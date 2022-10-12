ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

NC man tried to steal 3 vehicles from a neighbor down the street: Sheriff

By Jesse Ullmann
CBS 17
 3 days ago

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) – A Statesville man tried to steal three vehicles from a neighbor down the street last week, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident last Friday at a home on Shoemaker Farm Road where three vehicles were reported stolen.

Investigators said one of the vehicles was located a short time later on the same road at a different residence, where Scotty Shoemaker, 54, lived.

All three vehicles were located on the property and Shoemaker was arrested and faces charges including larceny of a motor vehicle and failure to appear on an outstanding order for arrest.

Shoemaker was held on a $97,500 secured bond and has already appeared in court. He has a criminal history that includes drug and driving-related charges.

CBS 17

CBS 17

