Warriors Teammates Describe Klay Thompson In One Word: "Captain Of The Ocean... Holy Cannoli."
Recently Golden State Warriors team described Klay Thompson in a single word with words such as Captain of the Ocean and Holy Cannoli.
NBC Sports
Sixers set to make roster cuts, waive Bassey and Joe
The Sixers intend to waive recent draft picks Isaiah Joe and Charles Bassey, a source told NBC Sports Philadelphia on Thursday morning, confirming reports by The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey and PhillyVoice’s Kyle Neubeck. It was clear from the beginning of the preseason that both players were low...
Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem Details His Experiences In Orlando Bubble
Haslem said he didn't speak to LeBron James until they met in the 2020 NBA Finals
Memphis makes big Penny Hardaway decision
Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers are making a long-term commitment not long after the school was cleared of the most serious charges in an NCAA recruiting probe. Memphis announced Wednesday that Hardaway has agreed to a contract extension with the school that will run through 2028. The new deal tacks two years onto the previous one, and will pay him upwards of $16.5 million.
NBA Executive Says The Lakers Would Prefer A Younger Player Over Draymond Green, Someone Who Can Fit With Anthony Davis In The Long Term
Anonymous executive claims the Lakers would like to go with a younger player over Draymond Green next summer.
Detroit Pistons: 3 things Jaden Ivey can learn from Ja Morant
Jaden Ivey of the Detroit Pistons got his first head-to-head matchup against Ja Morant last night and it was a learning experience for the rookie. He definitely learned some things on the court, Tweeting after the game “You either win or you learn” and also had a nice exchange with Morant on Twitter shortly after.
Why didn't Isaiah Joe and Charles Bassey play more in the preseason?
CBS Sports
Boston Celtics 2022-23 NBA preview: East champs face challenges this season with coaching change, injuries
Up until a month ago, the Boston Celtics were one of the major winners from the offseason, with Danilo Gallinari and Malcolm Brogdon seen as strong additions that would bolster their status as title contenders. Then, things started to fall apart. Gallinari tore his ACL while playing for Italy in...
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Admits He Never Had A Relationship With Joel Embiid: “I Don’t Talk To Jo. We Never Really Spoke.”
Ben Simmons lived a tumultuous exit from the Philadelphia 76ers, starring in controversial moments almost every season he spent at Wells Fargo Center. Following a collapse against the Atlanta Hawks in 2021, Ben made a lot of enemies in Philadelphia, and his situation got worse after he declined to play for the team again.
Oklahoma City's Top Performers in Preseason Win Over Detroit
Oklahoma City's young studs took over on Tuesday.
Jim Boeheim: ‘You can say what you want about the Big Ten. They sucked in the tournament’
Syracuse basketball head coach Jim Boeheim didn’t hold back on Friday, taking a shot at the Big Ten and the conference’s underwhelming show in last season’s NCAA Tournament. Last season, the Big Ten didn’t have a men’s team in the Final Four, with just one team making the Elite Eight and two advancing to the Sweet 16. It was a dismal showing from a conference that many throughout the regular season called the best in college basketball. A Big Ten team hasn’t won the NCAA Tournament since William Henry Harrison was president. The last Big Ten team to win the NCAA Tournament...
NBC Sports
What makes Wiggins proudest from Warriors' championship run
Andrew Wiggins played a critical role in the Warriors’ playoff run to championship glory last season, nearly nabbing the NBA Finals MVP award in the process. And while there are too many memorable postseason moments for the 27-year-old to count, he shared with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Kerith Burke the aspect from those nine weeks that makes him the proudest.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Reveals Why Ja Morant Is Set To Be In The MVP Conversation This Season: "There's Nothing He Can't Do."
In the Western Conference, the Warriors, Clippers, and Suns are the teams expected to be the most competitive throughout the 2022-23 campaign. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies continue to be overlooked and underrated as a threat in the West. With Steven Adams, Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks, and Desmond Bane, the Grizzlies...
NBA・
Jim Boeheim, Joe Girard, Jesse Edwards ACC Media Day Transcript
ACC Media Day was held on Wednesday, and Syracuse basketball was represented by head coach Jim Boeheim, guard Joe Girard and center Jesse Edwards. Here is a transcript from their press conference. Q. Coach, Commissioner Phillips was up here earlier and talked about expanding the NCAA ...
