ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

It's 'Championship or Bust' for UNC Basketball

By Bryant Baucom
AllTarHeels
AllTarHeels
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O44Gf_0iWLsRR100

The UNC basketball program has earned high preseason rankings heading into Hubert Davis' second year at the helm.

After making an unpredictable run to the National Championship Game as an eight seed, the North Carolina Tar Heels are focused heading into a 2022-2023 season that comes with high expectations.

This season first starts at ACC Media Day, where the Tar Heels gathered in Charlotte on Wednesday.

Starting guard R.J. Davis addressed the media, including Inside Carolina's Ross Martin and highlighted North Carolina's mentality going into his junior season.

"It's championship or bust for us this year," said Davis.

Davis, who started all 39 games last year for the Tar Heels, was a key component in their run to New Orleans, recording double figures in scoring in four of UNC's six NCAA Tournament games.

His 30 point outing against Baylor helped Hubert Davis' squad knock off the No. 1 seed and advance to the Sweet Sixteen.

Alongside the junior guard was Caleb Love, whose three-point jumper from the top of the key against the Duke Blue Devils sent the Tar Heels to the National Title game and ended Coach K's career.

But with all the success and coverage from last season, the 2022-2023 Tar Heels are focusing on what they can accomplish and how they're going to be remembered.

"We want to write our own story," said Love.

With four returning starters, the addition of Northwestern transfer Pete Nance, and the growth of the young Tar Heels, North Carolina is primed for a big season in Chapel Hill.

Their quest to return to the first Monday in April when the Final Four takes place in Houston will begin on Nov. 7 when they host UNC-Wilmington to open the season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Duke: How to Watch

Carolina and Duke obviously have a long, hate-fueled history when it comes to college basketball, but things get just as heated when they face off on the football field. The battle for the Victory Bell is something that neither teams take lightly, and this year both teams are playing well enough for today’s game to be one to watch. The Tar Heels will go into Wallace Wade Stadium with just one loss under their belt, while the Blue Devils have lost two of their six games so far.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Five-star guard hearing from entire Duke staff

Wasatch Academy (Utah) shooting guard Isiah Harwell is not one of the three 2025 recruits holding an early Duke basketball offer. That trio consists of the heralded Boozer twins, Cameron and Cayden, plus five-star Cooper Flagg. RELATED: Sons of former Duke champ stand out at premier camp That said, ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke could become 'wild card' for five-star prep

Despite not yet receiving an offer from first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer, Combine Academy (N.C.) five-star junior Trentyn Flowers has repeatedly mentioned interest from the Blue Devils. But on Thursday, the 6-foot-8, 180-pound small forward, who ranks No. 22 on the 247Sports 2024 ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Kentucky now threatening Duke atop class ranking

Outside of a potential late pickup of the three-star or four-star variety, the Duke basketball coaches appear finished with their 2023 recruiting efforts. They've reeled in five pledges, all five-star prospects sitting among the top 25 on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, sufficient to boast the ...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
Basketball
Chapel Hill, NC
College Basketball
247Sports

UNC Official Visit Preview: James Brown

A noticeable recruiting trend in Hubert Davis’ first 18 months as UNC’s head coach is competition. More often than not, Davis identifies two-to-three targets at a given position, offers them both scholarships, then starts the clock. In the 2024 class at lead guard both Elliot Cadeau and Boogie...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Duke: Three Things to Watch

The North Carolina Tar Heels are the lone team in the Coastal Division without a conference loss. There is a golden opportunity for Carolina when they head up the road to Wallace Wade Stadium this weekend. But Saturday evening in Durham will not be a game in which UNC can just do the minimum to retain the Victory Bell.
DURHAM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

The Washington Post On Duke’s Transition

One of the major themes of the early part of the season, and probably the whole season really, is going to be the transition at Duke between Mike Krzyzewski, now retired, and John Scheyer. Whether it’s intentional or not, one of the emerging traits in Scheyer’s program is that, well,...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Martin
Person
Hubert Davis
Person
Pete Nance
Person
Caleb Love
CBS Sports

Watch Duke vs. North Carolina: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

The Duke Blue Devils have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the North Carolina Tar Heels and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 10 of 2018. Duke and UNC will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Time for five-star Trentyn Flowers to announce list

Combine Academy (N.C.) small forward Trentyn Flowers tweeted on Wednesday that he'll reveal a list of 13 schools advancing to the next stage of his recruitment at 3:00 p.m. ET Thursday. Although the Duke basketball recruiters have not extended an offer to the 6-foot-8, 180-pound five-star, there's ...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Basketball#Ncaa Tournament#Acc Media Day#The Duke Blue Devils#National Title#Coach K#Northwestern
alamancenews.com

FRIDAY NIGHT ROUNDUP: Eastern flies past Roxboro Person in key league result; Southern, Western win at home; Cummings loses on the road

Eastern Alamance showcased quite a bit of the offensive versatility that could make the Eagles potent when it matters most. Those latest good signals came from a 42-21 homecoming victory against visiting Roxboro Person on Friday night in Mebane, where the only two teams with unblemished Central Carolina 3-A Conference records met.
MEBANE, NC
alamancenews.com

Friday Night Lights Preview: Eastern, Cummings face conference tests

Sole possession of first place is at stake for a couple of area high school football teams Friday night. Eastern Alamance and Cummings both are matched up against other teams without a blemish in their respective conferences. Here’s a look at the games involving Alamance County teams:. Roxboro Person...
MEBANE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
AllTarHeels

AllTarHeels

Raleigh, NC
175
Followers
277
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTarHeels is a FanNation channel covering University of North Carolina athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/unc

Comments / 0

Community Policy