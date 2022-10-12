ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Basketball

NBC Sports

Sixers set to make roster cuts, waive Bassey and Joe

The Sixers intend to waive recent draft picks Isaiah Joe and Charles Bassey, a source told NBC Sports Philadelphia on Thursday morning, confirming reports by The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey and PhillyVoice’s Kyle Neubeck. It was clear from the beginning of the preseason that both players were low...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Memphis makes big Penny Hardaway decision

Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers are making a long-term commitment not long after the school was cleared of the most serious charges in an NCAA recruiting probe. Memphis announced Wednesday that Hardaway has agreed to a contract extension with the school that will run through 2028. The new deal tacks two years onto the previous one, and will pay him upwards of $16.5 million.
MEMPHIS, TN
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: 3 things Jaden Ivey can learn from Ja Morant

Jaden Ivey of the Detroit Pistons got his first head-to-head matchup against Ja Morant last night and it was a learning experience for the rookie. He definitely learned some things on the court, Tweeting after the game “You either win or you learn” and also had a nice exchange with Morant on Twitter shortly after.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jim Boeheim: ‘You can say what you want about the Big Ten. They sucked in the tournament’

Syracuse basketball head coach Jim Boeheim didn’t hold back on Friday, taking a shot at the Big Ten and the conference’s underwhelming show in last season’s NCAA Tournament. Last season, the Big Ten didn’t have a men’s team in the Final Four, with just one team making the Elite Eight and two advancing to the Sweet 16. It was a dismal showing from a conference that many throughout the regular season called the best in college basketball. A Big Ten team hasn’t won the NCAA Tournament since William Henry Harrison was president. The last Big Ten team to win the NCAA Tournament...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NBC Sports

What makes Wiggins proudest from Warriors' championship run

Andrew Wiggins played a critical role in the Warriors’ playoff run to championship glory last season, nearly nabbing the NBA Finals MVP award in the process. And while there are too many memorable postseason moments for the 27-year-old to count, he shared with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Kerith Burke the aspect from those nine weeks that makes him the proudest.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

