NBC Connecticut

Report: Carson Wentz Could Miss Time With Fractured Finger

Report: Carson Wentz could miss time with fractured finger originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Washington Commanders snapped a four-game losing streak with a Thursday Night Football win over the Chicago Bears, but it appears to have come at a cost. Starting quarterback Carson Wentz reportedly suffered a fractured...
WASHINGTON, DC
Eagles-Cowboys Player Matchups to Watch in Week 6

Eagles-Cowboys player matchups to watch in Week 6 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles (5-0) are hosing the Cowboys (4-1) on Sunday Night Football at the Linc. Here are some key matchups to watch:. Eagles offensive line vs. Cowboys defensive line. The Cardinals blitzed a ton last week...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Brian Robinson Jr. to Start for Commanders Against Bears

Brian Robinson Jr. to start for Commanders against Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Brian Robinson Jr. is expected to start for the Washington Commanders tonight against the Chicago Bears, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Thursday’s matchup at Soldier Field will serve as...
CHICAGO, IL

