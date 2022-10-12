Read full article on original website
A pivot on desalination plants: California approves project in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. The California Coastal Commission green-lit a $140 million desalination plant in south Orange County’s Dana Point, a pivot from its unanimous rejection in May of another controversial desalination project in the county. The decision indicates that state...
California governor blocks Charles Manson follower's parole
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's governor blocked the parole of Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel on Friday, more than five decades after she scrawled "Helter Skelter" on a wall using the blood of one of their victims. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Krenwinkel, now 74, is still too much of a...
Voters to decide on California ban on flavored tobacco
SAN DIEGO — Two years ago, California banned flavored tobacco products such as menthol cigarettes and cotton candy vaping juice, arguing that they mostly attracted kids and were especially dangerous amid the coronavirus pandemic when youth deaths spiked from respiratory complications. But the law never took effect. Tobacco giants,...
California 2022 election | Ballot propositions explained
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Nov. 8, 2022, Californians will vote on seven statewide ballot propositions, each a would-be new law that needs voter approval to take effect. At ABC10, we stand for you, which is why we made the videos below. There's no arguing -- just clear, concise language...
For undocumented students, job opportunities are scarce. This state program could help.
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Natalia Angeles always knew she was going to college despite being undocumented, so giving up the chance to attend a four-year university straight out of high school was not easy. But when the acceptance came from the University of California at Riverside, she quickly realized that without being able to work legally, she couldn’t afford to attend.
California delays decision to list Joshua tree as threatened
SACRAMENTO, Calif — California again pushed back its decision on whether to list the western Joshua tree as threatened after a unanimous vote Wednesday by the Fish and Game Commission. The decision to move back the vote until at least February comes months after the commission deadlocked on whether...
California expands largest US illegal pot eradication effort
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With California's four-year-old legal marijuana market in disarray, the state's top prosecutor said Tuesday that he will try a new broader approach to disrupting illegal pot farms that undercut the legal economy and sow widespread environmental damage. The state will expand its nearly four-decade multi-agency seasonal...
Update on the five Northern Californians accused or convicted in the January 6 Capitol attack | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Thursday, the House Jan. 6 committee voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video of close aides describing his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss that led to his supporters' fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol.
This is how much money you’ll get from the California gas rebate
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. California is sending money directly to millions of residents to help with rising costs and high gas prices. The payments, which started going out Oct. 7, range from $200 to $1,050, depending on income and other factors. About 18...
Study: California ranks second worst state for retirement in terms of affordability
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's no secret that it's expensive to live in California, and when it comes to retirement, the state may not be the best place to stay. According to data from Bankrate — an independent publisher and comparison service — California ranks as the second worst state for retirement in terms of affordability. Overall, they found it's the third worst state to retire in.
1 dead, 12 injured as car crashes into Pomona taco stand
POMONA, Calif. — A car slammed into a crowded sidewalk taco stand in Pomona, killing one person and injuring 12 other people, authorities said. The sedan veered across the road, jumped a curb and smashed into the tent at about 7:45 p.m. Friday in Pomona, east of Los Angeles, police said.
10 weekend events in Northern California | Oct. 15-16
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If an Armenian food festival, an old cemetery lantern tour, or a chili cook-off sounds fun to you, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather is cooling down, giving us the autumn breeze we've been wanting....
Why is sod being planted during a drought? | Why Guy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Today's Why Guy question from Rebecca Allen on Facebook: "Why is so much sod being planted during a drought? I know of a local sod company that just installed sod the size of a football field at a private home." There isn't a law against people...
South Lake Tahoe traffic woes: Balancing the needs of locals and tourists
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe is California’s not-so-hidden gem. Typically, the high traffic season falls between Memorial Day and Labor Day, as well as winter. Sometimes it can cause hours of delays for visitors and impact local streets. Jason Rolfe grew up in the South Lake...
Veteran Pop-Up Arts Cafe celebrates art, raises awareness
SACRAMENTO, Calif — About 30 veterans statewide got a chance to display their art and raise awareness today at a Veteran's Pop-Up Arts Cafe. The free pop-up event took place on the west steps in front of the California State Capitol, celebrating and highlighting the role that arts and creative expression can play in supporting the health and well-being of veterans.
Country music, pumpkin patches and fall colors | Fall activities in the Sacramento Region, Oct. 15-16
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With temperatures still above-average for this time of year but cooler than previous weekends, Northern California is looking toward a beautiful weekend. While Saturday could still be a bit warm with high temperatures near 80, Sunday is expected to have highs in the 70s across the...
Goose on loose causes delay at Padres-Dodgers playoff game
LOS ANGELES — A goose on the loose caused a brief delay during the National League playoff game between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night. The bird flew into Dodger Stadium and landed in shallow right field with two outs in the eighth inning. It sat on the grass as Gavin Lux of the Dodgers singled to right.
