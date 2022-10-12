ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

North Platte Post

Legal challenges to Biden student loan plan continue to grow

WASHINGTON (AP) — A small-business advocacy group has filed a new lawsuit seeking to block the Biden administration's efforts to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans — the latest legal challenge to the program. The suit, filed Monday by the Job Creators Network Foundation,...
North Platte Post

US set to announce huge jump in Social Security payments

NEW YORK (AP) — Tens of millions of older Americans are about to get what may be the biggest raise of their lifetimes. On Thursday, the U.S. government is set to announce how big a percentage increase Social Security beneficiaries will see in monthly payments this upcoming year. It's virtually certain to be the largest in four decades. It's all part of an annual ritual where Washington adjusts Social Security benefits to keep up with inflation, or at least with one narrow measure of it.
North Platte Post

U.S. inflation up 8.2% ensuring another big interest rate hike

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively. Consumer prices rose 8.2% in September compared with a year...
North Platte Post

Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7%, largest in 40 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. That's a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it's tempered by the fact that it's fueled by record high inflation that's raised the cost of everyday living.
North Platte Post

FDA authorizes omicron booster shots for children as young as 5

WASHINGTON (AP) —The U.S. on Wednesday authorized updated COVID-19 boosters for children as young as 5, seeking to expand protection ahead of an expected winter wave. Tweaked boosters rolled out for Americans 12 and older last month, doses modified to target today's most common and contagious omicron relative. While there wasn't a big rush, federal health officials are urging that people seek the extra protection ahead of holiday gatherings.
North Platte Post

Protesters disrupt Sasse's public appearances in Florida

OMAHA — Hundreds of student protesters disrupted campus forums Monday with the U.S. senator from Nebraska who is the sole presidential finalist at the University of Florida. Sen. Ben Sasse made a joke at one point about the protesters, saying, "They have good rhythm," the Independent Florida Alligator student newspaper reported.
North Platte Post

As suicides rise, US military seeks to address mental health

WASHINGTON (AP) — After finishing a tour in Afghanistan in 2013, Dionne Williamson felt emotionally numb. More warning signs appeared during several years of subsequent overseas postings. "It's like I lost me somewhere," said Williamson, a Navy lieutenant commander who experienced disorientation, depression, memory loss and chronic exhaustion. "I...
North Platte Post

