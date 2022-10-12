ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Did You See Who Visited Michigan’s Famous Grand Hotel?

It was a very big weekend at Mackinac Island's Grand Hotel last week. Fans of the cult classic, "Somewhere in Time", got to spend a whole weekend at Michigan's famous hotel. A weekend dedicated to the 1980s film of the same name that was shot at The Grand Hotel and starred Jane Seymour and the late Christopher Reeve.
Watch Out For a Little Snow In Lansing On Monday!

We knew it was going to happen at some point. Lansing is predicted to get snow on Monday. The fall has been great. Temperatures have been comfortable and it's been pretty dry. We've had lots of sunshine and we never get tired of that. As we go deeper into October, it's inevitable that we will receive some sort of snow.
The Three Most Challenging Months For Michiganders

If you are into skiing, skating, and snow mobiles, there might not be a better place than Michigan. There comes a point that even the most die hard winter weather adventurer is ready to call for mercy. Winter can be longer Michigan than other places. Heck, sometimes we already have snow on the ground by now! It is hard enough to deal if you are single, but what if you have kids? They are stuck inside, with you, and don't even get us started on school closings. So which month is the most challenging?
5 Michigan Foods That are Famous and Delicious

We all love to eat and we all love delicious foods that are famous and come from Michigan. I found this website, thumbwind.com, that actually lists 15 famous and delicious foods that come from Michigan. And when you think of delicious foods from Michigan, you think of Coney Dogs, Olive...
Look Inside This Abandoned YMCA That Still Has Electricity

@detroitunseen Abandoned YMCA with Full Power and So Much Left Behind. Metro Detroit. Michigan. Built 1959. Closed 2020. #abandoned#abandonedplaces#abandonedamerica#michigan#bando#detroit#abandoneddetroit#urbex#realstory#sadbuttrue#waste#urbanexploring♬ original sound - DetroitUnseen. Look Inside This Now Derelict Detroit Area Mansion. Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home. Left to wither away in northern Michigan, take a look...
10 Best TV Shows and Movies Set In Michigan

As the weather gets cooler and we'll spend more time indoors, under blankets and in front of the TV... you might want to start with this Michigan-set list of shows & movies. #1 'Home Improvement' with Tim The Tool Man Taylor in "Tool Time" Set in Detroit, but really filmed...
“Silver Bells in the City” Announcing 38th Year

Officials in Lansing have announced plans for the 38th "Silver Bells in the City" celebration. "Silver Bells in the City" will take place on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 5pm to 9pm in downtown Lansing. The city and state will be offering free parking after 5pm at several downtown locations, including the North Capitol and South Capitol Ramps, the North Grand Ramp, and the Townsend Ramp.
Grand Blanc Man is Getting a Second Chance on ‘Jeopardy’

A Mott Community College professor from Grand Blanc is getting a second chance at becoming a 'Jeopardy!' champion next week. Aaron Gulyas competed on the iconic game show in May. He actually had a slight lead over the other two contestants going into the show's final round, Final Jeopardy. But in the end the Mott professor got the last question wrong, acquiescing to Ryan Long who had been the Jeopardy champ for a full 10 days prior to Gulyas' appearance.
Home Invading Michigan Stink Bugs Are Back and Annoying

Have you ever played the video game called "Space Invaders?" This was a popular game that came out way back in 1978. At that time, it was one of my favorite video games to play. It was basically a shoot 'em up arcade game. The goal is to defeat wave after wave of descending aliens with a horizontally moving taser.
Did You Know Mackinac Island Once Had a Ski Resort from 1971-1973?

Of all the times you've been to Mackinac Island, did you know there once was a ski resort? It's possible you never heard of it, as it only lasted two years. The television televangelist Rex Humbard purchased some Mackinac Island land in 1971. Although he bought a few acres of land found on separate places on the island, the one that had the ski resort was located where Stonecliffe Manor is today. He had high hopes of creating the “Rex Humbard Christian Development Center” which included a college and ski resort.
Does Michigan Have Mountains?

Michigan is known for beautiful fall color tours, great golf courses, sledding hills and the Great Lakes. In fact, we have over 3,200+ miles of freshwater shoreline -- the largest in the world. And take away "freshwater" as a descriptor and we have the second-most shoreline in the United States -- only behind Alaska.
94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

