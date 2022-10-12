ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
usctrojans.com

USC Swimming Set for Home Opener, Hosts Two Day Invitational

The No. 8 USC women's and No. 17 USC men's swimming programs will see action this Friday and Saturday as the Trojans host Auburn, Hawaii and UC San Diego for the two-day, three-session USC Swim Invitational at the Uytengsu Aquatics Center. Meet Information. The two-day invite will include three sessions,...
