Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss

It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
Best Horror Movies on Netflix

Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
How to Watch ‘Halloween Ends’ Online for Free: Stream the End of the ‘Halloween’ Trilogy on Peacock

Finally closing the chapter on Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, the Halloween sequel trilogy is coming to an end with one final confrontation. Even thought we’re still a few weeks of spooky season away from actual Halloween, but you can watch one of the most-anticipated Halloween horror movies online for free. Halloween Ends, the latest slasher flick from the Halloween franchise, is playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock. Halloween Ends Release Date, Where to Watch Halloween Ends, the third and final chapter to the Halloween trilogy, and the 13th installment in the overall Halloween franchise hit cinemas on Friday, October 14th...
First look at The Grinch horror movie The Mean One

The Grinch horror remake The Mean One has unveiled a first-look photo ahead of its release this Christmas. Directed by Steven LaMorte, this green-skinned slasher stars Gotham's David Howard Thornton in the role made iconic by Jim Carrey 22 years ago – only with a murderous twist. 9-1-1: Lone...
‘Halloween Ends’ Review: Jamie Lee Curtis & The Horror Franchise Go Out On A High Note

Four years ago, Michael Myers took back his throne as the horror world’s top villain with the massive success of 2018’s Halloween. That movie did so well at the box office that it spawned two sequels — 2021’s Halloween Kills and this year’s Halloween Ends, which is supposed to be the final film in the 44-year franchise. And if it is, in the fact, the last Halloween movie we’ll ever get (it probably won’t be — let’s be real), then we won’t complain. Halloween Ends concluded the franchise on a high note and gave Jamie Lee Curtis‘ iconic final girl Laurie Strode the ending she deserves.
From 'Barbarian' to 'Malignant': 10 of the Wildest Horror Movies Ever Made

Often horror movies can be very predictable in terms of their tone and structure, especially when pairing them with a specific subgenre. For example, you probably know what you're getting into if you watch a basic slasher or home invasion; however, some horror films manage to deviate from typical conventions.
Latest Horror News: Jamie Lee Curtis banishes ‘Halloween’ movies without her as ‘The Exorcist’ receives a long-awaited update

Happy Wednesday, ghostly addicts! We’re only a mere three days into the week, yet an abundance of the latest updates in horror circles has undoubtedly aged all of us (for all the right reasons). As the clock winds down and the days grow colder and shorter, the spooky season is oozing a slew of fun-filled headlines that are guaranteed to have your toes curling and your spines tingling. Amongst the latest pieces of news, franchise maven Jamie Lee Curtis has made some interesting remarks about future Halloween movies, while The Exorcist has received a head-turning update ahead of its release next year.
The 24 best Netflix action movies to watch right now

Our picks of the best Netflix action movies to stream right now. Netflix is packed with high octane flicks that are more than worth a watch, but pinning down the best Netflix action movies can often prove quite the challenge given how many titles are hosted on the platform. If you've found yourself scrolling endlessly through the streamer's selection but can't make up your mind on what to watch, we're here to help.
Why Halloween H20: 20 Years Later is the most underrated horror sequel ever

By the late 1990s, the Halloween franchise was looking about as dead as one of Michael Myers’ victims. It had been a while since the glory days of the original or the sequel, which were released at a time when slasher movies reigned supreme at the box office. Halloween III: Season of the Witch was notable for not following Michael Myers at all, with the filmmakers hoping to turn the Halloween franchise into an anthology series. But critics and audiences weren’t interested in other stories carrying the Halloween name and the movie received negative reviews and low box office returns.
