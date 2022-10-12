Going door to door canvassing to support Nicole Grohoski’s re-election to the Maine State Senate is one way I can champion her re-election campaign. I am impressed by her accessibility, her tireless efforts on behalf of her constituents, her dedication to protecting the environment, her support for Maine’s energy independence, her sponsoring of the first-in-the-nation extended producer responsibility law for packaging and her sponsoring bills to expand and improve broadband to Maine communities, which has allowed me to work from home. This and more is why Nicole Grohoski has motivated me to knock on doors for her and why she deserves to be re-elected to the Senate in November.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO