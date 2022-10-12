ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summers County, WV

Courthouse Improvements Grant Funding Requested

By Hinton News
 3 days ago

On behalf of the County Commission, Region 1 Planning and Development Council has submitted a grant request to the WV Courthouse Facilities Improvement Authority (CFIA). The focus of this grant request is ADA compliance, particularly in the jury box, witness stand, and jury restrooms.

County Commissioner Ted Kula explained, “I am working with local stakeholders to make my vision for courthouse campus improvements a reality, and ADA compliance is one part of that vision.” Future projects will address the need for improved infrastructure and security at the courthouse campus, which includes the courthouse, Memorial building, and the judicial annex located at the corner of Second Avenue and Temple Street. Commissioner Kula added that critical infrastructure necessary to support this vision already exists and that these improvements will benefit all citizens of Summers County.

