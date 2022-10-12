It's 'Championship or Bust' for UNC Basketball

The UNC basketball program has earned high preseason rankings heading into Hubert Davis' second year at the helm.

After making an unpredictable run to the National Championship Game as an eight seed, the North Carolina Tar Heels are focused heading into a 2022-2023 season that comes with high expectations.

This season first starts at ACC Media Day, where the Tar Heels gathered in Charlotte on Wednesday.

Starting guard R.J. Davis addressed the media, including Inside Carolina's Ross Martin and highlighted North Carolina's mentality going into his junior season.

"It's championship or bust for us this year," said Davis.

Davis, who started all 39 games last year for the Tar Heels, was a key component in their run to New Orleans, recording double figures in scoring in four of UNC's six NCAA Tournament games.

His 30 point outing against Baylor helped Hubert Davis' squad knock off the No. 1 seed and advance to the Sweet Sixteen.

Alongside the junior guard was Caleb Love, whose three-point jumper from the top of the key against the Duke Blue Devils sent the Tar Heels to the National Title game and ended Coach K's career.

But with all the success and coverage from last season, the 2022-2023 Tar Heels are focusing on what they can accomplish and how they're going to be remembered.

"We want to write our own story," said Love.

With four returning starters, the addition of Northwestern transfer Pete Nance, and the growth of the young Tar Heels, North Carolina is primed for a big season in Chapel Hill.

Their quest to return to the first Monday in April when the Final Four takes place in Houston will begin on Nov. 7 when they host UNC-Wilmington to open the season.