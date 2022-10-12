ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
local21news.com

Woman crashes vehicle into structure, police investigating

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On Oct.13, at 10:57 p.m., the Penn Township Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash into a structure in the 1000 block of Baltimore Street, Hanover, Pa. According to police, the 26-year-old female drove the vehicle through Pine Creek Structures causing damage to the structures...
HANOVER, PA
local21news.com

Preserving the family farm: the steps some are taking to ensure tradition continues

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced Thursday that $7.5 million of state, county, local, and nonprofit dollars was put towards purchasing development rights of 24 farms across 10 Pennsylvania counties. The counties with newly preserved farms include Berks, Bucks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Identity of driver killed in York County crash released

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials have released the name of the driver killed in a single vehicle crash on Thursday morning in York County. According to authorities, 77-year-old James Bygall of Chanceford Township died in the Windsor Township Crash. Bygall was driving on Penn Street in the Borough...
YORK COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
York, PA
York, PA
Crime & Safety
local21news.com

Missing Lancaster County teen safely located, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The Pennsylvania State Police say Julian Slocum has been safely located. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police in Lancaster County say they have issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 14-year-old in Lancaster County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Julian Slocum...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Waynesboro P.D. warns of scam using police phone number

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Waynesboro Police Department is warning residents of an apparent gift card scam that appears to be coming from the police phone number. The WPD says if you receive a call from any number where an individual is asking you to purchase gift cards and to provide them with the information on the card, this is most likely a scam.
WAYNESBORO, PA
local21news.com

Second Street in Harrisburg becomes a two-way road

HARRISBURG — After years of discussion, Second Street in Harrisburg is now a two-way street. The switch from a one-way to two-way over a two-mile stretch from Division to Forster streets began at noon on Thursday. In making the change, several traffic lights were decommissioned and replaced with roundabouts...
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fires#Fire#Preparedness#A Year And Change#Accident#York City Fire Department#Nfpa
local21news.com

Pedestrian struck in Dauphin County, officials say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Authorities in Dauphin County are investigating after a pedestrian was struck on Wednesday evening. According to officials, it happened by the Burger King near Mountain Road and Route 22 in Lower Paxton Township. There is no word on the condition of the pedestrian.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Possible reward offered for information on man wanted on over 20 charges

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Pennsylvania State Police Troop H-Lykens Station is seeking information on the whereabouts of 45-year-old Troy Lynn MILLER of Elizabethville, Dauphin County. Miller is wanted for criminal arrests for burglary, aggravated assault, indecent exposure, drug possession, and other charges. He is believed to be...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
local21news.com

York woman sentenced to probation for pandemic unemployment fraud

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It was announced by The United State Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania that 46-year-old Tami Mateljan was sentenced on Oct. 11 to two years of probation for conspiring to commit wire fraud by a U.S. Court Judge. In addition, Mateljan was ordered to pay $8,427 in restitution.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Shippensburg University students unveil 'first-of-it's-kind' voting data map

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A group of Shippensburg University Honors students has created a “first-of-its-kind” voting data map that shows changes in voting patterns over time. The Shippensburg University Pennsylvania Elections Research (SUPER) map includes statistics on voter registration, partisan turnout, and electoral wins for each...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Trick or Treat may not be so sweet as inflation drives costs up

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Buying treats may get a little tricky this Halloween. “Last year, Halloween, we spent about $10 billion,” Penn State Smeal College of Business Professor of Finance Dr. Fariborz Ghadar said, citing the price of candy has increased 11 percent. “This year, we’re anticipating to spend about $10.6 billion, which is not keeping up with inflation.”
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Food Immersion lab shows the journey of our food from farm to plate

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Have you ever wondered where your food comes from? A new, interactive experience is coming to Central PA that will help explain just that. For National Farmer's Day on Wednesday, GIANT and the Pennsylvania Friends of Agriculture Foundation gave CBS 21 News a first look at their PA Farms to Families Immersion Lab.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

New playground will help children of all abilities play together

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — On Wednesday, October 12, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the Borough of Chambersburg’s new inclusive play equipment at Chambersburg Memorial Park. This new equipment fills a community need for an all-inclusive park and recreational amenities that allows children of all abilities to play together.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
local21news.com

After a foggy morning the sun will bring its shine

HARRISBURG, Pa. — After some patchy fog this morning, the sun will break out in abundance! Highs today will climb into the middle 60s. It will be mostly clear and cool tonight with lows in the low 40s. More sunshine is on tap for Saturday as highs climb to around 70. The beautiful weather continues into Sunday with highs in the upper 60s along with a sun and cloud mix.
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy