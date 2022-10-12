OLD WASHINGTON -- Kenzie Bice ran 20:31 to place fourth overall and led the Ridgewood girls to a fourth-place finish in Saturday's Inter-Valley Conference Cross Country meet. The Generals tallied 113 points, as Alaina Swiney came in 20th in 22:34, while Autumn Joyce was 22nd (22:38), Victoria Palmer 36th (23:56) and Ava Rauh Hill 37th (23:58) to round out team scoring. Avah Palmer was also 50th (25:54). ...

SPORTS ・ 34 MINUTES AGO