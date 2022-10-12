Read full article on original website
Thrillist
Southwest Is Offering One-Way Flights Starting at $29
It's time for another Southwest sale. The airline is offering one-way flights starting at just $29 until October 6. You'll have until 11:59 pm to book for travel dates between November 19, 2022 to February 15, 2023. Blackout dates for flights will be for December 16 to January 9. Here...
These Are the Cheapest Days of the Week and Times for Flights
Increased fuel costs, staff shortages and elevated demand have driven up flight prices in recent months. While it's hard to find "cheap" flights, there are ways to save on your next trip if you are...
Is It Cheaper To Book Your Holiday Vacation in Advance or Last Minute?
Experts from all over the travel industry are bracing for a hectic holiday season. "Consumers are looking to make up for moments lost during the pandemic and travel more than ever before," said Lauren...
Airbnb Hostess Had Guests Do Chores Before Departure, Then Changed Her Policy
When you’re booking an Airbnb, you’ll notice there’s usually a cleaning fee. Since many of the homes are private residences and not hotels, this makes sense. But one Airbnb hostess took it even further by making her guests do chores before departure. In response to the criticism,...
Thrillist
Delta Air Lines Just Announced a Major Change to Its SkyMiles Program
Delta hasn't toyed with its SkyMiles loyalty program since 2015, but after nearly a decade, the fan-favorite carrier is introducing a revamp, including additional benefits for its higher-tiered travelers. On Thursday, the company announced the update, directly affecting customers working toward medallion status for 2024. The bad news is Delta...
Thrillist
United Airlines Just Announced 3 New Direct Transatlantic Routes
United Airlines is expanding its service for Summer 2023, adding new service to three cities and six additional routes to other major European cities. By next summer, United customers will have the opportunity to fly to 37 different cities in Europe, Africa, India and the Middle East. "Next summer United...
frommers.com
Fresh Study of Millions of Airfares Reveals the Best Days to Purchase and to Fly
For the fourth year in a row, a study by the Airline Reporting Corporation (ARC) and Expedia has named Sundays as the best day of the week to book travel—if saving money is your goal. I know, I know: You heard a decade ago that Tuesdays are the best...
CNBC
Earn up to 100,000 Delta miles with these new offers from American Express
Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. Travelers and business owners can both look forward to the opportunity to earn a ton of points, as American Express recently launched six new credit card welcome offers on its Delta SkyMiles cobranded cards. Along with the...
msn.com
These Are the 10 Best Hotels in the World, According to Millions of Tripadvisor Reviews
We all love going on vacation. But with an onslaught of hotel options, deciding where to hunker down can damper the excitement of what promises to be an awesome trip. So how do you know what stays are worth your hard-earned OOO days (and dollars)? Turn to Tripadvisor. The online booking platform aggregates millions of current traveler ratings and reviews to come up with its annual list of the best hotels. Keep reading to see which properties, from family-friendly resorts to romantic retreats, around the world nabbed the top spots this year.
Delta posts record $695 million profit after hiking airfares up to 30% and taking $5.4bn in government cash during COVID
Delta Air Lines revealed it earned a whopping $695 million profit for the third quarter despite having one of the most difficult summer travel seasons in history, when it struggled to keep up with resurging demand. That demand, the airline's CEO asserted Thursday upon revealing its earnings, is expected to...
Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond (15th October)
Good evening from the Windy (and rather starting to chill) City. I am down-route on a trip, but it is also time for Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond. Insert requisite Chicago Photo here. Kevin on the Road. It’s 2:45 in the morning. We all know that means –...
EASY! Earn Free Delta SkyMiles With Starbucks Purchases
Some of the best ways to earn miles and points can also be the easiest. Small amount of points add up over time. Earning points for things you’re already doing are really the golden opportunities for me. That’s why a new partnership to earn Delta SkyMiles on your Starbucks purchases is such a great opportunity. Even if you don’t visit Starbucks on a regular basis there are a couple of easy scores here.
thebrag.com
Qantas announces insane ‘million seat sale’
Iconic Australian airline Qantas have launched a huge new sale that offers one million discounted airfares across Australia. The sale, which launched today, offers one-way domestic fares starting from just $35 on Jetstar and $99 on Qantas and QantasLink. The flights can be booked now and the flight period is for next year.
Can You Really Travel Sustainably? Sort Of.
Patagonia’s recent decision to donate its company with the intention of fighting climate change is admirable, but few of us have a billion-dollar platform that we can leverage for the good of the Earth. So how do we, the Average Joes with nothing but a passport and wanderlust, feed our insatiable lust for travel while doing so mindfully? Is sustainable travel even possible?
A travel planner for the ultrawealthy shares what goes into organizing $800,000 trips to exclusive locations
Jules Maury is the head of Scott Dunn Private, an ultraexclusive division of a luxury travel firm. She was raised in a wealthy family and learned how to plan luxury trips by taking them herself. Now she plans exciting experiences for clients that can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Win A Trip For 4 To Freeport, Maine From LL Bean!
LL Bean is giving away a trip for 4 to one lucky winner in the Maine Adventure Sweepstakes. In the sweepstakes, the winner and three guests will get to take part in LL Bean’s Outdoor Discovery Program’s Maine Island Kayak Camping Trip. The prize includes airfare, accommodations and...
Win Flights For 2 To Paris From Air France!
Air France is giving away flights for two to Paris in a new sweepstakes!. To enter, you need to answer 5 questions related to the airline. Those residing in eight countries can enter! Based on the T&Cs (they’re confusing), I think that one winner from each country will win the prize!
Why There Can Be So Many Different Prices For The Same Hotel Room
We’ve all been there. Say you’re looking for a room at the Hilton Orlando. You’re going to be there for 5 nights, and it’s a last-minute trip; say, for about a week from now. You want a room with two queen-sized beds for your family of four. You don’t care about the view, so a standard room is fine. You don’t have enough points, so you’ll be paying cash. You’re not a member of their loyalty program (you should be! It’s free and you get cool benefits for it!). And let’s say you also don’t have access to any sort of special discounts.
Motley Fool
Can These 2 Travel Stocks Compete With Airbnb?
Marriott Vacations Worldwide provides access to 2,000 vacation homes. Hilton Grand Vacations is adapting to the travel needs of a younger generation. Key for the timeshare industry is to draw millennial and Gen Z customers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
hospitalitytech.com
R Collection Hotels Goes Online with First NFT Rate
Grand Hotel Victoria *****L in Menaggio, part of the R Collection Hotels Group, announced its first re-sellable, prepaid, non-refundable NFT rate through a partnership with Takyon. On April 15, The Group finalized the first sale on OpenSea of the first NFT (Non-Fungible Token) of the R Collection Hotels Group, a...
