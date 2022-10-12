Read full article on original website
Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss
It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
Best Horror Movies on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
15 Must-See 2022 Horror Movies for Halloween and Where to Watch Them
Here's a look at the top 15 horror movies for audiences to add to their watch list for Halloween 2022.
Jamie Lee Curtis, ‘Halloween Ends’ Team on the Final Chapter and What They Took From Set
As Curtis wraps up her 40-year stint as Laurie Strode, the cast and director David Gordon Green reveal which of Michael Myers' masks and knives are now in their possession. After seven appearances as Laurie Strode, Jamie Lee Curtis is hanging it up with the Halloween franchise and her 40-year battle against Michael Myers.
Jamie Lee Curtis Explains Why She Had to Be Guarded By Security at Her Own Movie Screening
Fans are counting down the days until Halloween Ends comes out in theaters and streaming on Peacock on Oct. 14. Meanwhile, the star of the franchise, Jamie Lee Curtis, is doing promotions, and she shared a hilarious story about why exactly the movie studio sent a security guard to her movie screening.
Halloween Ends director is 'confident' movie will be Jamie Lee Curtis' last appearance as Laurie Strode
While promoting Halloween Ends (out Oct. 14), star Jamie Lee Curtis has been insistent that her latest appearance as the Michael Myers-battling Laurie Strode will also be her last. "I need to now cut her loose and let her live in the minds and hearts of the fans that have supported her," Curtis recently said to EW. "I now get to go off and do my own thing."
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - October 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix horror anthology looks like the best of monsters and murder
Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated horror anthology series finally has a release date. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is coming out on Oct. 25, just in time for Halloween. Additionally, Netflix released a new trailer teasing more of the collection to fans on Friday. The anthology will...
How to Watch ‘Halloween Ends’ Online for Free: Stream the End of the ‘Halloween’ Trilogy on Peacock
Finally closing the chapter on Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, the Halloween sequel trilogy is coming to an end with one final confrontation. Even thought we’re still a few weeks of spooky season away from actual Halloween, but you can watch one of the most-anticipated Halloween horror movies online for free. Halloween Ends, the latest slasher flick from the Halloween franchise, is playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock. Halloween Ends Release Date, Where to Watch Halloween Ends, the third and final chapter to the Halloween trilogy, and the 13th installment in the overall Halloween franchise hit cinemas on Friday, October 14th...
‘Halloween Ends’ director addresses if this is really Laurie Strode’s last stand
This week, Halloween Ends Friday. The film is promising a firm conclusion to a showdown documented over decades, and, while it may be Jamie Lee Curtis’ final time as Laurie Strode, the film’s director says different things could come to the series later on. Director David Gordon Green...
First look at The Grinch horror movie The Mean One
The Grinch horror remake The Mean One has unveiled a first-look photo ahead of its release this Christmas. Directed by Steven LaMorte, this green-skinned slasher stars Gotham's David Howard Thornton in the role made iconic by Jim Carrey 22 years ago – only with a murderous twist. 9-1-1: Lone...
How to watch the Halloween movies in order online
Streaming the Halloween movies in order online is a bloody mess. Here's everything you need to know.
‘Halloween Ends’ Review: Jamie Lee Curtis & The Horror Franchise Go Out On A High Note
Four years ago, Michael Myers took back his throne as the horror world’s top villain with the massive success of 2018’s Halloween. That movie did so well at the box office that it spawned two sequels — 2021’s Halloween Kills and this year’s Halloween Ends, which is supposed to be the final film in the 44-year franchise. And if it is, in the fact, the last Halloween movie we’ll ever get (it probably won’t be — let’s be real), then we won’t complain. Halloween Ends concluded the franchise on a high note and gave Jamie Lee Curtis‘ iconic final girl Laurie Strode the ending she deserves.
From 'Barbarian' to 'Malignant': 10 of the Wildest Horror Movies Ever Made
Often horror movies can be very predictable in terms of their tone and structure, especially when pairing them with a specific subgenre. For example, you probably know what you're getting into if you watch a basic slasher or home invasion; however, some horror films manage to deviate from typical conventions.
Latest Horror News: Jamie Lee Curtis banishes ‘Halloween’ movies without her as ‘The Exorcist’ receives a long-awaited update
Happy Wednesday, ghostly addicts! We’re only a mere three days into the week, yet an abundance of the latest updates in horror circles has undoubtedly aged all of us (for all the right reasons). As the clock winds down and the days grow colder and shorter, the spooky season is oozing a slew of fun-filled headlines that are guaranteed to have your toes curling and your spines tingling. Amongst the latest pieces of news, franchise maven Jamie Lee Curtis has made some interesting remarks about future Halloween movies, while The Exorcist has received a head-turning update ahead of its release next year.
The 24 best Netflix action movies to watch right now
Our picks of the best Netflix action movies to stream right now. Netflix is packed with high octane flicks that are more than worth a watch, but pinning down the best Netflix action movies can often prove quite the challenge given how many titles are hosted on the platform. If you've found yourself scrolling endlessly through the streamer's selection but can't make up your mind on what to watch, we're here to help.
Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On October 11, 2022
What movies and TV shows are trending on the Netflix Top 10 for Tuesday, October 11, 2022?
Why Halloween H20: 20 Years Later is the most underrated horror sequel ever
By the late 1990s, the Halloween franchise was looking about as dead as one of Michael Myers’ victims. It had been a while since the glory days of the original or the sequel, which were released at a time when slasher movies reigned supreme at the box office. Halloween III: Season of the Witch was notable for not following Michael Myers at all, with the filmmakers hoping to turn the Halloween franchise into an anthology series. But critics and audiences weren’t interested in other stories carrying the Halloween name and the movie received negative reviews and low box office returns.
Halloween: 5 scary movies that will send chills down your spine
Halloween is around the corner and who doesn’t like a good scare?. It’s a good time to settle down in front of the television set and watch some scary movies to help get in the “spirit” of Halloween. Here are some of the scarier ones, although...
13 Best Halloween Movies To Watch in 2022: ‘Hocus Pocus,’ ‘Scream’ and More
Spooky season is here. When Halloween comes around, some think of trick-or-treating, spooky season decorations and It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, but others go a tad darker, associating the holiday with bloody horror movies and jump-scares. For many, the Halloween season starts on October 1 (or earlier), and the celebration lasts until the end of […]
