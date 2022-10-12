Read full article on original website
WMTW
Tiffany Bond, the third candidate on the ballot in Maine's 2nd Congressional District
PORTLAND, Maine — Attorney Tiffany Bond, the third candidate on the ballot in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, along with incumbentDemocrat Jared Golden and Republican Bruce Poliquin, quips that her family law and mediation practice is good preparation for elective office in Washington. "People don't dislike each other in...
Ellsworth American
A motivating candidate
Going door to door canvassing to support Nicole Grohoski’s re-election to the Maine State Senate is one way I can champion her re-election campaign. I am impressed by her accessibility, her tireless efforts on behalf of her constituents, her dedication to protecting the environment, her support for Maine’s energy independence, her sponsoring of the first-in-the-nation extended producer responsibility law for packaging and her sponsoring bills to expand and improve broadband to Maine communities, which has allowed me to work from home. This and more is why Nicole Grohoski has motivated me to knock on doors for her and why she deserves to be re-elected to the Senate in November.
mainepublic.org
Fact checking Maine political ads leading up to Election Day
The Maine race for governor has unleashed a torrent of television and digital ads, many containing dubious claims, omissions of context, or outright falsehoods. Fact checking these messages is a cumbersome, time-consuming task, but here’s our best shot. With less than a month until Election Day, here are several...
Ellsworth American
Lobstering legislator keeps it simple: ‘I just wanna do good’
Winter Harbor’s Billy Bob Faulkingham, a Republican, is seeking re-election to the Maine Legislature’s House District 12 (Franklin, Sullivan, Sorrento, Hancock, Gouldsboro, Winter Harbor, Steuben). He’s being challenged by independent (unenrolled) candidate Roy Gott of Franklin. He arrives for an interview in fishing boots, ready to head...
Maine CD-1 Republican candidate apologizes for 'rape' comment made during lobstermen rally
PORTLAND, Maine — Republican candidate for Maine's first Congressional District Ed Thelander is apologizing for statements he made at a Maine lobstermen's rally on Wednesday. "NOAA wants to rape you and your family, and they're saying pick a child," Thelander said during the rally. On Wednesday evening, Thelander walked...
News Center Maine Meteorologists Spoof Political Ads
Sick of political ads yet? So are the folks at News Center!. As we all know there is a rather big election coming up on Tuesday, November 8th. No matter who you support, Paul LePage, or Janet Mills, everyone can pretty much agree that the volume of political ads have reached a fever pitch, and have left us all feeling a little burned out. This is usually the perfect time to try to have a laugh about it, which is exactly what the folks at News Center did.
Ellsworth American
Seniors will have a say
Voters 50-plus are likely to tip the scales in the general election this year. That’s according to an AARP voter poll conducted before the primary. With voters 50-plus comprising nearly 65 percent of the state’s likely electorate, it’s clear that candidates should listen to us!. I’m eager...
NECN
Maine Midterm Election 2022 Candidates, Polls: What You Need To Know
Maine voters will head to the polls to cast their ballots in the state’s midterm election on November 8. Residents will vote for the candidate of their choice in several key races including governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and other local and statewide races. The marquee race on Maine’s...
Brewer lawyer suspended but can keep working
A Brewer attorney’s license is suspended for a year but he will be allowed to continue practicing law as long as he does court-appointed work on behalf of the state’s poor, a Maine judge has ruled. Donald F. Brown, of Brewer, was suspended for misrepresenting that he had...
Maine mill owners thrown potential lifeline
(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills is throwing a potential lifeline to the owners of a local saw mill along the Kennebec River that some say is at risk of closure over the state's denial of an environmental permit. In an order issued Thursday, the state Department...
Ellsworth American
Commentary: Maine aquaculture is a thing of beauty
As a sea farmer I am asked, almost daily, about aquaculture and its rapid growth in the state of Maine. I take the time to answer because it means that other people also care about our shared ocean and the future of this coastline. I don’t see the sector of...
Ellsworth American
An eager first-time voter
I am a 2022 graduate of Sumner Memorial High School in Sullivan. Everyone remembers March 2020, and how everything changed. It was no surprise that in-person schooling was stopped, and we began remote learning. Over the course of that spring and summer, society had found ways to adapt and get back to some normalcy. We were excited that the state had decided to leave the decision of playing school sports up to the school districts. The MPA had set up guidelines, and one by one almost every school in the state decided to have fall sports. Every district but RSU 24, that is.
mainepublic.org
WEX lays off 150 workers, including 30 in Maine
The payment technology company WEX Inc. is laying off 150 workers, including about 30 in Maine. The company, which is headquartered in Portland, says the decision is not related to business performance or economic conditions, but is intended as a reorganization to position WEX for "its next phase of growth."
Stunning Uninhabited Maine Island for Sale & Ready for Development
Maine is a remote state, and I'm not sure there's a person who minds that. Heck, even the most extroverted person can enjoy the fact that peace and serenity is just a short drive away. It's one of Maine's best qualities. How could it possibly get better than that? Easily. Go somewhere even more remote, like an island. Everyone knows we have enough of them.
Ellsworth American
Fishermen deserve due process
We are a lobster fishing family that lives in the small coastal town of Milbridge with a population of 1,290 people. One hundred and twelve of these residents are licensed commercial fishermen. Fishing vessels here have one, two and sometimes three sternmen who rely on their captains for their livelihoods. These sternmen in turn have people directly dependent on them. One vessel can directly affect the well-being of one to two dozen people.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Maine charter school Harpswell Coastal Academy will likely close
This school year will likely be the last for Harpswell Coastal Academy. A final effort to renew the charter school’s contract was denied by the Maine Charter School Commission Monday. Wilson Hess, the commission’s chairperson, confirmed the commission’s decision today. The decision was first reported by The Times Record....
Ellsworth American
A plea for decency
Thank you, Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Florida), for sending two planes carrying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. By deliberately causing psychological and emotional harassment to a group of people in transit, you have defined most clearly the minimum requirement of my personal vote come Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. At the very least, I require decency.
Central Maine Power crews restore electricity before wind, rain end
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's electricity companies restored power to thousands of people in a matter of hours after strong winds and a rain storm blew through the state on Friday. Central Maine Power reported 69,578 of its customers did not have power at the peak of the storm. About...
Final Wisconsin Senate debate gets ugly
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes pulled no punches in Milwaukee.
Ellsworth American
A gift that will keep giving
Once tucked away in a wooded parking lot off the Bucksport Road, Loaves & Fishes food pantry kept a low profile. No longer. The pantry is now a bigger, bolder testament to this community’s commitment to serving its own. It is an investment that will pay immediate dividends as we enter a winter that will find many Mainers struggling to warm and feed their families. No one should go hungry.
