NC man tried to steal 3 vehicles from a neighbor down the street: Sheriff
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) – A Statesville man tried to steal three vehicles from a neighbor down the street last week, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident last Friday at a home on Shoemaker Farm Road where three vehicles were reported stolen.
Investigators said one of the vehicles was located a short time later on the same road at a different residence, where Scotty Shoemaker, 54, lived.
All three vehicles were located on the property and Shoemaker was arrested and faces charges including larceny of a motor vehicle and failure to appear on an outstanding order for arrest.
Shoemaker was held on a $97,500 secured bond and has already appeared in court. He has a criminal history that includes drug and driving-related charges.
