Read full article on original website
Related
I was a college academic advisor. I wish parents understood that AP classes, straight A's, and competitive sports do not equal success for students.
The author was an advisor for six years and shares how straight-A students in high school might not necessarily be prepared for college.
CNBC
These are the 10 best colleges in the U.S.—and there isn't one public school on the list
The U.S. News released its annual ranking of the best national universities. The list has a mix of schools — including public and private — that offer a diverse range of undergraduate and graduate programs. It also offers details about the cost of tuition and fees for the...
To fill teacher jobs, community colleges offer new degrees
In her second-grade classroom outside Seattle, Fatima Nuñez Ardon often tells her students stories about everyday people realizing their dreams. One day, for example, she talked about Salvadoran American NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio and his journey to the International Space Station. Another day, she told them her own life story — how she, an El Salvadoran immigrant who arrived in the U.S. in middle school speaking very little English, came to be a teacher. Nuñez Ardon took an unusual path to the classroom: She earned her teaching degree through evening classes at a community college, while living at home and raising her four children. Community college-based teaching programs like this are rare, but growing. They can dramatically cut the cost and raise the convenience of earning a teaching degree, while making a job in education accessible to a wider diversity of people.
calbizjournal.com
World’s Great Mathematicians On Decades of Abysmal Math Results in U.S. Schools
Californians have witnessed many foundational pillars of society come under siege by fringe activism. They shouldn’t be too surprised that now even eternal, ubiquitous, infinite, and perfect mathematics is the next target in the crosshairs. It’s only the chic excuses for decades of abysmal math results in U.S. schools...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Best Public High Schools In America
Trust in America’s public education system has been eroding for decades. Only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s, according to Gallup. While much of this distrust has been fueled by recent partisan political debates – including over issues such as mask mandates […]
ACT test scores drop to lowest in 30 years in pandemic slide
Scores on the ACT college admissions test by this year's high school graduates hit their lowest point in more than 30 years — the latest evidence of the enormity of learning disruption during the pandemic.
High school class of 2022 had lowest ACT scores in over 30 years, data shows
NEW YORK — America's graduating high school class of 2022 had the lowest average ACT score in more than 30 years, according to new data. This year's high school seniors who took the ACT, a standardized test used for college admissions in the United States, had a national average composite score of 19.8, compared to 20.3 for the class of 2021. It's the first time since 1991 that the average ACT composite score was below 20, according to data released Wednesday by a nonprofit organization of the same name that administers the exam.
science.org
Amid the NYU orgo fracas, let’s remember: Rigor and respect aren’t mutually exclusive
As a college sophomore, in the fall of 1998, I sat in a packed lecture hall, struggling to keep up with Organic Chemistry—a.k.a. “Orgo,” as in, “study 24 hours a day, or go.” At the blackboard stood the bearded professor, a tea kettle permanently on the lab bench in front of him, five different colors of chalk clutched in his fist, color-coded chemical structures emerging from his fingertips fast and furious. It’s probably the hardest class I ever took, and I learned more than I thought it was possible to learn in a semester.
Comments / 0