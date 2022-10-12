Read full article on original website
Great Bend senior recognized as future medical leader
Trading his summer vacation for career exploration, Great Bend High School Senior Kevin Gonzalez attended the Congress of Future Medical Leaders in June. The nationally recognized honors program seeks to acknowledge high-achieving students for their dedication, talent, and leadership potential in medicine by engaging them in a meaningful career exploration program.
Court upholds hard-40 sentence in Kingman County murder
TOPEKA — The Kansas Supreme Court upheld the sentence in a Kingman County killing in a decision handed down Friday. The Kingman County District Court denied a motion by William D. Albright to modify his sentence of life with no possibility of parole for 40 years, a hard-40 sentence, which the district court had imposed for a premeditated first-degree murder that Albright committed in 1999.
The Center staff gather new information at statewide conference
The Center for Counseling & Consultation staff members who participated in a recent conference are incorporating the information they learned into their regular interaction with clients, said Julie Kramp, executive director. The gathering was hosted by the Association of Community Mental Health Centers of Kansas at Wichita. “This conference was...
Top teachers recognized in Great Bend school district
Two well-deserving educators from Great Bend USD 428 have been named the 2023 USD 428 Teachers of the Year. Honorees, Dawn Szot, special education teacher at Great Bend High School, and Molly Brown, 3rd-grade teacher at Eisenhower Elementary School will now advance to the Kansas Teacher of the Year competition.
Larned woman graduates from 'prestigious' leadership class
Since Jewel Davis realizes the importance of continuing her education, she was eager to participate in a specialized leadership class to enhance her skills for the benefit of patients and colleagues. As clinic office manager at Pawnee Valley Medical Associates (PVMA), Davis recently graduated from the Kansas Hospital Association Leadership...
🎤County Edition: Clerk Bev Schmeidler
Hear this week's County Edition show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Barton County Clerk Bev Schmeidler that aired Oct. 13, 2022. The County Edition program airs every Thursday at 11:05 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
KWCH.com
Harvey County Commission moves forward with plans for wind farm project
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Harvey County commissioners at a meeting Thursday night approved modified regulations for a wind farm project. NextEra Energy wants to build wind turbines in western Harvey County but some who live in the area raised concerns. Last month, several Harvey County residents spoke out against a...
Math teachers discuss grade 7-12 changes with USD 428
The odds of big changes coming in math instruction for Great Bend Middle and Great Bend High School students: significant. A handful of math teachers from the two buildings attended Monday's USD 428 Board of Education meeting to discuss changes that will impact grades 7-12 beginning in the 2024-25 school year.
Great Bend bank offering ‘Free Shred Day’
If you have been saving up papers to properly shred and dispose of, Friday, Oct. 14 is the day to get rid of those documents. Landmark National Bank in Great Bend is hosting a free shred day on Friday to dispose of the public’s personal documents. The service will...
No NIL talk at Barton, but causing challenges across the country
The wholesome means of college athletics, as we once knew it, are gone. That was a comment from Barton Community College Athletic Director Trevor Rolfs at Tuesday’s Board of Trustees meeting. Rolfs was asked to speak to the board regarding college athletes’ ability to make money from their name,...
Barton Women's Cross Country completes final tune up test at the Ollie Isom Invitational
The Barton Community College women's cross country team returned to the course Friday morning competing in its' final regular season meet at the Ollie Isom Invitational held in El Dorado, KS. Competing for the first time in 20 days and for just the second time on a 5K race, sophomore...
MPIRE Properties donates smoke detectors to Great Bend students
House fires cause an average of 2,620 civilian deaths each year; 500 of those being children under the age of 14. MPIRE Properties is doing its part to reduce that number. One of the state’s leading rental companies for single family homes and multi-family apartment complexes is making an investment in improving housing safety in the Great Bend community by donating smoke detectors to the sixth-grade students, as a part of Fire Prevention Week.
Hoisington asking citizens to conserve water while well is repaired
The City of Hoisington sent an alert to residents early Thursday morning asking everyone to conserve water as much as possible until further notice. According to City Manager Jonathan Mitchell, there was an interruption in electric service to one of the water wells causing the water pumped into town to stop.
Leveque's runner-up finish highlights Barton Men's Cross Country at Ollie Isom Invitational
Theo Leveque led the Barton Community College men's Cross Country team in their final tune up before the postseason Friday morning at the Ollie Isom Invitational held in El Dorado, KS at the El Dorado Disc Golf Course. Leveque paced the four pack of Cougars with a runner-up finish in...
Free laundry service again this Saturday in Great Bend
There is water, snacks and good conversation lined up for Saturday’s Laundry Love in Great Bend hosted by the United Way of Central Kansas. The mission of Laundry Love is to wash the clothes and bedding of low- and no-income families and individuals. With no questions asked, anyone can stop by and receive up to five loads of laundry done for free.
3 in the Community: Andale
KSN News is in Andale sharing stories of why the community is great this week.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Steven Anderson
More than two months have passed since a central Kansas man was reported missing. Steven Anderson, 30, was last seen on Aug. 9, 2022, at a friend’s house in Bushton – a small town in Rice County. His mom said Steven has a speech impediment. STEVEN ANDERSON. Missing...
Similar burglaries in 2 counties lead to arrest of Salina man
A Salina man has been arrested in connection to burglary cases in both Saline County and Dickinson County. In mid-September, a number of items were reported missing from a property in the 4100 block of E. North Street. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said items missing included the following. Glass...
Remember: Don't pass a stopped school bus
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — School has been in session for about two months and some drivers on area social media pages have said they see others passing stopped school buses. "Whenever the STOP sign goes out and the red lights are flashing, both directions of traffic have to come to a complete stop and not pass the school bus," said Hutchinson Police Capt. Bryce Burlie. "They are not to move again, the traffic is not to pass the school bus until the sign is closed and the red lights are off."
