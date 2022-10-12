Read full article on original website
OU President visits Tulsa to announce grant funding for local clinics
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Oklahoma Tulsa is celebrating a chance to provide healthcare to more people. All thanks to a multi-million dollar gift from The Oxley Foundation. The $7 million matching grant establishes a permanent endowment. The foundation will match $3.5 million. OU President Joseph Harroz...
Domestic Violence Intervention Services renames holiday assistance program
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Domestic Violence Intervention Services announced it will be changing its nearly two-decade-old holiday assistance program to better align with its client-centric focus. The former "Adopt-A-Family" program, matches community members and groups looking to give back, with clients of DVIS who are healing from violence and...
Arbor Day Foundation, Freshpet offer free trees to Tulsa homeowners
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Arbor Day Foundation and Freshpet are teaming up to offer a free tree to Tulsa-area homeowners. Tulsa-area residents can order a free tree that will thrive in the area at ArborDay.org/Freshpet. Freshpet recently relaunched its Nature's Fresh food and is partnering with the Arbor...
Tulsa leaders look to Denver for ideas on how to end homelessness
TULSA, Okla. — Nearly 16,000 Tulsans experienced homelessness for the first time over the past five years, according to data from Housing Solutions. It's an epidemic city leaders want to help fix and one Tulsa Day Center Executive Director Mack Halton believes he has a solution. "Homelessness is a...
OSBI looks for help 10 years after unsolved homicide of Tulsa woman
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Oct. 14, 2010, 32-year-old Damesha Hunter's husband came home to find his wife shot to death. 10 years later, Damesha and her family have not received justice as the case has gone cold. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation shared information on Facebook Friday...
Sand Springs Animal Welfare receives grant to host dog enrichment training
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Sand Springs Animal Welfare is hosting the Dogs Playing For Life Group on Oct. 14 and 15 to train local animal shelters and rescues on dog playgroups to enrich the lives of dogs while they are in shelters. Oftentimes, the reason a dog is...
New fitness court opens at Claremore Lake Park
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Claremore announced the addition of a fitness court to Claremore Lake Park. They say the court is completed and ready to be used for exercise. The new area is located near the splash pad and is fully equipped with pull-up bars and...
TSA Pre-Check enrollment event happening in Tulsa, hosted by AAA
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Those who may be planning holiday travel and seeking TSA Pre-Check status have an opportunity to do so at AAA enrollment events happening in Tulsa. TSA Pre-Check allows travelers to save time when at the airport. Next week, individuals will have the chance to visit...
Bartlesville police warn of rise in multi-colored opioids, pills ahead of Halloween
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ahead of Halloween, police in Bartlesville are warning about a recent drop in prices that has made opioid medications and counterfeit pills more available. They say some of the pills seen in the area are multi-colored and could easily be mistaken for candy. Police say,...
Bureau of narcotics executes search warrants for illegal marijuana farms in 8 counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is investigating criminal marijuana cultivation businesses in Oklahoma. For the past two weeks, the bureau has served search warrants at ten marijuana businesses and one residential location in Canadian, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc and Seminole counties. “For over...
'We got it from here': Beloved Cleveland police K9 passes
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cleveland Police Department announced the passing of one of their K9's on October 12. Razor had died in the afternoon and served the community for several years. CPD says Razor was responsible for numerous narcotics and dangerous suspect arrests. They say he will be...
Search for 4 missing Okmulgee men continues
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The search for four missing Okmulgee men continues after a search of their last known location yielded no results Wednesday. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said a disappearance of this nature isn’t just unusual, it's unprecedented. “I have had a very long career in...
OSU commits to graduating 60% of students with no debt
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — The cost of higher education is in the spotlight right now, and OSU is committed to making sure every penny counts. The University is rolling out a new strategy to make sure when majority of graduates are handed diplomas, a load of student loan debt won't come with it.
Apparent human remains found in river, Okmulgee police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said police have found what appears to be human remains partially submerged in a river. A passerby noticed suspicious items in the river near Sharp Road and reported it to dispatch around 1:49 p.m. Friday. Officers responded and discovered...
Vintage Market Days arrives at Creek County Fairgrounds
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Vintage Market Days has arrived at the Creek County Fairgrounds. Organizers of the bi-annual market said they expect between 8-10,000 attendees this weekend. It’s a real boon for the local business owners setting up shop. But for one in particular, it’s a quintessential success story.
Parkland shooting victim's father stops in Tulsa to talk gun violence prevention
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As a jury deliberates the fate of his son's killer, the father of a mass shooting victim is on a mission to save lives. Manuel Oliver's son is one of the 17 killed in the Parkland school shooting. Oliver says even the worst penalty is...
Flare launcher and guns seized during search warrant in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says officers seized 14 firearms and a flare launcher from a home Thursday morning. TPD says officers with the Tulsa Police Gilcrease Division IMPACT Unit served a warrant at a home near Pine and Harvard after receiving information that guns were being illegally kept in the house.
Man arrested after vandalizing art gallery in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested after causing several thousands dollars worth of damage to an art gallery in midtown Tulsa. Monday night, the owners of the Royce Myers Art Gallery went to their business to find the front windows broken, planters smashed on the sidewalk outside and damaged artwork inside.
Rejoice Christian remains unbeaten
OWASSO, Okla. — Rejoice Christian used their high-powered offense to stay undefeated on the season. The Eagles rolled past previously unbeaten Vinita 55-28. So far this season, Rejoice has scored 40 or more in every game.
Register to vote in November election, have a say in your representatives
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Election day is almost here. If you want to cast your ballot, make sure you register by the end of the day Friday. There is no shortage of ways to register to vote for the November election. According to Secretary of the Tulsa County Election...
