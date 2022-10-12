Read full article on original website
Related
‘It’s unexplainable’: Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Burrow returning to Superdome is more than a homecoming
CINCINNATI, Ohio - January 13, 2020, is a day that will forever be etched in the minds of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. On that day, they became national champions inside of the Caesars Superdome (then-named the Mercedes-Benz Superdome) in New Orleans. Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy, and Chase, who won the Fred Biletnikoff Award, became household names. Their stock as potential top-ranked NFL draft picks soared.
How Bengals stars Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase are getting ready for Superdome return
The last time Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase took the field at the Superdome, they won a national championship. Burrow and Chase led the LSU Tigers to a 42-25 win and to this day, football fans talk about that team as one of, if not, the best college football team in history.
Tennessee-Alabama football score predictions
No. 8 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will host No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup. Alabama enters the Week 7 matchup following a 24-20 win against Texas A&M at Bryant-Denny...
Alabama-Tennessee 'College Gameday': Guest picker nominations
Alabama versus Tennessee has always been a big-time rivalry. This year could be where the rivalry comes out the most between the two programs. The undefeated Crimson Tide will travel to Knoxville to take on the undefeated Tennessee Volunteers. There is a lot on the line in this game as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Just In: College GameDay Guest Picker Announced
ESPN's flagship college football show, College GameDay, is back in Knoxville for the second consecutive Tennessee home game. Last time out, Knoxville native and WWE female wrestler Bianca Belair was the guest picker. This time, legendary VFL, NFL Hall of Famer and two-time Super Bowl ...
Game Prediction: #3 Alabama Crimson Tide vs #6 Tennessee Volunteers
IB makes predictions for the huge matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers
SEC Round-Up: Georgia Fans Not Interested in Paying to See Dawgs Take on Vandy
Florida hosts first official visitors since June, Bryce Young on a pitch count, Auburn in basketball mode, Gamecocks ride high of beating Power 5 team, former Tiger signs with NBA's Pelicans, Fisher addresses no-call, and more
Jim Boeheim: ‘You can say what you want about the Big Ten. They sucked in the tournament’
Syracuse basketball head coach Jim Boeheim didn’t hold back on Friday, taking a shot at the Big Ten and the conference’s underwhelming show in last season’s NCAA Tournament. Last season, the Big Ten didn’t have a men’s team in the Final Four, with just one team making the Elite Eight and two advancing to the Sweet 16. It was a dismal showing from a conference that many throughout the regular season called the best in college basketball. A Big Ten team hasn’t won the NCAA Tournament since William Henry Harrison was president. The last Big Ten team to win the NCAA Tournament...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem Details His Experiences In Orlando Bubble
Haslem said he didn't speak to LeBron James until they met in the 2020 NBA Finals
GameDay Edition of All Things CW: Alabama at Tennessee
A 2022 look at the Third Saturday in October rivalry, are the Volunteers really contenders, and Top 10 Crimson Tide future non-SEC road venues.
Comments / 0