Lyons, KS

Great Bend Post

Great Bend senior recognized as future medical leader

Trading his summer vacation for career exploration, Great Bend High School Senior Kevin Gonzalez attended the Congress of Future Medical Leaders in June. The nationally recognized honors program seeks to acknowledge high-achieving students for their dedication, talent, and leadership potential in medicine by engaging them in a meaningful career exploration program.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Court upholds hard-40 sentence in Kingman County murder

TOPEKA — The Kansas Supreme Court upheld the sentence in a Kingman County killing in a decision handed down Friday. The Kingman County District Court denied a motion by William D. Albright to modify his sentence of life with no possibility of parole for 40 years, a hard-40 sentence, which the district court had imposed for a premeditated first-degree murder that Albright committed in 1999.
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

The Center staff gather new information at statewide conference

The Center for Counseling & Consultation staff members who participated in a recent conference are incorporating the information they learned into their regular interaction with clients, said Julie Kramp, executive director. The gathering was hosted by the Association of Community Mental Health Centers of Kansas at Wichita. “This conference was...
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Top teachers recognized in Great Bend school district

Two well-deserving educators from Great Bend USD 428 have been named the 2023 USD 428 Teachers of the Year. Honorees, Dawn Szot, special education teacher at Great Bend High School, and Molly Brown, 3rd-grade teacher at Eisenhower Elementary School will now advance to the Kansas Teacher of the Year competition.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Larned woman graduates from 'prestigious' leadership class

Since Jewel Davis realizes the importance of continuing her education, she was eager to participate in a specialized leadership class to enhance her skills for the benefit of patients and colleagues. As clinic office manager at Pawnee Valley Medical Associates (PVMA), Davis recently graduated from the Kansas Hospital Association Leadership...
LARNED, KS
Great Bend Post

Math teachers discuss grade 7-12 changes with USD 428

The odds of big changes coming in math instruction for Great Bend Middle and Great Bend High School students: significant. A handful of math teachers from the two buildings attended Monday's USD 428 Board of Education meeting to discuss changes that will impact grades 7-12 beginning in the 2024-25 school year.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend bank offering ‘Free Shred Day’

If you have been saving up papers to properly shred and dispose of, Friday, Oct. 14 is the day to get rid of those documents. Landmark National Bank in Great Bend is hosting a free shred day on Friday to dispose of the public’s personal documents. The service will...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

MPIRE Properties donates smoke detectors to Great Bend students

House fires cause an average of 2,620 civilian deaths each year; 500 of those being children under the age of 14. MPIRE Properties is doing its part to reduce that number. One of the state’s leading rental companies for single family homes and multi-family apartment complexes is making an investment in improving housing safety in the Great Bend community by donating smoke detectors to the sixth-grade students, as a part of Fire Prevention Week.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Free laundry service again this Saturday in Great Bend

There is water, snacks and good conversation lined up for Saturday’s Laundry Love in Great Bend hosted by the United Way of Central Kansas. The mission of Laundry Love is to wash the clothes and bedding of low- and no-income families and individuals. With no questions asked, anyone can stop by and receive up to five loads of laundry done for free.
GREAT BEND, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Steven Anderson

More than two months have passed since a central Kansas man was reported missing. Steven Anderson, 30, was last seen on Aug. 9, 2022, at a friend’s house in Bushton – a small town in Rice County. His mom said Steven has a speech impediment. STEVEN ANDERSON. Missing...
RICE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Remember: Don't pass a stopped school bus

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — School has been in session for about two months and some drivers on area social media pages have said they see others passing stopped school buses. "Whenever the STOP sign goes out and the red lights are flashing, both directions of traffic have to come to a complete stop and not pass the school bus," said Hutchinson Police Capt. Bryce Burlie. "They are not to move again, the traffic is not to pass the school bus until the sign is closed and the red lights are off."
HUTCHINSON, KS
