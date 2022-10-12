ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Juliet, TN

Mt. Juliet police issue warning after car break-ins; suspects sought

By Tori Gessner
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45pkRI_0iWLtMNF00

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Thieves got away with some jewelry, a wallet and an iPhone after breaking into unlocked cars in the Providence area of Mt. Juliet Sunday night, according to police.

However, officers said the situation could have ended worse.

The crimes were caught on surveillance video. Police said the thieves worked in a team of four, targeting unlocked vehicles. The video shows one of the suspects driving up to a home and the others getting out and checking car door handles.

Attempted murder suspect arrested in Mt. Juliet

“They look like teenagers,” Captain Tyler Chandler with the Mt. Juliet Police Department said. “They could be young adults, but they look very, very young.”

Chandler told News 2 the suspects went through several Providence area neighborhoods, but only got into three cars, stealing a small number of items.

However, the surveillance video showed one of the thieves holding a gun during the break-ins, which is cause for concern for officers.

“It’s not strapped to him. It’s in his hand ready to go, and it’s our fear if anyone tried to confront these individuals that they may return fire and shoot them, trying to scare them away or actively trying to hurt them,” Chandler said.

That didn’t happen in this situation, but police said it’s becoming a trend across the Nashville area.

No guns were stolen in this incident, but officers said criminals often steal them from unlocked cars; it’s one of the main ways they get their hands on firearms. Police added that could have easily happened in this situation.

22-year-old man arrested after multiple police chases in Middle Tennessee

“It’s very easy for criminals, thieves to obtain guns,” Chandler said. “All they have to do is pull on unlocked car door handles, and we want to change that.”

Despite this incident, thefts from car break-ins in Mt. Juliet have dropped 41% since the police department implemented its license plate recognition program in 2020. In addition, robberies have decreased 67%, and motor vehicle thefts have decreased 21%.

The license plate recognition program scans license plates as cars drive by the camera system, then compares the plate numbers to those listed as stolen or involved in other criminal activities.

“The whole reason we got into the license plate recognition program was to reduce that type of crime in our community, and we are seeing those results where it’s almost reduced in half across the Mt. Juliet area,” Chandler said.

LPR cameras help Mt. Juliet police recover stolen car; Man arrested

Officers advise the public not to approach someone who is breaking into a car, suggesting they call police instead. They also remind people to lock their vehicles.

If you recognize the suspects shown in the surveillance video or know their whereabouts, call (615) 754-8477 , or click here to leave an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 3

Chad Sharpe
2d ago

Being on someone's property checking car doors is breaking the law to begin with and they will find out the hard way one day when they run onto the wrong property. 😎

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Juliet, TN
Crime & Safety
Mount Juliet, TN
Cars
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Mount Juliet, TN
Local
Tennessee Cars
City
Nashville, TN
WKRN News 2

Michigan man accused of setting trucks on fire in 8 states

(KRQE) – A Michigan man has been accused of a cross-country arson spree that included more than two dozen semi-truck fires in at least eight states, the Department of Justice announced. Viorel Pricop, 64, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of arson of property in interstate commerce. Federal investigators believe that Pricop, […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Lootpress

Woman arrested after pursuit across state lines involving four-wheeler, deputy-involved shooting, Surry County deputies say

SURRY COUNTY, NC (LOOTPRESS) – On Monday, October 10, 2022, at approximately 4:25 am, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to assist the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle pursuit entering into North Carolina traveling on Riverside Drive. The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office began the pursuit in the area of Pedigo Ridge Road when they observed a Lincoln Town Car towing a four-wheeler. An unidentified white male was operating/riding the four-wheeler while it was being towed. The Lincoln Town Car and four-wheeler did not adhere to the emergency equipment of the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office. Speeds above 70 mph were noted in the pursuit.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Guns#Property Crime
fox17.com

RED FLAG WARNING: Multiple Tennessee counties warned of 'extreme fire behavior'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for multiple counties in Middle Tennessee due to low humidity and winds. NWS warns of critical fire weather in Stewart, Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, Wilson, Macon, Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, Cheatham, Davidson, Trousdale, Smith, Williamson, and Rutherford Counties.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Rutherford Source

WEATHER ALERT– SEVER THUNDERSTORM WATCH, TORNADOES, POWER OUTAGES

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 549 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 355 PM CDT WED OCT 12 2022 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 549 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TNC003-015-031-037-055-071-099-101-109-117-119-149-181-187-189- 130300- /O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0549.221012T2055Z-221013T0300Z/ TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD CANNON COFFEE DAVIDSON GILES HARDIN LAWRENCE LEWIS MARSHALL MAURY MCNAIRY RUTHERFORD WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON $$ ATTN...WFO...HUN...OHX...MEG...JAN...SHV...LZK...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

48K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy