Read full article on original website
Related
The Hauntings at the Purple Rose Theatre: Chelsea, Michigan
Jeff Daniels sat in and spent an hour with me on my show in the early 2000s. I also spoke with him at the premiere of his film “Super Sucker” back in 2002. Not once did he mention about his Purple Rose Theatre being haunted. Well…..I never asked...
Take a Look Inside the Maltby Street ‘Poltergeist House': Jackson, Michigan
One of Jackson's most famous ghost stories still creeps me out…and the house in question is now gone forever. I first heard about this haunting when I was reading the newspaper in late 1961. It sounds like something that a reporter made up for the Halloween season, but no…this paranormal activity was for real.
Did You See Who Visited Michigan’s Famous Grand Hotel?
It was a very big weekend at Mackinac Island's Grand Hotel last week. Fans of the cult classic, "Somewhere in Time", got to spend a whole weekend at Michigan's famous hotel. A weekend dedicated to the 1980s film of the same name that was shot at The Grand Hotel and starred Jane Seymour and the late Christopher Reeve.
94.9 WMMQ
Watch Out For a Little Snow In Lansing On Monday!
We knew it was going to happen at some point. Lansing is predicted to get snow on Monday. The fall has been great. Temperatures have been comfortable and it's been pretty dry. We've had lots of sunshine and we never get tired of that. As we go deeper into October, it's inevitable that we will receive some sort of snow.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
94.9 WMMQ
Win a 5-Pack of Michigan Lottery “The Big Spin” Tickets
Are you feeling lucky? Enter below for your chance to win a five-pack of Michigan Lottery "The Big Spin" tickets. Each ticket could win up to 20 times, and be worth up to $1,000,000!
What are The Scariest Haunted Attractions Near Grand Rapids?
With Halloween coming up at the end of the month, it's time to be terrified! What are the scariest haunted attractions near Grand Rapids? We have the list for you!. Here are the haunted attractions within about a 30-45 minute drive from Grand Rapids.... 1256 28th St., SW, Wyoming, MI.
The Three Most Challenging Months For Michiganders
If you are into skiing, skating, and snow mobiles, there might not be a better place than Michigan. There comes a point that even the most die hard winter weather adventurer is ready to call for mercy. Winter can be longer Michigan than other places. Heck, sometimes we already have snow on the ground by now! It is hard enough to deal if you are single, but what if you have kids? They are stuck inside, with you, and don't even get us started on school closings. So which month is the most challenging?
Win Tickets to See Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert at Van Andel Arena
Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert are coming to Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on November 9, 2022. Here's your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show!
RELATED PEOPLE
5 Michigan Foods That are Famous and Delicious
We all love to eat and we all love delicious foods that are famous and come from Michigan. I found this website, thumbwind.com, that actually lists 15 famous and delicious foods that come from Michigan. And when you think of delicious foods from Michigan, you think of Coney Dogs, Olive...
Odd Things Mid Michiganders Collect That You’ll Want
I struggle with hobbies. I have a fun job and amazing family. I don't have a whole lot of free time for hobbies. Maybe I am just making an excuse? Most likely I am making an excuse so I can convince myself into not trying something new?. Collecting things is...
Look Inside This Abandoned YMCA That Still Has Electricity
@detroitunseen Abandoned YMCA with Full Power and So Much Left Behind. Metro Detroit. Michigan. Built 1959. Closed 2020. #abandoned#abandonedplaces#abandonedamerica#michigan#bando#detroit#abandoneddetroit#urbex#realstory#sadbuttrue#waste#urbanexploring♬ original sound - DetroitUnseen. Look Inside This Now Derelict Detroit Area Mansion. Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home. Left to wither away in northern Michigan, take a look...
Suddenly Seeing More Ladybugs in Michigan? This Might Be Why
I came home to a very peculiar sight yesterday. It was about 1 p.m. and a gorgeous day. I opened up the door to my patio only to discover that it was occupied by about 20 ladybugs. Now, I've seen them here and there throughout the Summer months but, why...
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 Best TV Shows and Movies Set In Michigan
As the weather gets cooler and we'll spend more time indoors, under blankets and in front of the TV... you might want to start with this Michigan-set list of shows & movies. #1 'Home Improvement' with Tim The Tool Man Taylor in "Tool Time" Set in Detroit, but really filmed...
“Silver Bells in the City” Announcing 38th Year
Officials in Lansing have announced plans for the 38th "Silver Bells in the City" celebration. "Silver Bells in the City" will take place on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 5pm to 9pm in downtown Lansing. The city and state will be offering free parking after 5pm at several downtown locations, including the North Capitol and South Capitol Ramps, the North Grand Ramp, and the Townsend Ramp.
Is Michigan Facing A Turkey Shortage Going Into The Holiday Season?
While it feels like 2022 just began a few weeks ago, next month we'll all start gathering together to celebrate the Thanksgiving and Holiday seasons. Times full of love, warmth, and tons of food in celebration of another hopeful year of happiness and health. And one thing that seems to...
Grand Blanc Man is Getting a Second Chance on ‘Jeopardy’
A Mott Community College professor from Grand Blanc is getting a second chance at becoming a 'Jeopardy!' champion next week. Aaron Gulyas competed on the iconic game show in May. He actually had a slight lead over the other two contestants going into the show's final round, Final Jeopardy. But in the end the Mott professor got the last question wrong, acquiescing to Ryan Long who had been the Jeopardy champ for a full 10 days prior to Gulyas' appearance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Home Invading Michigan Stink Bugs Are Back and Annoying
Have you ever played the video game called "Space Invaders?" This was a popular game that came out way back in 1978. At that time, it was one of my favorite video games to play. It was basically a shoot 'em up arcade game. The goal is to defeat wave after wave of descending aliens with a horizontally moving taser.
94.9 WMMQ
Did You Know Mackinac Island Once Had a Ski Resort from 1971-1973?
Of all the times you've been to Mackinac Island, did you know there once was a ski resort? It's possible you never heard of it, as it only lasted two years. The television televangelist Rex Humbard purchased some Mackinac Island land in 1971. Although he bought a few acres of land found on separate places on the island, the one that had the ski resort was located where Stonecliffe Manor is today. He had high hopes of creating the “Rex Humbard Christian Development Center” which included a college and ski resort.
Does Michigan Have Mountains?
Michigan is known for beautiful fall color tours, great golf courses, sledding hills and the Great Lakes. In fact, we have over 3,200+ miles of freshwater shoreline -- the largest in the world. And take away "freshwater" as a descriptor and we have the second-most shoreline in the United States -- only behind Alaska.
This Abandoned Michigan Farm Was The Site Of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
94.9 WMMQ
Lansing, MI
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0