Why voters of all parties are frustrated — and one way we can correct it

This opinion column was submitted by RGJ columnist Sheila Leslie, who served in the Nevada Legislature from 1998 to 2012.

Even inveterate, reliable voters are frustrated with our political system these days. For many of us, the great American experiment has become discouraging, disheartening and disillusioning regardless of our political leanings. And we can’t blame it all on Trump.

For starters, the structure of the U.S. Senate, the Electoral College and legislative redistricting have destroyed the principle of “one person, one vote.” It’s wrong that rural, mostly red states enjoy such an outsized influence through their two U.S. senators, the same number allotted to more urban, mostly blue states with millions more people. And it’s unfair that the candidate with the most votes doesn’t win the presidency. Yet when Nevada voters convinced the 2019 Legislature to add Nevada to the list of states demanding the president be elected by a popular vote instead of the biased and unrepresentative Electoral College, Gov. Sisolak vetoed the bill , claiming his conscience required it.

The common practice of gerrymandering during the decennial redistricting process is another political act that makes voters feel their individual vote doesn’t matter. Both parties are committed to drawing districts that are purposefully noncompetitive, reasoning that both sides do it when they are in power and to behave differently would be political malfeasance. When Nevada’s good-government advocates tried to create a better redistricting process , taking the job away from the politicians through a redistricting commission, they were met with condescending elected officials who refused to take the idea seriously.

One of the worst examples of Nevada legislators disenfranchising voters occurred in 2015, when they decided that only voters in one party could decide a race if the other party failed to field a candidate, even though this was usually due to a heavily gerrymandered district they had no hope of winning. Nonpartisans couldn’t vote for their representative either, an exceedingly unfair situation the 2017, 2019 and 2021 legislatures showed no interest in rectifying.

And don’t get me started on campaigns where candidates are more beholden to their major donors than the voters they seek to represent.

The latest trend in abhorrent campaign tactics is meddling in the other party’s primaries to support the weaker candidate and thus increase the chance of prevailing in the general election. Our own Senator Harry Reid pioneered this practice in the 2010 cycle , preferring to run against extremist Sharron Angle rather than a more polished candidate. His plan worked, and others followed his example, spending more than $53 million this election cycle on this ethically challenged practice. In an embarrassing "only in Nevada" twist, Democrats supported the campaign of Joey Gilbert for governor, betting that Sisolak would do better running against Gilbert’s “any race I lose is rigged” ranting rather than Sheriff Lombardo’s uniform. Their stunt backfired, as the group they financed to do their meddling siphoned off “excess” money to support the Republicans’ dangerous QAnon-linked candidate for secretary of state instead.

You might note that Democrats have engaged in all these offensive practices, but of course Republicans have done many of these things as well, along with their own specialties of gouging individual donors through deceptive online fundraising and pretending obvious lies are truth.

Even on a local level, elected officials find myriad ways to disappoint us, such as the two Reno City Council members who left their seats with years to go on their terms within weeks of each other, shortly before an election. This allowed their colleagues to appoint replacements who will no doubt “go along and get along” with the current Council and in return gain the advantage of incumbency when they run in the next election.

It’s really no wonder why so many voters are disgusted and ready to give up.

That’s why I’m going to vote for Question 3 on our ballot to allow open primaries and ranked choice voting. It’s a way to shake the complacency of both major political parties and reset the system, giving voters more power instead of party bosses and caucuses calling the shots.

Leaders in both parties are against Question 3 but their arguments are weary and weak and even a little insulting. They say ranked choice voting is too confusing and much too hard for voters to understand. They insist that fewer people will vote, especially those in marginalized communities — you know, those same voters they disenfranchise by gerrymandering. They whine that it’s just too hard to educate voters about a new system so better leave the old one alone. Gov. Sisolak complains Question 3 is a “rushed constitutional change,” although the measure has to be approved in two elections before it can be put into effect, making it anything but rushed.

The guardians of the status quo don’t want dramatic changes to the electoral process that put them in power. But they’ve lost sight of how much confidence has been lost in the two-party system whose biggest accomplishment these days is gridlock and finger-pointing.

Amending the state’s Constitution is serious business and should never be taken lightly. But if Question 3 passes in November, we’ll have two more years to have a healthy debate about open primaries and ranked choice voting, with hopefully more substantive arguments than the ones we’ve heard so far. If our political leaders don’t want such a dramatic change, they have plenty of time to make their case.

RGJ columnist Sheila Leslie served in the Nevada Legislature from 1998 to 2012.

Have your say: How to submit an opinion column or letter to the editor

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Why voters of all parties are frustrated — and one way we can correct it