the student aid website crashed after Biden announced student-loan forgiveness, officials said that won't happen to the debt relief application.
Yahoo!
Student loan forgiveness: Government offers glimpse of application for borrowers
The Education Department (ED) provided a first look at the student loan forgiveness application on Tuesday, but did not say exactly when the form would go live for borrowers to fill out. However, it reiterated the release is still set for this month. In a press briefing Tuesday, the ED...
Small business group files suit over Biden student loan plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — A small-business advocacy group has filed a new lawsuit seeking to block the Biden administration’s efforts to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans — the latest legal challenge to the program. The suit, filed Monday by the Job Creators Network Foundation, argues the Biden administration violated federal procedures by failing to seek public input on the program. It’s one of a handful of lawsuits that have been filed by conservative business groups, attorneys and Republican lawmakers in recent weeks as the Biden administration tries to push forward with its plan to cancel billions in debt before November’s midterm elections. Elaine Parker, president of Job Creators Network Foundation, slammed the program as executive overreach and complained that it does nothing to address the root cause of rising debt: the “outrageous increase in college tuition that outpaces inflation every single year.” “This bailout is going to affect everyone in this country because of the mass size of the program,” she said. “And everyone should have the opportunity to provide their views to the government.” She added: “These universities need to be held accountable for this student debt crisis.”
CNBC
Here's why more than 7 million student loan borrowers could miss out on federal forgiveness program
Consumer advocates say that requiring student loan borrowers to apply for forgiveness will lead to many people missing out on the relief. Many borrowers may mistakenly assume they don't qualify. The White House has repeatedly said that its application for student loan forgiveness, which is expected to go live within...
msn.com
Student Loan Payments Now Paused Until 2023: Everything to Know About the Latest Extension
In addition to forgiving up to $20,000 in student debt for qualified borrowers, President Joe Biden announced he was extending the current moratorium on student loan payments and interest until Jan. 1, 2023. Student loan payments have been paused since March 2020, when the CARES Act was passed by Congress....
President Biden signs bill allowing divorced couples to sever joint consolidation student loans
Congress eliminated the program in 2006 that allowed married couples to merge their student debt into a joint loan for a lower interest rate.
Maintaining the Student Loan Forgiveness Application Will Cost an Estimated $100 Million
While the incredible costs of the Biden administration's federal student loan forgiveness plan are widely known, yet another expense of the program is stirring controversy: maintaining the online application for loan forgiveness is expected to cost nearly $100 million annually. This latest expense—not included in the Congressional Budget Office's recent...
Federal student loan forgiveness plan opens a faster repayment path for 23 million college tuition borrowers.
The latest news on student loan debt cancellation from the White House will directly impact up to 43 million Americans. President Biden has promised to cancel $10,000 in student debt for many borrowers and up to $20,000 for those who received Pell Grants.
A Sneak Peek of Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Application
The Biden administration has offered a preview of the 2022 student loan debt forgiveness application.
Student loan forgiveness applications now available online in 'beta' test
The U.S. Department of Education has started accepting applications from student-loan borrowers for debt relief. But availability is limited.
Biden's student loan relief application offers sneak preview. Here's what to know.
The Biden administration is previewing the form that millions of Americans will soon be able to use to apply for up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness, although the application isn't yet available online. The Department of Education on Tuesday provided an early look at the form, along with more...
aarp.org
Student Loan Forgiveness Scams Are Everywhere!
There has been a lot of news recently about student loans. Some are being forgiven, some payments are being paused and lots of borrowers are trying to figure out where they fall. This is the type of situation that criminal scammers are ready to pounce on. Crooks are already setting...
nypressnews.com
White House teases student loan handout application form
The Biden administration’s plan to hand out up to $20,000 in individual student debt relief will rely on a brief self-certification form, according to a preview of the application webpage released to reporters on Tuesday. The application, which White House officials said will go live later this month, requires...
