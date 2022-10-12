Three more alleged victims file sexual abuse lawsuits against Varsity Spirit

Three more people have filed new federal court lawsuits against Varsity Spirit in South Carolina, claiming sexual abuse under the company’s watch.

Another coach, in addition to coaches previously named in a prior complaint with the court, has also been listed as a defendant in the new filings.

The suit alleges that Varsity Spirit, U.S. All Star Federation (USASF) and Bain Capital, LP put corporate benefits ahead of their responsibility to protect teenage athletes whose coaches, according to the lawsuit, are accused of supplying them with alcohol and drugs before sexually abusing them.

“With every new victim, it becomes clearer that Varsity Spirit, Bain Capital and the USASF had to know what was happening at these gyms and competitions across the country,” said Bakari Sellers, one of the attorneys representing the plaintiffs. “They knew, and yet, as long as the checks kept coming in, they didn’t care.”

Varsity Spirit organizes cheerleading competitions and operates training camps in addition to manufacturing apparel for cheerleading and dance teams. Both Varsity Spirit and USASF are based in Memphis.

On Wednesday, Varsity Brands issued a statement: “First and foremost, our concern is for the survivors and their families. Children should be protected and safe at all times, and no child should ever be exposed to the kind of abhorrent behavior and abuse alleged in the complaints. We are outraged that predators took advantage of cheerleading programs to abuse innocent children.

“We reject any accusation that Varsity Spirit enabled such unthinkable behavior. We are committed to supporting survivors and their pursuit of justice against those individuals responsible. Alongside all those who love cheer as much as we do, we will keep listening, learning, and championing safety and security to best protect children in this sport.”

The alleged survivors listed in the newest suits, one male and two females, are represented by civil rights attorneys Sellers, Jessica Fickling, and Alexandra Benevento. The plaintiffs join the seven female and two male accusers listed in the initial suit filed with the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina Greenville Division.

Defendants in the suits include Varsity Spirit, LLC; its parent company Bain Capital, LP; Varsity Brands, LLC, owner of Varsity Spirit; Varsity Brands Holding Company, Inc.; USASF; USA Federation of Sport Cheerleading; Jeff Webb, founder of Universal Cheerleading Association and Varsity Spirit; Charlesbank Capital Partners, LP; Rockstar Cheer & Dance; Katherine Anne Foster, wife of Rockstar founder Scott Foster; and at least four coaches, including Traevon Black, Jarred Carruba, Josh Guyton and Christopher Hinton.

One of the plaintiffs, named in the complaint, Jane Doe 9, cheered for Rockstar when she was a minor. Her coaches at Rockstar allegedly “repeatedly exposed her to the same pattern of drug use, gross intoxication and sexual abuse, all while she continued to compete for them.”

“Plaintiff Jane Doe 9 describes her experience at Rockstar during this time as a ‘cycle’ of practice, using drugs to the point of gross intoxication, engaging in sexual acts, returning to the gym the following day for practice, and repeating the cycle,” a section of the complaint reads.

The lawsuit alleges that coaches provided Jane Doe 9 with drugs, including cocaine. When she was 15 years old, a 21-year-old coach sent her sexually explicit messages with requests for her to do the same. The coach once allegedly sexually assaulted her while she was intoxicated.

She allegedly became dependent on drugs and alcohol during her time with Rockstar, according to the lawsuit, and since leaving the gym, she has struggled with mental health problems including bipolar disorder and major depression.

The suits claim the plaintiffs were imprisoned by their abusers, who threatened them if they would not continue allowing the abuse or if they reported to their parents, teammates and others in the cheer community about the actions.

“How many complaints did the people at Varsity Spirit, Bain Capital and the USASF need to get before they changed their approach? How many children need to be abused before you take action?” Benevento said. “Any number is too many when you consider that the victims — these children — will carry the scars of this trauma for the rest of their lives.”

Allegations first centered on Rockstar’s founder, Scott Foster, who was found dead in his car from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head on Aug. 22 after he learned of a criminal investigation against him.

In September, his widow, Kathy Foster, announced the gym would close indefinitely.

Another suit filed with the United States District Court for the Western District of Tennessee Sept. 26 alleges that Varsity and other defendants, including the USASF and Premier Athletics, engaged in a conspiracy to cover up abuse.

The West Tennessee suit claims Premier Athletics coach Dominick Frizzell was allowed to emotionally, physically and sexually exploit and abuse Premier’s young athletes, all while under the control and putative authority of Varsity Brands, which owns Varsity Spirit.

So far, no criminal charges have been filed, but Sellers said during a press conference in Memphis Sept. 27 that he anticipated charges to come.